Headwater Exploration (OTCPK:CDDRF) is a Clearwater (pure play) Canadian heavy oil producer (that reports in Canadian dollars). Management is expanding into other areas as the production grows. But the clear strategy is very profitable heavy oil production. The growth story appears to be improving as management raised the capital expenditures and the guidance for adjusted funds flow from operations as shown below:

Headwater Exploration 2024 Guidance (Headwater Exploration May 2024, Corporate Presentation)

Management will not be changing anything related to production at the current time because in Canada it is now Spring Breakup. Therefore, operations are at a low level. But the raise in cash flow and the capital expenditures looks very promising for a faster growth rate in the current year if management is able to continue that trend after Spring Breakup is over and operations start back up.

The previous article discussed how the company grew fast from a small base. Now, with established production, and very volatile oil prices (not mention a discount from light oil that fluctuates as well) it is probably better to start with a lower number that is likely to hold if the worst happens and increase that budget as the year unfolds in a better fashion. The market tends to like something like that. In the meantime, this common stock features a nice dividend with roughly 10% (give or take) annual growth prospects that is hard to beat.

Spring Breakup can be a time to reassess the capital budget and decide if more or less activity is warranted in the second half of the fiscal year. As shown above, the pricing is running above the original guidance. In the past, this company has grown a good deal faster than the current guidance would suggest. Therefore, the chances of more upward production growth revisions are probably better than 50%.

This is a management that has built and sold companies before. Therefore, the main story here continues to be a growth story with the dividend a secondary consideration (even though the current yield is rather generous). The dividend is becoming increasingly safe throughout the business cycle due to the debt free balance sheet and the continuously increasing production.

Finances

This company still maintains a debt free balance sheet. Additionally, there is a big cash balance as well along with a bank line that is not really used. All of this is probably necessary because heavy oil can negatively cash flow when the discount to light oil expands during a commodity price downturn.

At least this management has no debt to worry about in such a situation and can live off the cash balance until prices cyclically recover sufficiently. There is no light oil production to provide some cash flow in such a situation.

One of the unusual things about Clearwater is it not only pays back in the first fiscal year. But the wells often pay back multiple times in the current environment. My latest Baytex Energy (BTE) article, for example reports a return on these wells in excess of 500%. I have no other major basin that matches a return that high.

Therefore, these heavy oil wells make a lot of money fast in the right environment. This is just what you need when there is a threat of negative cash flow during an industrywide cyclical downturn. That makes this business a very special niche in the unconventional industry.

Profitability

This company is uncommonly profitable for really any size company in the oil and gas industry.

Headwater Exploration First Quarter Financial Summary (Headwater Exploration First Quarter 2024, Earnings Press Release)

Note that the per share earnings reported are nearly 9% of shareholder's equity. That figure is for one quarter. If that is annualized, then the shareholder return is among the topmost profitable companies that I follow.

Cash flow does even better.

This is in an environment where a fair number of managements are complaining about weak commodity prices. I find that ironic as we were praying for these commodity prices back in fiscal year 2020.

That performance is a sign of very low breakeven point costs (assuming that the current discount relationship to light oil holds when light oil prices are that low). Since heavy oil is a product that is sold at a discount to light oil, that may mean this basin has some of the lowest operating costs in all of North America.

Exploration Success

There is a very good chance that what made the Clearwater such a profitable relatively new idea was a technology advance that enabled it. Therefore, it is no surprise that management is now going to other areas to see if the success can be repeated. This will increase growth prospects in the long-term and likely make the company an even more attractive investment idea.

Headwater Exploration Update Of Exploratory Well Successes (Headwater Exploration May 2024, Corporate Presentation)

The story remains that the possibilities of making a lot of money have not yet reached a logical finite amount. Anytime there is exploration success at such a high rate, there is still a whole lot more acreage that will have a positive result as well.

Please understand that if the intervals thin out so that the profitability becomes less, this management is beginning with probably a 500% return. Therefore, returns in the future can come down quite a bit and still be acceptable. This is extremely bullish for this idea.

Management is already in the position of drilling at least one more well in the first year of a well's production (with the same capital due to the fast payback) under a wide variety of commodity price possibilities. A very fast cash flow build is therefore unlikely to be impeded much unless the commodity price downturn is both severe and sustained. That is extremely unusual in this industry.

Other Parts Of The Business

Management has also begun secondary recovery in some of the areas with initial production. The surprising thing about secondary recovery is how cheap that is as well, and it often leads to substantial recovery of still more oil. In the United States, secondary recovery can often be expensive.

The company still has some dry gas production that was a legacy holding when current management took over the company. That legacy production added roughly C$10 million to the fourth quarter. It will be shut-in until the next winter to take advantage of the high winter gas prices in that area.

Summary

This is an extremely profitable company that can grow production significantly while paying a dividend. That is a very rare accomplishment in this industry. However, the main priority is likely to build and sell the company. While the growth story remains in place, it is becoming subject to commodity price levels and the amount of money needed to maintain production. This is likely to become a permanent consideration in the future. Therefore, growth rates are likely to slow and vary somewhat from the very fast initial growth.

The strong buy is likely to remain in place as long as management continues to find more places to grow production. I would therefore consider holding this company as part of a basket of small companies until the growth story changes.

Risks

Commodity prices are always low visibility and very volatile. This heavy oil business as the additional risk that the discount to light oil pricing could expand to make the business cash flow negatively.

Both technology advances and the high rate of successful exploration wells could come to an end tomorrow. That would limit growth prospects unexpectedly.

With no debt and a large cash balance, this company has far less chances of a failure. Companies with no debt rarely get into serious trouble in this industry. In fact, they often get all the chances that they need to succeed.

