Alistair Berg

Thesis

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) is a closed end fund we covered a year ago with a 'Buy' rating in light of the underlying fund composition and the manager's efforts in narrowing the discount to NAV. Our call proved to be correct, with the CEF producing a robust total return since:

Rating (Seeking Alpha)

In today's article we are going to revisit this closed end fund and its holdings, and outline why we believe the name is a hold at this stage of the cycle, thus not presenting an attractive entry point anymore.

Fund holdings - Oil & Gas Majors alongside miners

The CEF contains a mix of Oil & Gas companies and large international miners:

Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

The Mining Sector has the largest representation at 39% of the fund, followed by the Energy Sector at 38%. Agricultural sectors represent 22% of the fund roughly. Over 90% of the fund holdings are large capitalization names, and in fact the top holdings represent international energy and mining conglomerates:

Holdings (Fund Website)

The top five names in the table above represent well-known multinational companies, leaders in the energy and mining sectors.

Ongoing consolidation wave

There is an ongoing consolidation wave in the energy and mining sectors. On the mining side BHP (BHP) is aiming to take over Anglo American (OTCQX:NGLOY) via an unsolicited bid. Its initial proposal was swiftly rejected:

Anglo has rejected BHP's takeover bid, which involves spinning off its Kumba Iron Ore and Anglo American Platinum business. Anglo has sprawling operations, from copper mines in South America to diamond, iron ore and platinum projects in South Africa

We feel BHP will eventually prevail in its bid, but it will be much more expensive than initially considered. This merger will therefore put pressure on BHP's share price in the short term.

Similarly Exxon (XOM) just completed a merger of its own, having acquired Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD):

May 3, 2024: SPRING, Texas – Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) today announced it has closed its acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD).

After paying a premium for the purchase, the company is working through the necessary synergies to make the merger accretive.

Oil prices are again on a down-trend

The soft landing narrative and tight inventories pushed prices higher to start the year:

Data by YCharts

Crude moved higher by 20% to start the year, on the back of projected economic demand following a soft landing. The commodity is currently retracing some of that move, and we are projecting a range bound market next, with risk to the downside on any negative shocks to the economy.

The current price action has occurred within the framework of strong production cuts, with the Saudi led OPEC cartel extending production reductions in 2024:

Announcements from several OPEC+ countries extend reductions of some 2.2 million barrels a day, the secretariat for the multinational organization noted Sunday. Saudi Arabia led the pack by extending its previously-implemented cut of 1 million barrels a day through the end of 2024's second quarter

While we are of the opinion that OPEC has learned its lesson from the 2020 debacle, the risks are skewed to the downside for oil prices if there was no agreement to keep rolling the cuts forward. Again, the theme is of a range bound market with significant downside risk.

Discount to NAV is still struggling

One of the structural features that still makes this fund a 'Hold' is the ever persistence of its discount to NAV:

Data by YCharts

Despite the CEF's efforts to engage in share repurchases, the fund is back to its original range in terms of discount to NAV. The only time when the vehicle traded flat to NAV was during the commodities led boom of 2022, when the underlying risk factor for the name (i.e. oil prices) was bid aggressively.

We believe discounts over -10% for a CEF are not acceptable, and that large well-known managers like BlackRock need to step-up their efforts in closing down such discounts. We are not the only ones with this opinion, with Boaz Weinstein's Saba Capital spearheading an effort to close this arbitrage gap across all the BlackRock CEFs.

Risk Factors to consider when holding the name

1. Hard Landing / Recession

Although the odds have decreased significantly, a deviation from the current soft landing scenario can have very serious consequences for this CEF. The fund contains only cyclical names that would sell-off aggressively in the case of an outright recession:

The cyclical stocks are mostly very volatile in terms of their market value because they depend heavily on the economic conditions. They are also known as offensive stocks. The non cyclical stocks are not very volatile in terms of their market value because they do not depend on the economic conditions. Energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, financials and information technology are traditionally considered cyclical sectors, as stocks in these sectors have tended to be highly correlated to economic cycles.

2. dNAV beta

The discount to NAV has proven itself to exhibit a high beta to primary market risk factors. As oil prices rallied aggressively in 2022, the fund's discount narrowed. Conversely, as oil prices lost value in the second half of 2023, the discount to NAV widened. Unless there are meaningful share repurchases from BlackRock, expect the beta to persist.

In a scenario such as a recession as outlined above, expect the discount to NAV to widen from here, thus compounding a loss in market price from primary risk factors. For the CEF structure this can be considered a form of wrong-way risk.

Conclusion

BCX is an equities closed end fund from BlackRock. The vehicle aggregates energy, mining and agricultural companies in the CEF structure. We rated the name a 'Buy' last year based on its underlying risk factors, and the name has delivered. After the 20% spike in oil prices earlier in the year we feel the bulk of the energy names move is behind us. Similarly, the mining sector is experiencing consolidation, with ongoing merger discussions in the sector putting short term pressure on equities. We no longer think the CEF's price point presents an attractive entry point, and are now rating the name a 'Hold'.