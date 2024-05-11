U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Chinese EV Brand Gains 35% To Lead 4 IPO Week

May 11, 2024 1:00 AM ETZK, PAL, SVCO, NNE, GPATU, GGL
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.13K Followers

Summary

  • Four IPOs and one SPAC debuted this past week. Two IPOs and one SPAC submitted initial filings.
  • Two IPOs submitted initial filings this past week.
  • One IPO is currently scheduled for the week ahead, though some small issuers may join the calendar late.

IPO Initial Public Offering 3d concept

Olemedia

Four IPOs and one SPAC debuted this past week. Two IPOs and one SPAC submitted initial filings.

Chinese premium EV brand ZEEKR (ZK) priced its upsized IPO at the top of the range to raise $441 million at

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.13K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZK--
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited
PAL--
Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc.
SVCO--
Silvaco Group, Inc.
NNE--
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.
GPATU--
GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. - Units
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News