bymuratdeniz/E+ via Getty Images

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was spun off from Post Holdings (POST) in 2019. The company sells sports nutrition products in the United States, including ready-to-drink protein shakes and other beverages, powders, and nutrition bars. BellRing owns the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands, of which Premier Protein accounts for the overwhelming majority of revenues.

After the spin-off, BellRing has had an impressive return as the company continues to drive earnings growth. The stock has appreciated at a CAGR of approximately 32.2% in its lifetime. The company doesn’t currently pay out dividends, but has had moderate share buybacks as the growth is incredible capital light leaving room for capital distribution.

Stock Chart From Spin-Off/IPO (Seeking Alpha)

Financial Profile

BellRing has grown sales significantly prior to the spin-off, and has since only accelerated growth. From FY2016 to current trailing revenues as of Q2/FY2024, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 16.8%. The Premier Protein brand has been able to grab an increasing market share driving the great growth performance.

Author's Calculation Using Seeking Alpha Data

Along with good revenue growth, BellRing constantly posts great margins with a history of some margin expansion as the company scales. Currently, the trailing operating margin stands at 18.6%, up significantly from 7.3% in FY2016. While the gross margin only stands at 32.7%,

Author's Calculation Using Seeking Alpha Data

Incredible Return on Capital

BellRing has an incredibly capital light business model making earnings growth incredibly valuable. The company currently has a return on total capital of 35.5%, multiples above the consumer staples sector’s median of 6.7%. The company leverages third-party contract manufacturers for the majority of its products, being the reason behind the low need for assets to maintain operations; BellRing captures a very valuable part of the value chain, being able to generate significant earnings with branding and through managing distribution.

Raising the return on capital, BellRing has an incredibly low capital expenditure level, only spending an incredibly low $1.8 million in the past twelve months on investments. BellRing also has very limited working capital needs, only currently having $260.9 million in working capital with revenues totalling $1843.5 million in the past twelve months. The company has been able to manage inventories in a very lean manner.

Growing operations have only made BellRing’s capital management more efficient as margins have increased and working capital efficiency has increased – any growth that the company manages to capture is incredibly valuable to shareholders.

Great Q2 Results

BellRing reported its Q2 results on the 6th of May, posting a year-over-year revenue growth of 28.3% and an adjusted EPS of $0.45. The Q2 result saw an acceleration of revenue growth from 18.4% year-over-year in Q1 and the FY2023 growth of 21.5%. The growth was driven by the Premier Protein brand with significant powder and ready-to-drink shake growth, while the Dymatize brand’s consumption saw a year-over-year decline of -8.3%. The gross margin was leveraged well from 30.4% in Q2/FY2023 to 33.2% in Q2/FY2024, and as such, the operating margin continued to scale very well.

The reported results also surprised estimates positively, as the revenues of $494.6 million beat estimates by $26.7 million. The adjusted EPS of $0.45 beat estimates by $0.12.

The company also raised the FY2024 outlook. The revenue range was raised from $1.87-$1.95 billion to $1.93-$1.99 billion, and the adjusted EBITDA range was raised from $375-400 million to $400-420 million - BellRing’s Q2 report was incredibly good and didn’t seem to have any weak points excluding the Dymatize revenue decline. Despite the very good results and guidance raise, the stock only reacted with +2% in the following day of the post-market report.

Tight But Justified Valuation

A good amount of growth is already priced into the stock – for example, the forward P/E stands at 31.8, above the stock’s average of 27.5 since the spin-off.

Historical Forward P/E (TIKR)

A DCF model also represents BellRing’s valuation well, demonstrating the priced-in growth. In my DCF model, I estimate a revenue growth of 19% for FY2024, in the upper range of the current guidance. Afterwards, I estimate a growth of 15% for FY2025 that gradually slows down into a perpetual growth of 3%. The total estimated revenue CAGR from FY2023 to FY2033 is 10.5%.

The company should be able to maintain the margin, as it has done when scaling the business. I estimate very slight further operating leverage raising the EBIT margin from 17.7% in FY2023 into 19.0% from FY2026 forward. BellRing’s cash flow conversion is incredibly good considering the growth rate, as the business model is very capital light.

With the mentioned estimates, the DCF model estimates BellRing’s fair value at $58.26, very close to the current stock price. The company has incredible economics, but a good growth runway is already priced into the stock making the risk-to-reward balanced in my opinion. The company could prove to have a longer growth runway than I anticipate, but for the time being, I believe that the mentioned financial estimates are fair base scenario assumptions.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

A weighted average cost of capital of 8.47% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In the most recent reported quarter, BellRing had $14.5 million in interest expenses. With the company’s current amount of interest-bearing debt, BellRing’s annualized interest rate comes up to 6.97%. The company uses a moderate amount of debt, and I estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 15%.

For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.52%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates BellRing’s beta at a figure of 0.91. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.25%, creating a cost of equity of 8.96% and a WACC of 8.47%.

Takeaway & Closing Thoughts

BellRing has an incredible financial profile, as the company has been able to grow earnings with very light additional capital needs. The recently reported Q2 results were a great continuation of the trend, as the company achieved an accelerated growth and raised the FY2024 due to an improved growth outlook. Still, despite great business economics, BellRing isn’t a very clear future winner in the stock market – a significant growth runway is already priced into the stock, and the capital light business model with great margins is likely to attract increasing competition in upcoming years. As the current stock price seems to fairly reflect the business, I have a hold rating for the time being.