Investment Thesis

While I was cautious in my previous analysis of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) due to possible oversupply of copper and lower demand from China, the market will be further disrupted by the massive growth of AI data centers and the ongoing expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) sector. I believe this makes Freeport-McMoRan a strong buy for investors looking to leverage this market trend.

My prior concern also centered around the impact of copper leaching technology, which in return could lead to lower copper prices due to increased supply​​. On top of this, the decline in Chinese demand for copper also put the company’s position at risk.

However, the upbeat forecasts for copper demand now point to increased AI global operations driven by AI-ready racks that require more power and cooling compared to traditional setups​​​​. In addition, while the EV market is currently facing margin pressures and slowed development from major automakers, it will still sustain its long-term copper demand due to their higher requirements.

Freeport-McMoRan's operational expertise and technological leadership in copper extraction position, I believe, can reverse the concerns in the development of AI and the broader technological sector. I have a renewed bullish outlook on their capability to meet potential escalating demand​​ and recommend a strong buy.

Why I am Doing Follow-Up Coverage

Previously, I was cautious about FCX because of the risk of the dampening effects of copper leaching technology and reduced demand from China. However, recent developments reveal a more pressing demand for copper for energy transmission and infrastructure resilience​ in AI data centers, which are necessary to upgrade the U.S. energy grid. Data centers require substantial amounts of power, often four to six times more than traditional data centers because of energy-intensive GPUs.

My initial research centered on price pressures and demand shifts, but the rapid growth of AI data centers—highlighted by experts predicting a doubling in data center spend to $2 trillion—have led me to modify my expectations. It’s apparent that the demand for copper is now projected to rise sharply and overshadow China's demand. I believe that the company's extensive mining operations and capacity to scale production make them a primary beneficiary of the increasing need for copper, as it depends on the global shift towards AI, electrification, and sustainable energy solutions.

Management Commentary Analysis

During the company’s Q1 2024 earnings call, Richard Adkerson, Chairman of the Board, emphasized Freeport-McMoRan's commitment to copper mining following the surge in global demand. In particular, the company’s copper leach initiative, which allows the recovery of copper from previously mined material, has mitigated the impact of lower ore grades to raise production by incremental volumes at a 200 million pound per annum run rate. This initiative was explained further during the call as Adkerson stated:

Through a combination of actions to achieve greater heat retention in the stockpiles, gaining access to areas of the stockpiles that had not been optimally leached historically, and through the use of better identification of trap potential, we’ve been successful in adding incremental copper previously thought to be unrecoverable. This initiative has grown now to be a major value driver for our Americas business, particularly for our largest U.S. mine in Morenci -Q1 earnings call

When discussing the Smelter project in Indonesia, starting up in June, Kathleen Quirk, the incoming CEO stated:

This project has the highest net present value potential of any project we have seen historically because of low capital intensity, low incremental operating costs. -Q1 earnings call

Looking towards the future I believe there is huge potential as Quirk added:

In Indonesia, we're continuing to advance our large-scale Kucing Liar development to commence production by 2030. We also have several additional exploration targets in the district and expect to have additional long-term development options that would become available with an extension of our operating rights beyond 2041. -Q1 earnings call

As the U.S. moves closer towards upgrading their energy grid to support AI's growth, copper's role becomes even more crucial, since its conductivity makes it indispensable in electric wiring and grids, which account for about 90% of global copper usage. The shift towards clean energy and the expansion of data centers is expected to raise structural demand for copper in the coming years. McKinsey forecasts electrification to raise annual copper demand to 36.6 million metric tons by 2031.

However, despite the surging demand for copper due to AI and renewable energy, global supply still cannot keep pace. Still, mining companies are struggling to meet the huge demand, which could lead to further price jumps and most likely limit the growth of clean energy and AI infrastructure. Freeport-McMoRan could see its profits jump significantly with future copper price increased forecasted to be as high as 75% over the next two years.

Valuation

Freeport-McMoRan is currently trading with a forward EV/EBIT (FWD) ratio of 11.32, which is below the sector median of 13.47. These numbers indicate that the market is undervaluing FCX, which I strongly disagree with. Although I believe FCX beats out their competitors, if their valuation were to converge on the sector median, this would represent an approximate 18.99% upside​.

