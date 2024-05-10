FilippoBacci

Synopsis

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) is a major distributor of specialty food and centre-of-plate products in North America and the Middle East. With strong distribution networks and a large customer base, they serve food products of the highest grade and quality. CHEF has shown strong revenue growth throughout the years, with most of the sales coming from its recent strategic acquisitions. Although CHEF operates in an industry with high volume but a relatively lower profit margin compared to other industries, it has managed to outperform its peers in terms of growth outlook and profitability margin. Looking ahead, they are cooling down on acquisitions, prioritising the integration of their recent acquisitions, and enhancing profitability. Overall, I will give this a ‘buy’ rating.

Historical Financial Performance

Author's Chart

Over the past few years, CHEF has been showing high revenue year-over-year growth, despite showing a downward trend since 2021. FY21’s recovery has shown a 57% increase in net sales, comprised of organic growth of 51.6% and acquisitions of 5.4%. For FY23, net sales continue to grow strong at 31.39%. Its recent acquisitions have made a substantial impact, contributing 23.2% of revenue growth, while the remaining 8.2% is organic growth.

Author's Chart

Moving on to margin trends, in the last three years, CHEF’s gross profit margin seems to be robust. However, I noticed that its 2023 EBITDA and net income margins declined slightly. Gross profit remained healthy at 23.7%, primarily due to healthy sales volumes. Net income margins have declined slightly as SG&A expenses have increased by 36%, resulting in higher costs associated with compensations and investments in their acquisitions and facilities. As CHEF expands its operational footprint, it also incurs higher operational costs, at least in the short term. After a series of significant expansions through acquisitions that have led to margin compression, management has planned to improve margins by toning down on acquisitions, prioritizing the integration of their recent acquisitions, and enhancing profitability. We may expect to see improvement as a result.

First Quarter Earnings Analysis

Management has boasted that this quarter's performance was a great start for the year 2024. For 1Q24, CHEF’s net sales have jumped by 21.5% from $719.6 million in 2023 to $874.5 million this year. This sales increase was the result of 8.8% organic growth and 12.7% recent acquisitions. SG&A has increased by 21.9%, primarily due to higher costs from investment in acquisitions and facilities to support sales growth in domestic and international categories. Although SG&A has increased, as % of sales, it has remained flat year-over-year. Therefore, its adjusted net income per share for this quarter has managed to improve year-over-year from $0.12 to $0.15.

Business Overview

CHEF is a notable player in specialty food and centre-of-the-plate distribution in North America and the Middle East. They primarily serve chefs from independent restaurants, but they also serve fine dining, luxurious hotels, bakeries, specialty food stores, and several other establishments. It has a unique competitive advantage with its wide assortment of difficult-to-find specialty foods and centre-of-the-plate products. Centre-of-the-plate products are normally referred to as the main component of a meal, typically a protein source, for which CHEF offers custom-cut beef, poultry, and seafood. Chef’s Specialty Food can be defined as gourmet foods and ingredients, for which CHEF offers over 70,000 SKUs, such as charcuterie, truffles, specialty cheese, and pastry products.

Investor Relations

Rapid Expansions Through Strategic Acquisitions

This quarter, net sales growth has been relatively strong, with sales from its acquisitions playing a significant role, contributing 12.7% to sales growth. The acquisition of Hardie and Greenleaf took place in 2023. This addition of Hardie’s allows CHEF to expand its offering in the produce sector while expanding into the Texas market. The acquisition of Greenleaf enhances and complements CHEF’s capabilities in the Bay Area. These strategic acquisitions have helped them to diversify their inventory, expand into new territories and categories, and drive cross-selling opportunities. Another notable acquisition of Chef Middle East, has enabled them to penetrate markets in the UAE, Qatar, and Oman. In addition, these territories have a high-income demographic, and Dubai is a tourism and commercial hub. This acquisition would be a perfect fit for CHEF’s expertise in providing high-quality food products to chefs in luxury hotels, restaurants, and fine-dining establishments in these territories. Each of these acquisitions has allowed CHEF to not only increase its scale but also build a diversified and extensive range of products.

Wealthy Diner’s Impact

According to the National Restaurant Association's Restaurant Performance Index [RPI], the U.S. restaurant industry has been declining since 2021. RPI values above 100 would indicate an expansion, while those below 100 would indicate a contraction. According to the most recent update, RPI increased by 0.2% in March, despite still being below the neutral level of 100. The RPI index consists of two parts: the Current Situation Index and the Expectations Index. The Current Situation Index is down by 0.1%, but the Expectation Index is up by 0.4%. Businesses have reported a decline in sales and customer traffic, yet they hold slightly more optimistic expectations for sales in the next six months. Although there is weaker consumer spending on dining out as dining out becomes more expensive, CHEF’s end-clients are in the high-end culinary and hospitality sectors. These high-end restaurants have greater bargaining power as they cater to diners and travellers with more disposable income. These wealthy diners are less sensitive to price increases as compared to average consumers. High-end restaurants have the ability to pass on higher costs to help these restaurants manage inflationary pressures compared to the other lower-end ones. As long as CHEF maintained its premier customer relationships and retention rate, such resilience would provide some stability to CHEF's business in times of uncertainty.

National Restaurant Association

Valuation

Author's Valuation

I will be comparing CHEF to its peers, which provide a broad spectrum of food distribution services with various degrees of overlap in terms of their product offerings and target markets. CHEF has outperformed its peers, as it has the highest forward revenue growth rate of 15.49% among its peers. This growth is 2.96x over peers median revenue growth rate of 5.23%. In terms of profitability margin, CHEF has also outperformed its peers in terms of EBITDA margin TTM and Net income Margin TTM. Its EBITDA Margin TTM sits at 4.68%, which is 1.88x the peers median of 2.49%. Its Net income Margin TTM appears low at 0.98%, but it aligns closely with peers median of 0.80%.

CHEF’s P/E ratio of 28.32x is significantly higher than peers' median of 16.45x. It is trading slightly lower than its 5-year average of 28.88x. It seems fair for them to be trading at a higher P/E ratio than their peers, given their strong outperformance in growth outlook and profitability margin in comparison to their peers. Estimated revenue for 2024 is between $3.6 and $3.7 billion, whereas estimated revenue for 2025 is $4.03 billion. These estimates seem reasonable, as they appear to align with my earlier discussion. Applying the 2025 EPS estimate of $1.66, my target price for 2025 is $47.01.

Risks & Conclusion

Although CHEF has higher profitability margins than conventional food distributors, it operates in an industry with a high volume but a relatively lower profit margin compared to other industries. Inflationary pressures on food prices can compress margins if an increase cannot be fully passed on to their customers. One good example would be the current global cocoa supply shortage, which has triggered a rise in cocoa prices. Restaurants and other clients might adjust their orders or switch to alternatives, which may impact sales volume.

When inflation increases, it will impact the food-away-from-home industry due to a reduction in discretionary spending. Therefore, this macro-economic challenge will affect CHEF, but this impact will be lower as compared to its competitors. The reason behind this is that CHEF’s target market is focused on the top 35% of independent restaurants, which have higher pricing power as they serve customers with a bigger wallet.

Overall, I will give this a ‘buy’ rating. CHEF has outperformed its peers in terms of its growth outlook and profitability margins. As we look ahead, we can expect CHEF’s margins to improve as they focus on the integration of their strategic acquisitions, which have been playing a significant role in their sales growth.