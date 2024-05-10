SDI Productions

It's often said that a crisis is the best time to build a powerful, lasting business. And few could argue that the real estate industry, plagued by the twin problems of high interest rates and insufficient supply, have been in a true crisis over the past few years as transactions slowed. Furthermore, the continued uncertainty over the outcomes of the NAR lawsuit ruling which threatens to upend buyers' agent fees continues to hang a long shadow over the industry.

Against this tough backdrop, however, Compass (NYSE:COMP) is starting to show signs of life again. The company just posted results that showed a return to growth, as well as continued gains in market share. With its Q1 earnings release well received in the markets, Compass is now up nearly 10% year to date:

Data by YCharts

Compass is emerging as the dominant brokerage in the U.S.

I last wrote a bullish opinion on Compass in early March, at the time upgrading the stock from a prior neutral rating. Since then, two things have happened: first, Compass returned to growth and expects to sustain growth throughout the remainder of the year; and second, the company also pivoted back to acquiring more agents again, recently snapping up a leading Southeast region brokerage called Latter & Blum. The transaction added over 1,000 new principal agents to Compass' base, relative to just shy of ~15k total agents today.

Zooming back out at the macro picture: it's clear here that the real estate industry is due for some consolidation. With the potential changes in buyers' agent fees that may slash revenue for many real estate agents, brokerages pooling together to gain efficiencies on opex may not just become a trend, but a necessity.

Compass rode out the multi-year decline in home sales with a strong balance sheet. Even today, it has just shy of $200 million in cash with very minimal (just over $20 million) in debt. With its return to growth this year, the company is also projecting free cash flow to be positive. In other words, Compass is in a great position to continue being the leader in consolidating brokerages. Though transaction financials weren't disclosed for Latter & Blum, it's not a stretch to think that Compass is acquiring its smaller rivals at favorable terms.

As a refresher for investors who are newer to Compass, here is my full long-term bull case on the company:

Compass is already the real estate industry Goliath, but there's more market share to gain in this fragmented industry Compass' market share of U.S. real estate transactions is growing rapidly to ~5%. Already deeply embedded into major coastal markets, Compass is more recently pushing into new office opportunities in the Midwest and Southeast, with its acquisition of Latter & Blum. There's still room for further expansion.

Compass' market share of U.S. real estate transactions is growing rapidly to ~5%. Already deeply embedded into major coastal markets, Compass is more recently pushing into new office opportunities in the Midwest and Southeast, with its acquisition of Latter & Blum. There's still room for further expansion. Focused on efficiency and cash flow. Compass is not the freewheeling startup it once was. Recently it has focused on recruiting new principal agents with far less lucrative sign-on incentives, which should help to boost long-term profitability.

Compass is not the freewheeling startup it once was. Recently it has focused on recruiting new principal agents with far less lucrative sign-on incentives, which should help to boost long-term profitability. Scalable platform. Compass' primary costs lie in the R&D spending to deliver its technology platform for Compass agents, as well as the sales and marketing costs of advertising its brand to homebuyers/sellers and potential new agents. These costs are scalable: as Compass' scale grows, and as agent productivity grows (the average Compass agent generates 19% more sales in the second year), Compass will be able to improve its profitability margins, which we have already seen in the company's latest results.

Compass' primary costs lie in the R&D spending to deliver its technology platform for Compass agents, as well as the sales and marketing costs of advertising its brand to homebuyers/sellers and potential new agents. These costs are scalable: as Compass' scale grows, and as agent productivity grows (the average Compass agent generates 19% more sales in the second year), Compass will be able to improve its profitability margins, which we have already seen in the company's latest results. Tertiary revenue opportunities. Recently, Compass has been opening the door to new monetization opportunities, including starting its own title company. This positioning helps Compass derive more wallet share from real estate transactions as a whole. Compass has commented that attach rates on these tertiary services are rising. Compass estimates its U.S. TAM is $240 billion, of which only $95 billion and the rest is coming from adjacent services.

There are risks to the bull case, of course. The biggest variable is interest rates: with the Fed signaling "higher for longer," real estate sales may continue to slump. With a decade of easy money still fresh in our minds, the thought of paying 7%+ for a mortgage may permanently put some buyers off from homeownership. The next major risk is the fallout of the NAR lawsuit and how Compass will react to removing buyers' agent fee splits, and whether this will reduce overall revenue.

Still, however, there are offsets to these risks. It's highly possible that many home sellers are waiting for the outcome of the fee change rules to take effect this July and to see how brokerages react before listing their homes, creating "pent up" demand that will be unleashed in the back half of this year. Similarly, a reversion of the Fed's hard line stance on interest rates may also bring more buyers into the fold.

All in all, I remain bullish on Compass. Stay long here and wait patiently on the rebound.

Q1 download

Let's now go through Compass' latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings highlights are shown in the chart below:

Compass Q1 highlights (Compass Q1 earnings deck)

Revenue grew 10% y/y to $1.05 billion, well ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $1.03 billion (+8% y/y). Notably, revenue growth accelerated twelve points from Q4's -2% y/y decline: a function of both improving performance as well as easing prior-year comps. Gross transaction value also increased 10% y/y, and we note as well that the number of principal agents only grew 7% y/y as well, indicating higher productivity per agent.

One of the most important metrics to watch: Compass' market share of U.S. transactions in Q1 was 4.76%, which was a 26bps y/y improvement and a 35bps sequential improvement. This serves to further highlight that in a battered industry, Compass' scale and resources to acquire brokerages has helped the company cement its leadership position.

Here's further commentary from CEO Robert Reffkin's remarks on the Q1 earnings call, highlighting the company's viewpoints on growth and agent acquisition:

We grew market share considerably. In Q1 2024, our quarterly market share increased 26 basis points year-over-year and 35 basis points on a sequential basis compared to Q4 2023. This is a testament to our agent productivity, which is further enhanced by a proprietary technology platform. I have shared repeatedly that Compass has the best agents in the industry and they are demonstrating their skill and experience navigating this difficult market. We continue to grow our agent base considerably. Our principal agent count has increased by nearly 1,000 agents between Q1 2023 and Q1 2024. This is a 7.3% increase, which is in stark contrast to industry trends. The vast majority of agents that come to Compass tell us that the platform is the number one reason that they join. Originally, we organically in Q1 2024, we recruited 518 principal agents, the highest quarterly count since we ceased using cash and equity sign-on bonuses. Just last month in April, we added more than 1,000 principal agents with our accretive acquisition of Latter & Blum, the largest agency in the Gulf South and New Orleans. We are growing total agents faster than the market. At Compass, the number of total agents increased 2.1% year-over-year, while our three largest public company competitors by agent count reported decreases of 2%, decreases of 5%, and decrease of 6% in the same period. Moreover, this includes a reduction of over 1,000 non-productive agents in the last two quarters. As a reminder, Latter & Blum is not in these numbers."

Compass' guidance for Q2 of $1.6-$1.7 billion also implies that the company will continue achieving high single-digit growth next quarter:

Compass outlook (Compass Q1 earnings deck)

Note that Compass continues to emphasize it is growing its agent base while also reducing sign-on incentives, helping overall profitability. Adjusted EBITDA losses slimmed to -$20.1 million in the first quarter (a near-breakeven -2% margin, versus -7% in the year-ago Q1), and guidance calls for adjusted EBITDA to swing to a positive 4% margin in Q2:

Compass adjusted EBITDA (Compass Q1 earnings deck)

Key takeaways

Compass is going on offense again and snapping up brokerages and acquiring agents to gain market share, after years of retrenching its business to focus on cost and profitability. Stay long here as the company returns to growth mode.