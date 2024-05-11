MasterBrand, Inc. (MBC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2024 2:22 AM ETMasterBrand, Inc. (MBC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.66K Followers

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Farand Pawlak - VP of IR and Corporate Communications
Dave Banyard - President and CEO
Andi Simon - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Adam Baumgarten - Zelman and Associates
Garik Shmois - Loop Capital Markets
Tom Mahoney - Cleveland Research

Operator

Welcome to MasterBrand's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Farand Pawlak, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

Farand Pawlak

Thank you. Good afternoon. We appreciate you joining us for today's call. With me on the call today are Dave Banyard, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Andi Simon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We issued a press release earlier this afternoon disclosing our first quarter 2024 financial results. If you do not have this document, it is available on the Investors section of our website at masterbrand.com.

I would like to remind you that this call will include forward-looking statements in either our prepared remarks or the associated question-and-answer session. Each forward-looking statement contained in this call is based on current expectations and market outlook and is subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Additional information regarding these factors appears in the section entitled Forward-Looking Statements in the press release we issued today.

More information about risks can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading Risk Factors and our full year 2023 Form 10-K and updated as necessary in our subsequent 2024 Form 10-Qs, which will be available once filed at sec.gov and at masterbrand.com. The forward-looking statements in this call

Recommended For You

About MBC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MBC

Trending Analysis

Trending News