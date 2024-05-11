JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: NYSE:RY) is a financial services company that spans globally. RY holds the largest market share in Canada and takes the 10th largest fees by an investment bank globally. RY has diversified revenue streams through its Wealth Management, Personal and Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets businesses. Graph 1, below, shows RY with a relatively steady performance over the last 5 years; however, the stock is up about 22% in the past 6 months. The stock reached its all-time high of $ 117.33 USD on January 14, 2022. Currently, on April 30, 2024, the stock is trading about 1,700bps below this mark at $ 97.38 USD with a market cap of $137.76 billion USD.

I expect the company's recent growth to continue as the company's diversified business model is showing revenue growth throughout macroeconomic cycles. I believe net income will start to grow at a faster rate because net interest income will continue to increase due to the difference in growth between deposits and loans. Furthermore, I believe RY has created a business model to control expense growth, deposit growth, better margins, and stability in economic downturns.

Net Interest Income (NII) Growth

The Bank of Canada consistently raised interest rates between May 2022 and April 2024 and the rates went from 0.25% to 5%. High interest rates have been beneficial for RY’s NII growth because their business units are able to earn interest on Federal funds and Bank Deposits. Right now, RY has its deposits growing at 9% and its loans growing at 6%, which indicates RY’s net income will grow at a faster rate. Their net interest income will continue to increase because of the difference in growth between deposits and loans. Therefore, as The Bank of Canada's interest rates have plateaued and interest rates remain high, I expect RY’s NII to continue to grow while also being increased by RY’s control over expenses.

In Q1 2024, RY brought in 49%, $6.332 billion, of its revenue through NII. Graph 2 shows that a majority of NII revenue is brought in from its Personal and Commercial Banking segment (P&CB).

RY’s NII is broken up by the different segments of the bank and the P&CB arm generated the largest portion of total NII because of deposit and loan growth rates. Their NII income from the P&CB arm continued to grow quarter over quarter, which is indicative to RY’s earning potential. RY is able to earn net interest across its business units, which is why I point out the benefits of the current macroeconomic condition, which supports RY’s ability to grow NII revenue at a sustainable pace.

To reveal more detail about deposit growth rates and their benefits towards RY’s bottom line, I present data on Canada’s national savings rate. The Canadian National Savings Rate was at 6.20% as of Q4 2023. The rate has remained flat over the past 3 months and is still yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels. However, The relatively high savings rate combined with the fact that RY took in over 60% of its Q1-2024 Revenue from Canada, is another reason that leads me to believe that deposit growth rates will continue to be a revenue driver for RY’s NII revenues. With such high interest rates, people are inclined to save and increase deposits with banks. For example, Graph 3 below, reveals Canada's national savings rate.

As RY’s NII is mostly made up of NII from their P&CB arm, which represents deposits and loans, they are in a good position to continue profiting. Their strong profits from NII are also represented in the table below. It reveals the cumulative increase in interest income alongside the increasing interest rates from 2019 to 2023. RY has more than doubled its interest income in 2023 and this data reveals its ability to navigate various macroeconomic cycles.

Therefore, I believe the current macroeconomic conditions will continue to drive RY’s NII revenue, as The Bank of Canada has had six consecutive rate pauses. The Bank of Canada has also dampened the narrative on rate cuts coming soon but suggests rates will be periodically cut until 2026. The narrative continues to be dampened because data shows inflation is not cooling as fast as expected, but I believe it will benefit RY’s ability to earn.

Non-Interest Income Stability

RY’s revenue is driven through various businesses and it allows RY to navigate various macroeconomic conditions and not solely rely on NII. RY’s other businesses allow RY to offset the variable impact interest rates and The Bank of Canada may have on their revenues, which is important because interest rates are controlled by The Bank of Canada. RY protects itself from variable interest rates by utilizing revenue streams within businesses like wealth management.

In Q1 of 2024, 47% of RY’s non-interest income came from its Wealth Management division. The majority of their wealth management income was produced through fees charged to clients. The fees are attached to their client’s investments and these fees are split into two categories. The two categories are investment, brokerage & custodial fees, and underwriting, credit, & advisory fees. I believe these fees are important to stabilizing RY’s revenue and it will continue to grow as history reveals their AUA and AUM have continued to grow.

The fees on RY wealth management clients are stable because they are not based on market performance. RY has transitioned from performance-based commission to set fees for its clients based on AUM. This provides a predictable stream of income for RY and an income stream that is independent of market performance. RY has seen growth of $168 billion in non-US AUA, which is a 2-year CAGR of 13%, and non-US AUM has seen YoY growth of 7.5%. Alongside this, Investment, brokerage & custodial fees will have stable growth because RY charges fees on most operations clients go through while investing with RY. These fees range from 0.5% to 5% for trades on equities, ETFs, and real estate. Therefore, as AUA and AUM continue to grow, fee revenue will grow hand in hand.

RY also holds the largest AUM in Canada, so RY can use pricing power in order to continue to generate fee revenue. I also expect this number to increase because of the 10% non-U.S. and 12% U.S. growth RY has seen in Assets Under Management (AUM) in its wealth management division. Because of the consistent growth of AUM for RY, RY will be able to produce more non-interest revenue in the future.

