Uniper SE (UNPRF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Uniper SE (OTCPK:UNPRF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stefan Jost - EVP, Group Finance and Investor Relations
Jutta Donges - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Anna Webb - UBS
Louis Boujard - ODDO BHF
Ingo Becker - Kepler Capital

Operator

Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Uniper Analyst and Investor Conference Call First Quarter Results 2024. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. As a reminder all participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to Stefan Jost to start the meeting. Please go ahead.

Stefan Jost

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to welcome you to our first quarter results of fiscal year 2024. So we are here in our regular setup. And next to me on today's call is Jutta Donges, our Chief Financial Officer. Jutta will lead you through the presentation today. And as usual there will be a Q&A session at the end.

Now let me hand you over to Jutta Donges, please.

Jutta Donges

Thank you, Stefan. And good morning, everyone. A warm welcome also from myself. Let's kick it off with the highlights and major achievements in the first quarter. We have successfully started the fiscal year 2024. In the first three months, Uniper's new KPI as of January this year, the group adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR885 million following on an exceptionally strong first quarter in the prior year.

The development was mainly driven by declining achieved gas and power prices in less volatile markets. The bottom-line came out even stronger. The group's adjusted net income has risen to EUR570 million. The performance is fully in-line with our expectations, and today we confirm our outlook for the full year for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income.

