HQH: Future Rate Cuts Will Help Fund's Performance

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
2.32K Followers

Summary

  • Healthcare sector's performance lags behind S&P 500 due to high interest rates, regulatory uncertainty, and decreased capital expenditure in the sector.
  • HQH's performance falls behind peer funds, but presents an opportunity for upside potential as the fund can close the performance gap once market conditions improve.
  • The growth catalyst comes from the longevity of humans and increased medical spend.
  • The current distribution rate of 9.8% has not been fully covered, and return of capital has been used to fund the majority of it. This can be destructive to NAV.

Senior man taking various medications

Trevor Williams/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

The healthcare sector's (XLV) performance continues to lag behind that of the S&P 500 (SPY). This can be attributed to a variety of things, such as a high interest rate slowing

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
2.32K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio. The Gaming Dividend is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HQH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HQH Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on HQH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HQH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News