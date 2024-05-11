Monty Rakusen

Summary

Following my coverage on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in Nov’23, which I recommended a hold rating as I was not sure when TER would start to print positive growth. This post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I upgraded my rating from hold to buy as the outlook for a recovery is much more clear in 1Q24. Specifically, management has put out very encouraging 2Q24 guidance, and I have turned more bullish on the underlying AI tailwind impact on TER.

Investment thesis

On 24/4/2024, TER released its 1Q24 earnings, which saw revenue of $600 million, down 11% sequentially and 3% annually, and 1Q24 adj EPS of $0.51. By segment, robotics revenue saw $88 million, down 32% sequentially and 1% annually; system test revenue saw $75 million, down 13% sequentially and flat vs. last year; wireless test revenue saw $25 million, up 1% sequentially but down 35% annually; and semiconductor test revenue saw $412 million, down 4% sequentially and 1% annually. While revenue was down, gross margin came in better than guided at 56.6% vs. the mid-point of guidance at 44%.

While 1Q24 did not show positive growth, I believe there is a high chance that it is the bottom of the cycle. Firstly, management guided 2Q24 revenue to the range of $665 to $725 million, implying 16% sequential growth, and this came along with an expected adj gross margin of 57–58% (~90bps sequential expansion at the midpoint). Given that they already have ~4 weeks of 2Q24 data, management must have seen very positive traction to give them confidence to initiate this guide.

Secondly, the demand strength for AI has been a lot stronger than I expected, and I think this is going to be a strong growth driver for TER. The AI opportunity for semiconductor testing currently comes in three forms: GPU, custom ASIC, and HBM (high-bandwidth memory). Of these 3, TER should see strong demand for HBM tests, as I expect increasing customer focus on this aspect as they require faster data access at lower energy consumption. To better illustrate the demand outlook for HBM (and indirectly for HBM testing), we simply need to look at SK Hynix (the market leader for HBM) pipeline, which is sold out until the end of 2025. Management comments on this front were extremely encouraging as well. They expect the overall HBM test market to increase 5x compared to 2023, from $100 million to $500 million. We can already see demand picking up, as 45% of memory tests in 1Q24 were for HBM use. From a long-term perspective, this $500 million opportunity should continue to expand upward as the underlying demand for AI continues to put pressure on the entire supply chain to keep up.

So last year was about $100 million of TAM for HBM. This year we think it's about $500 million worth of TAM for HBM. Our revenue is not going to go up by a factor of five. It's going to go up. 1Q24 earnings reuslts call

Thirdly, aside from HBM, I would expect TER to also benefit from the secular tailwind for custom chips (custom ASIC). And the reason is similar to the current demand for HBM, in that custom chips could offer even better computing capabilities and more efficient use of electricity. Some of the biggest players in the industry have already started this trend, and I see it as a strong testament that custom ASIC can be superior to general-purpose chips. Given the availability of idle test capacity in areas like Mobile, it is highly unlikely that this demand strength will be noticeable in the near future, especially from vertically integrated producers (VIPs). On the other hand, TER will be able to meet this demand as the mobile industry begins to recover, since testing capacity for compute will decrease (idle mobile capacity will shift back to testing for mobile).

All in all, I believe the topline outlook has gotten a lot better, supported by management guidance for strong sequential growth and a strong secular tailwind (AI demand). This gives me more confidence that TER is able to further expand its gross margin. Historically, in good times, TER’s gross margin touched ~60%, and I expect it to follow a similar trend in the coming quarters on higher revenue and an improved mix (TER sold its Device Interface Solutions business, which was margin-dilutive).

Valuation

TER Own calculation

Using midpoint management’s medium-term outlook guidance, my target price for TER is ~$183. Given the positive growth drivers I mentioned above and a very positive guide for 2Q24, I believe TER should have no issue achieving the midpoint of its medium-term guide. For reference, the midpoint revenue growth vs. 2023 is ~16.5%, and TER has historically seen similar magnitudes of growth revenue post-downcycle (high teens to low 20% range). Management expectations for gross margin are also not very aggressive, as the high end (60%) is what TER has historically achieved as well. Where I diverge from the market is that I don’t think TER will continue trading at 33x forward PE. Historically, the relative valuation gap vs. peers was around 9% (TER trades at a modest premium), but this has been widening to close to 30%. I believe a large part of this is due to the near-term growth acceleration of TER. However, as we approach FY25, the growth strength should naturally be weaker than in the near term as TER moves past the initial stage of a growth recovery cycle. Assuming the same relative valuation gap of 9%, I expect TER to trade at 28x forward PE (25.8x * 1.09).

Bloomberg Bloomberg

Risk

The overall recovery in test orders has not yet materialized at TER because of the overcapacity in Mobile. The potential for more idle capacity to flood the industry, which could lead to lower prices and TER's inability to produce strong sequential recoveries, is a downside risk that could arise if smartphone demand stays weak and increases in device complexity are marginal in nature.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for TER is a buy due to a much clearer recovery outlook. While 1Q24 results were not positive, management's strong 2Q24 guidance and the tailwind from AI demand suggest the bottom of the cycle is likely reached. The demand for HBM testing is expected to surge due to increasing AI adoption, and TER is well-positioned to benefit from this trend. Additionally, the secular growth in custom ASICs is another positive factor. The risk lies in the potential for more idle capacity to emerge if smartphone demand remains weak.