The mining company also demonstrates strong profitability metrics compared to their industry peers. FCX has an EBIT margin (TTM) of 26.14%, which is much higher than the sector median of 10.71%. On top of that, FCX has an EBITDA margin (TTM) of 36.52% compared to the sector's 16.42%. The Net Income Margin stands at 6.97%, also above the sector median of 4.78%​. These metrics indicate a promising future of profitability for FCX.

In addition, I am confident of the company’s very strong debt management. This responsible approach is demonstrated by FCX achieving a net debt target now well below the range of $3 billion to $4 billion (which excludes the net debt associated with Indonesian smelter projects). They will also allocate half of their available cash flows towards shareholder returns, while the remaining portion is directed towards further debt reduction and investments in growth projects.

In essence, the company has prudent debt management, far above sector median margins on multiple fronts, yet still trades below sector median by some ratios. In my opinion, I think this means that the company still has upside

Risks To Thesis

When assessing Freeport-McMoRan’s history, the effect of regulatory laws on their performance have definitely raised my concerns. In 2020, operations at the Grasberg mine were largely impacted by the Indonesian government’s ban on export raw materials as the country pushed aggressively to enhance their domestic mineral processing industry. A law banning the exportation of Grasberg concentrates output could lead to a substantial revenue loss starting this summer estimated at $2 billion for Jakarta that the city could have collected from taxes, dividends, and other non-tax revenues, according to the company.

In response to these regulatory challenges, FCX shifted from exporting raw copper concentrate to processing it within Indonesia through a $3 billion investment in smelting infrastructure. It recently launched an expanded smelter in Gresik, East Java to increase its processing capacity to 1.3 million tons of copper concentrate annually, up from 1 million tons.

I believe that bringing these smelters up to full operational speed (where the Manyar smelter is likely to take up to six months before it reaches full capacity) and integrating them into the production chain will be crucial as the company was just recently allowed to extend their export license before expiring at the end of this month. The completion and ramp-up of these facilities over the next year is essential to stabilize its transition to domestic processing​.

On top of this, while I am less worried now, we should not entirely discount the potential impact of the slump in demand from China. The world's largest consumer of copper reduced their imports by 6.3% in 2023 as a whole because of increased domestic production and a stronger U.S. dollar making imports. The Yangshan premium (the fee traders pay for imported cargoes over benchmark prices on the London Metal Exchange, which serves as an indication of demand for imported copper into China) dropped to zero. It’s a mismatch between global copper prices and the price Chinese buyers were willing to pay – a strong indication of China's cooling copper demand that will impact global market dynamics and prices​.

Market competition is another risk. In 2022, Freeport-McMoRan took the top spot as the world’s largest copper producer. However, other players have become more aggressive since then. Chile's State-run copper miner Codelco announced they will be boosting production this year. BHP purchased Australia’s OZ Minerals in 2023 for $6.34 billion (its largest acquisition to date), and then made an unsuccessful attempt at buying out Anglo American for $31 billion last month. It would have been the largest mining deal on record that would’ve taken advantage of BHP’s presence in the world’s biggest copper mine located in Escondida, Chile.

Despite these risks, Freeport-McMoRan can rely on new U.S. grid opportunities, which I believe render previous concerns largely moot. As I mentioned, the U.S. energy grid upgrade, necessitated by the proliferation of AI data centers and other infrastructure investments, will bring in demand that will drive up the need for more copper given its role in electrical infrastructure. The recent copper price hike to a new 14-month high stresses the potential for sustained demand outside of the volatile Chinese market​.

Conclusion

I believe that Freeport-McMoRan is managing market fluctuations efficiently. The company's focus on copper leaching technology and regulatory changes allows them to meet the burgeoning global demand for copper brought about by the growth of AI data centers and market imbalances.

Initially, I was concerned about the potential oversupply of copper due to a slump in demand from China. However, new opportunities in the market will most likely allow the company to sustain their impressive profitability metrics where their EBIT and EBITDA margins are higher compared to the sector median.

I am bullish on the company's potential to take advantage of the dynamics of the copper market and to capitalize on recent trends in AI, electrification, and sustainable energy. The combination of market demand, technological innovation, strategic financial management, regulatory adaptability, and valuation metrics leads me to believe this stock is a now strong buy.