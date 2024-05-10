Jardine Matheson: Possibly Too Extreme A Case Of 'China Discount'

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited has fallen massively in price in the last couple of years, even though the listed controlled subsidiary responsible for 50% of Jardine Matheson Holdings has risen in price.
  • The listed subsidiary, Cycle & Carriage, is not focused on Hong Kong or China, which means, given that Jardine Matheson Holdings income has risen, that its price can be blamed on China.
  • China's reopening has means pretty strong winds in the sails of several of the segments, leading to decent growth in profits. Meanwhile, prices fall and P/Es fall.
  • The valuation and income case is great at face value, but the geopolitical and economic nationalism concerns could continue to plague the stock, whether real or perceived.
  • Nonetheless, we think that with how extreme the discount is for its ex-C&C assets is, if there is any asset to play better China sentiment with from allocators, it's Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Aerial view of West Kowloon city skyline, Hong Kong

Architectural Visualization

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCPK:JMHLY, OTCPK:JARLF) (we'll call it JM or just Jardine for short), together with its listed subsidiary Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCPK:JCYCF) (C&C for short), represent major businesses in

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
4.5K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are downside limited and likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JMHLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JMHLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JMHLY
--
JARLF
--
JCYCF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News