British bank NatWest (NYSE:NWG) has been on a strong run since I last covered it following Q4 2023 results, significantly outperforming wider European financials (EUFN) in that time with a circa 43% total return. This strong recent run brings the stock's total return to approximately 65% since I opened on it with a 'Buy' rating back in Q3 2021, equating to a circa 20% annualized return in a little under three years.

Data by YCharts

NatWest's most recent quarter was encouraging, with headwinds to interest margins and revenue continuing to show signs of easing. With asset quality still benign, NatWest earned a strong double-digit return on tangible equity ("RoTE") in Q1, easily justifying the 0.8x tangible book value multiple the stock traded for at previous coverage.

As a result of the strong recent share price performance, that multiple has since expanded to around the 1.1x mark. With this now leaving a much thinner margin of safety relative to management's profitability goals, I no longer see material upside from the current valuation, and I downgrade the stock to 'Hold'.

A Strong Q1

NatWest reported strong Q1 2024 results, with profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of £918 million beating consensus by around 8%. This mapped to a healthy 14.2% return on tangible equity ("RoTE"), beating consensus by around 130bps.

As with many banks, NatWest has been leaning heavily on ongoing strong levels of credit quality to pad earnings and profitability. While impairment charges were once again a large tailwind in Q1, beating consensus by over £90 million, NatWest also reported better-than-expected net interest income ("NII") and net interest margin ("NIM"). As a reminder, NatWest is largely a NII bank, with this accounting for over 75% of revenue last quarter.

Like most of its peers, recent quarters have seen NatWest face strong headwinds to its top line in the form of higher funding costs. Higher interest rates have obviously driven yields on deposits higher, with this supplemented by migration from ultra-cheap non-interest-bearing ("NIB") and instant access savings accounts to more expensive term accounts. At the same time, NatWest's loan book is dominated by household mortgages, with these accounting for circa 53% of gross loans as of Q1. Intense competition in the U.K. mortgage market has resulted in further pressure margins and NII, while higher interest rates have also sapped demand for credit, pressuring loan growth and thus NII further.

Source: NatWest Q1 2024 Results Presentation

Positively for the bank, many of these issues appear to be easing significantly. For one, NIB retail balances actually grew last quarter, increasing by £300 million sequentially to £66.4 billion. While NatWest's deposit composition did continue to shift modestly to term accounts, the rate of increase in its cost of interest-bearing liabilities continued to slow, inching up just 11bps sequentially in Q1 versus increases of 30bps and 53bps seen in Q4 and Q3 2023, respectively.

Source: NatWest Q1 2024 Results Presentation

Furthermore, the headwind to NIM from mortgage margin compression is also easing off. Just to recap, intense competition in the UK mortgage marked has compressed margins in NatWest's mortgage book. As new mortgages were being written at tighter spreads compared to existing ones, both NII and NIM were coming under pressuring as the more profitable old mortgages fell off the loan book. That differential is starting to narrow, easing pressure on the top line as explained on the Q1 earnings call:

If I look at stock, the book overall was 80 basis points at the end of the year. It's now sitting at around 74 basis points. So we're very much nearing the front end, the front book level and the back book differential is kind of coming to an end, which is great. And that's why we see that strength coming through in income and then obviously, in terms of the NIM as well. Katie Murray - Group CFO & Executive Director, NatWest

As a result of the above, NatWest's NIM was stable quarter-on-quarter at around 2.05%, beating consensus by around 7bps, while NII of £2.65 billion was around 3.5% ahead of estimates.

Looking ahead, focus is of course starting to shift to interest rate cuts, with the forward curve currently pointing to around 50bps by the Bank of England this year. While it seems logical to assume that rate cuts will immediately lead to contracting interest margins at NatWest, the bank's NIM drivers a little more complex, with this at least partly due to its circa £180 billion structural hedge. As I have mentioned before, readers can essentially view the structural hedge as being like a fixed-income securities portfolio funded by certain types of customer deposits (retail current accounts, for example).

I mentioned last time out that the yield the bank was earning on its structural hedge was only around 152bps in Q4 2023, as this portfolio had yet to fully reprice to the higher interest rate environment. Because rate cut expectations have moderated recently, the outlook in terms of the reinvestment yield has actually improved for the bank since previous coverage. Reinvesting maturing hedges will thus continue to support NIM, NII and revenue over the medium term, even in the face of modest interest rate cuts by the Bank of England.

Shares Now Look Close To Being Fair Value

NatWest's ADS trade for $8.11 as I type, around 37% higher than they were at the time of my last update in February. This puts the stock at around 1.1x tangible book value per share ("TBVPS") as at the end of Q1 (~$7.56 per ADS), a meaningful re-rate compared to the 0.8x multiple it traded for last time out.

For prospective investors, this significantly reduces the margin of safety in an investment here. Now, management actually affirmed 2024 RoTE guidance at around 12%, with drivers of this including loan impairment charges below 20bps and revenue of between £13-£13.5 billion. This now looks quite conservative to me given the bank's strong Q1 results, so management could be a sandbagging a little here. Medium-term (i.e. 2026) RoTE guidance of greater than 13% remains in place. At a 1.1x TBVPS multiple, the stock would essentially offer a circa 11-12% internal rate of return assuming a 12-13% RoTE. That's not bad by any means, but as this requires management to hit its profitability targets, the margin of safety is relatively thin. Note that the stock traded at a meaningful discount to tangible book value (0.8x) as recently as previous coverage, when it offered prospective investors a much more significant 15-16% internal rate of return using the same assumptions.

As management only targets a relatively modest 40% dividend payout ratio, NatWest should be able to grow its balance sheet at a high single-digit annualized clip over this three year period. The main issue is that a contraction of its TBVPS multiple from 1.1x back to 0.8x would be more than enough to wipe this out in terms of stock price gains, essentially leaving shareholders with just cash dividends to generate the overall total return. With the stock's risk/reward profile now appearing to skew more to the former as a result of its strong recent share price performance, I downgrade NatWest to 'Hold'.

