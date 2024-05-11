ElringKlinger AG (EGKLF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ElringKlinger AG (OTCPK:EGKLF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Jessulat - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Christoph Laskawi - Deutsche Bank
Marc Rene Tonn - Warburg Research
Michael Punzet - DZ Bank
Akshat Kacker - JPMorgan
Miro Zuzak - JMS Invest AG

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, I welcome you to our Earnings Call on the First Quarter of 2024. Today, I will provide a detailed look into the results from the first quarter and with today's publication, we confirm the guidance for 2024 in the midterm that we have published together with the annual report.

First of all, I already presented important elements of our strategy on the analyst conference in March. So you already know key ingredients. We have now unveiled the name, SHAPE30. We recently held an internal kickoff for the strategy and event for management within the ElringKlinger Group. In starting today's presentation, I will summarize the cornerstones of SHAPE30. Then I will discuss the financial figures in the first quarter and close with a few forward-looking comments on the remainder of fiscal year 2024. And at the end, as usual, you will have the opportunity to ask questions, and I am pleased to answer them.

To begin with, we are focused on two growth markets, which are the source for further successful development of ElringKlinger. Electrification of E-Mobility and the hydrogen economy are significant drivers within the new strategy. Nevertheless, we have a strong footprint on the ICE business. Our established position there is the backbone for our further transformation. In a nutshell, ICE business is our basis and the E-Mobility is our change in our future.

Our purpose is geared towards innovation. We will see ourselves in the center of innovation and our vision is to be the preferred

