United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.66K Followers

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Borst - Investor Relations
Kevin Leidwinger - President and Chief Executive Officer
Julie Stephenson - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Eric Martin - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning. My name is Anthony, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the UFG Insurance First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to UFG Vice President of Investor Relations, Tim Borst. Please go ahead.

Tim Borst

Good morning and thank you for joining this call. Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release on our results. To find a copy of this document, please visit our website at ufginsurance.com. Press releases and slides are located under the Investors tab.

Joining me today on the call are UFG President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Leidwinger; Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Julie Stephenson; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Martin.

Before I turn the call over to Kevin, a couple of reminders. First, please note that our presentation today may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties and are not a guarantee of future performance.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is

Recommended For You

About UFCS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UFCS

Trending Analysis

Trending News