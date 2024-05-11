U.K. Equities: Global Growth At A Discount

Summary

  • After years of lackluster performance, UK stocks now trade near their lowest relative valuations in modern history.
  • Despite local economic weakness, many of the UK’s leading companies are multinational, and derive the majority of their revenues from offshore sales.
  • Over the past 20 years, the weight of U.K. stocks as a share of the global equity market has slid by more than two-thirds, now standing at less than 4%.

Union Jack Flag

Joseph Clark

After years of lackluster performance, UK stocks now trade near their lowest relative valuations in modern history. However, despite local economic weakness, many of the UK’s leading companies are multinational, and derive the majority of their revenues from offshore sales - presenting an opportunity

