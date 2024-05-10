Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Ladd - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Todd Huskinson - Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann
Bryce Rowe - B. Riley
Erik Zwick - Hovde Group

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Stellus Capital Investment Corporation's conference call to report financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31st, 2024. This conference is being recorded today, May 10th, 2024.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Robert Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Mr. Ladd, you may begin your conference.

Robert Ladd

Thank you, Kelly, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call. Welcome to our conference call covering the quarter ended March 31st, 2024. Joining me this morning is Todd Huskinson, our Chief Financial Officer, who will cover important information about forward-looking statements.

Todd Huskinson

Thank you, Rob. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded. Please note that this call is the property of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and that any unauthorized broadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. Audio replay of the call will be available by using the telephone number and PIN provided in our press release announcing this call.

I'd also like to call your attention to the customary Safe Harbor disclosure in our press release regarding forward-looking information. Today's conference call may also include forward-looking statements and projections, and we ask that you refer to our most recent filing with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results to differ

