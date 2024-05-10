Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.65K Followers

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:SNDA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 10, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Finkelstein - IR
Brandon Ribar - President and CEO
Kevin Detz - CFO

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Sonida Senior Living First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jason Finkelstein of Investor Relations for Sonida. Please proceed with your -- please proceed.

Jason Finkelstein

Thank you, Kamila. All statements made today, May 10, 2024, which are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements in the future. Actual results and performance may differ materially from forward-looking statements. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ are detailed in the earnings release the company issued earlier today as well in the reports that the company files with the SEC from time to time, including the risk factors contained in the annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Please see today's press release for the full safe harbor statement, which may be found in the 8-K filing from this morning and at the company's Investor Relations page down at www.sonidaseniorliving.com.

Also, please note that during this call, the company will present non-GAAP financial measures. For reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure from the most comparable GAAP measure, please also see today's press release.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Sonida Senior Living President and CEO, Brandon Ribar.

Brandon Ribar

Thanks, Jason. Hello, and welcome to our 2024 first quarter earnings call. I'm joined today by Kevin Detz, our Chief Financial Officer. Earlier

Recommended For You

About SNDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNDA

Trending Analysis

Trending News