Iveco Group N.V. (IVCGF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2024 5:14 PM ETIveco Group N.V. (IVCGF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.65K Followers

Iveco Group N.V. (OTCPK:IVCGF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Federico Donati - IR
Gerrit Marx - CEO
Anna Tanganelli - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs
Nicolai Kempf - Deutsche Bank
Shaqeal Kirunda - Morgan Stanley
Martino De Ambroggi - Equita
Virginia Montorsi - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's Iveco Group 2024 First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast. We would like to remind you that today's call is being recorded. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Federico Donati, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Federico Donati

Thank you, Laura. Good morning everyone. We would like to welcome you to the webcast and conference call for Iveco Group first quarter financial results for the period ending 31st March, 2024. This call is being broadcasted live on our website and is copyrighted by Iveco Group. Any other use, recording or transmission of any portion of this broadcast without the express written concept of the Iveco Group, is strictly forbidden.

Hosting today's call are Iveco Group CEO, Gerrit Marx and our CFO, Anna Tanganelli. Gerrit and Anna will use the material made available for download on the Iveco Group website early this morning.

Additionally, please note that any forward-looking statement we might be making during today's call are subject to the risks and uncertainties mentioned in the Safe Harbor statement included in the presentation material.

Additional information pertaining to factors that could cause as a result to differ materially is contained in the company's most recent annual report as well as other recent reports and filings with the authorities in The Netherlands and

