Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (SBS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.66K Followers

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Luiz Roberto Tiberio - IR Superintendent
André Salcedo - CEO
Catia Pereira - CFO and IR Officer

Conference Call Participants

Luiz Roberto Tiberio

Hello. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our earnings call for Q1 2024. I'm Luiz Roberto Tiberio. I'm Investor Relations Superintendent. André Salcedo is here with us, he is the CEO; Catia Pereira, the company's CFO and IR Director; and Marcelo Miyagui, who's the Accounting Superintendent.

I'll turn it over to André. But before that, I'd like to share some announcements and guidelines. There is simultaneous translation into English, and this call is being broadcast. This presentation and video will be available for download on the Investor Relations website. You can send your questions in writing using the platform's chat.

The call will last 1.5 hours and we'll have time for questions and answers from investors, analysts and journalists. Also, we'd like to mention that there might be forward-looking statements in this reference -- in this call, referring to our business outlook, operating and financial results estimates, and they're based on the management's expectations and beliefs and on available information today and do not constitute any investment recommendation. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee performance. They involve uncertainties, assumptions and risks presented in disclosed documents filed by SABESP. Therefore, they depend on future events and they might or not come true.

So investors need to take into account industry and other operating conditions that might affect future results and might lead to results that are substantially different than the ones presented here.

Now I'd like to turn it over to André Salcedo. Over to you, André.

André Salcedo

Thank you, Tiberio, and good morning, everyone.

Recommended For You

About SBS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SBS

Trending Analysis

Trending News