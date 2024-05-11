Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE:ECC) is a closed-end fund that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"), and primarily in the riskier sections of them. These are the junior and equity tranches (explained later), which carry the highest risk within a CLO, but also offer the largest reward. In seeking these rewards, ECC has been able to generate quite a return over its lifespan.

In its ten-year run, ECC has also managed to pay out monthly dividends in very hefty amounts, maintaining a 16% average yield and a current yield of 18.67%.

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLOs used to be a dirty word in investing, as one of the primary culprits of the Great Financial Crisis in 2008 was attributed to collateralized debt obligations ("CDOs"), which function similarly to CLOs.

However, since 2013, there have been new rules put in place that mitigate the old practices that caused CDOs to implode in 2008 and take much of the market with them.

CLOs themselves are built into tranches, separate sections that are sold off by their level of risk and reward. The highest risk tranches (BBB-BB & Equity) are those that ECC invests in.

We can see how these are rewarded, with the performance of CLO ETFs that hold either end of these spectrums. The ETFs I am using for this comparison are the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) and the Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB).

While considerably more volatile, as one would expect with a leveraged CEF over non-leveraged ETFs, the yield is considerable and more than double JBBB's and JAAA's. The recovery rates for tranches vary, but are generally positive.

While JAAA invests only in the first type of CLO, senior secured loans, and JBBB invest in the second type, unsecured bonds, ECC invest in the last two types, unsecured bonds and subordinated debt.

When looking at the last thirty years, from 1992 - 2022, we can see only three losing years. On the whole, CLOs almost always return positively, which is a fantastic sign for CLO investors.

On top of this, the vast majority of CLO equity tranches deliver positive IRR even if they end in recovery. This is due to the high interest rates demanded by these risky investments. Investors often receive a positive IRR long before the CLO matures.

Holdings

ECC is a very large basket of loans, with total holdings at 1,785. Their largest individual obligor stands at 0.68% of the fund's NAV.

Most of the fund is filled with CLO equity, with almost 70% of NAV used to invest in it.

The top ten obligors are all less than 1% of NAV, keeping the fund very diversified among firms. The fund is also spread across sectors, with the info tech sector holdings especially high weight in the fund. This may be a red flag for some, as the tech sector is full of over-leveraged, cash-poor companies relying on massive growth numbers to sustain their firms.

CEF Characteristics

One of the risky aspects of investing in closed-end funds is that they are able to be leveraged. ECC carries a leverage of 25%. This means that when the sector experiences drawdowns, ECC will be hit harder than non-leveraged ETFs.

ECC has also issued several rounds of preferred stock in order to finance the fund.

On top of this, the leverage has a cost. So too does the fund, which carries an expense ratio of nearly 2%. All told, its expenses total about 8% p.a., which can be a hefty tax on investor returns. This fact alone may ward off many investors from this fund.

Despite this massive fee, however, ECC has been able to outperform the leveraged loan category in the long run, in price or in NAV in all but one year since 2016. This has made it a very desirable fund to have for many investors seeking CLO exposure.

Discount/Premium

This is where "market timing" has to be brought up. Because CEFs can trade at a discount or premium to their net-asset value, it's important for investors to consider how much they are paying for ECC before buying into it. Typically, my advice is to only buy CEFs when their premium/discount are below their 52wk average.

That average is currently 13.25%, but our current premium is 17.06%. I would not advise buying above the dotted line in that chart. Back in October and November, there were even moments where the fund traded at a discount. For patient investors, waiting for a discount would be a tremendous opportunity, but it is not guaranteed that the fund will ever trade at a discount.

ECC is a fund that rarely trades at a discount, as shown above. Any time the jade area is above the amethyst area it is trading at a discount, and when the amethyst is on top, it is trading at a premium. Since inception, there has only been a handful of moments the fund traded at a discount, and they only lasted for a few days at most.

Suitability

This fund is suitable for aggressive income investors that require the 16% average yield for their distributions, but only up to 10% of a diversified income portfolio.

For moderately risky investors, this fund could serve as a "high risk" holding held at 5% or lower of their portfolio. It should be paired with less risky income funds that could temper a dramatic drawdown in ECC should that happen.

Conservative investors should stay away from this fund and instead invest in the upper tranches of CLOs, which carry far less risk than equity. Conservative investors wanting exposure to CLOs should look at JAAA and JBBB, which I have written about here.

Conclusion

Eagle Point Credit Company is a CEF that I recommend for its smart use of leverage, ability to pay out significant yields, and diversify itself in an asset class that is considered fairly risky. ECC works to mitigate this risk through diversity, which it is able to do while still keeping its yield up.

The fund itself is currently trading above its 52wk average premium, and while I am giving it a "buy" rating, I caution investors to wait until the premium drops below the average of around 12%, hopefully scoring purchases of ECC shares under a 10% premium.

Thanks for reading.