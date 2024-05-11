Plug Power: Terrible Q1 2024 Results Have Thrown Cold Water At This TurnAround

May 11, 2024 7:12 AM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG) Stock1 Comment
Value Kicker profile picture
Value Kicker
3.47K Followers

Summary

  • Plug Power has had a terrible Q1 2024 seeing declines in both revenues and Net Income.
  • The company has started production of its “green hydrogen” which will hopefully begin to mitigate these losses.
  • The continued losses and its size have made me skeptical that management's turnaround plan will be sufficient.

Man Plugging Two Power Cords Together

DNY59

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has recently reported terrible Q1 2024 results. Yet management is optimistic about a turnaround. In this article, I examine the bull case for a turn-around and look at the mounting losses the company faces for its bear

This article was written by

Value Kicker profile picture
Value Kicker
3.47K Followers
Nine to 5 by day. Hobbyist stock trader by night. I got an MBA and a CFA ... so that should count for something. I only care about my own greedy interests and I love feeding trolls. Not your financial advisor. Information for entertainment purposes only. Diamond hands are forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLUG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLUG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLUG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News