As AUM begins to grow I believe RY’s wealth management division will become more lucrative with expanding margins. As I observed, RY’s wealth management division experienced an increase in non-recurring expenses as the company had a hiring frenzy, increased compensation for its employees, and merger costs with HSBC Bank Canada. As RY’s Wealth Management business incurred many non-recurring costs, their upcoming will margins will be higher.

In addition to RY’s capabilities of managing various business units and margins, I believe RY will be able to increase its net income through proper management of core operation expenses. I analyzed RY’s financial statements and found that there is a commitment to managing its core expenses. For Q1 2024, core expense growth only saw an increase of 2.2% YoY, while quarter core expense growth was down 1.3%. Core expenses were lowered because RY has been proactive. RY has increased its Provisional Credit Losses (PCL) by 31 bps on impaired loans and 6 bps on performing loans. RY has been able to control its expense growth by returning provisional credit losses to historical rates

Therefore, I believe RY’s net income can experience growth in the future, which is revealed in my discounted cash flow model below. Their business lines and strategy have proven to effectively permit RY to navigate macroeconomic cycles. Their personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets businesses, and their business strategy to decrease core expenses, will allow them to grow EPS in macroeconomic expansions, peaks, contractions, and troughs.

Consolidation of Banking Sector

Historically, the number of banks in the United States has been consolidating and I predict this trend will continue. I recently read a hedge fund report that predicted that the 4,600 U.S. banks would be cut in half within the next decade. This trend is also supported by prolonged periods of high interest rates, as multiple banks have collapsed recently. In recent weeks, Republic First Bank collapsed, and since the beginning of 2023 Citizens Bank, First Republic Bank, Signature Bank, and Silicon Valley Bank have all collapsed. However, as banks collapse, it also brings opportunities as there was a recent merger between Republic First Bank and Fulton Bank. Bank M&A reveals how the trend of acquisitions, mergers, and consolidation can expand a bank's revenues and I believe this trend benefits RY.

The table above shows the recent acquisitions of RY. RY has been making strategic acquisitions to expand its footprint in the United States (U.S.) and maintain its lead of market share in Canada. RY is seeing its initiative to expand its business outside of Canada to have paid off. The U.S. Wealth Management division has seen YoY growth of 12%. Moreover, City National has seen a 12% CAGR after being acquired by RY, and Caribbean and U.S. Banking has seen Net Income seen growth of 34% YoY because of improved spreads.

Therefore, I believe periods of high interest rates will continue to consolidate the banking sector. This benefits RY because it will continue to expand its market share in Canada, grow its market share in the U.S., and provide RY the opportunity to make strategic acquisitions. The strategic acquisitions will give RY the opportunity to continue to grow its AUM, spreads, and NII.

Valuation

My Financial Projections

Revenue Growth Rate Projections

In my DCF Model, I estimate a base case revenue of 6% in 2024 as interest rate cuts may happen later this year, which would affect net interest income for RY. However, in the coming years, I expect RY to continue to grow its AUM and deposits to contribute to sustainable revenue growth in the coming years, even if interest rates return to their historical averages. Because of this, in the subsequent years, I expect revenue growth for RY to be at 2% year over year. I then took a terminal growth rate of 3% because GDP growth rates have historically been 3% for Canada.

Weighted Average Cost of Capital (OTC:WACC)

To calculate WACC, I first calculated the cost of debt to be 4.8% by subtracting the effective tax rate of 14% from then multiplying the result by the total pre-tax cost of debt of 4.51%. I then took this result and added it to the result of the bond rate of 3.76% times the long-term debt to get a total debt ratio of .93. Finally to arrive at 4.8% I multiplied by a debt adjustment factor of 1.19. I then multiplied by the weight of debt to get a weighted cost of debt of 0.93%.

To calculate the cost of equity I used the 10-year U.S treasury bond rate. I then used the S&P 500’s average return over the last 10 years as the market return, and I used RY’s beta of 0.969. After multiplying by the weight of equity I arrived at a Weighted Cost of Equity of 10.01%. After adding the Weight Cost of both Equity and Debt together, I arrived at a WACC of 10.95%.

Intrinsic Value

Finally, I summed the 5 years of projected cash flows and present terminal value to find the enterprise value and subtracted it from net debt. After dividing by total shares outstanding, I was led to a target price of $125 per share, representing about a 28% potential upside.

Fall in Interest Rates

The main risk I see in RY is revenue growth slowing or even becoming negative when interest rates inevitably fall. This is because RY brought in 49%, $6.332 billion, of its revenue through NII in Q1 2024. Therefore, although it is obvious that such a large portion of RY’s revenue stream is through net interest income, lower interest rates aren’t necessarily bad news for RY. In a lower interest rate environment more companies will seek RY’s guidance in going public, similar to 2021 where RY took 17 companies public with the sum of the deals being over $1.35 billion. An increased number of IPOs and an uptick in mergers and acquisitions activity will counteract a loss in net interest income for RY, when interest rates are cut.

Takeaways

I would like to conclude this report with a Buy Recommendation for RY stock, with a target price of $125 with an upside of 27.95%. I believe RY has efficiently managed expense growth and positioned itself in a position to have sustainable revenue growth in both a high and low-interest rate environment. Moreover, RY has a strong market share in Canada and has made strategic mergers with banks in the U.S. to continue its business.