Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) on Friday notched a third straight week of gains, and the index has now erased nearly all of its April losses. The S&P (SP500) is also now just ~0.6% shy of its record closing high. This week's advance was driven by an uptick in Federal Reserve interest rate cut expectations, primarily on the back of further evidence that the highly resilient U.S. labor market was cooling down and some dovish actions from European central banks. This week also saw the first-quarter earnings season chugging along, with hundreds of companies reporting their results. The most notable name was Walt Disney (DIS), which delivered a surprise profit in its streaming operation for the first time ever. For the week, the S&P 500 (SP500) added +1.9%, the blue-chip Dow (DJI) rose +2.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) climbed +1.1%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

Boeing (BA) can't seem to catch a break. Its first crewed Starliner mission was delayed once again on Monday because of a faulty oxygen relief valve located aboard the Atlas V rocket, with plans to reattempt the launch no sooner than May 17. "We are just not willing to take any chances with what is our most precious payload," said Dillon Rice, engineer at United Launch Alliance, which is owned by Boeing and Lockheed Martin (LMT). The Starliner mission has been on hold for years, plagued by issues ranging from software coding to stuck valves. Meanwhile, Boeing is facing another regulatory probe, this time into its 787 Dreamliner inspections. (17 comments)

Sliding 9.5% on Tuesday, Disney (DIS) recorded its worst session in 18 months. The company reported a profit for its entertainment streaming division (Disney+ and Hulu), and forecast full combined streaming business profitability in FQ4 (including ESPN+). So what went wrong? SA Investing Group Leader Long Player believes the decline was an overreaction, driven by a combination of "sell on the news" and some fears about a Q3 loss from its Direct-to-Consumer business. Disney's box office and TV business might still be a problem, but does the pullback represent a buying opportunity? (35 comments)

Sweden followed Switzerland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic in easing monetary policy for the first time since hiking cycles began in 2022, when inflation surfaced in the aftermath of the pandemic. The Riksbank lowered its policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% on Wednesday, making it more likely that the ECB will also jump on the bandwagon. The shift is noteworthy as it highlights the central bank divergence across the world and contrasts with the wait-and-see mode of the U.S. Many in Europe are scared of getting stuck behind the curve as growth slows and unemployment rises. (35 comments)

TikTok and its Chinese parent, ByteDance (BDNCE), sued the U.S. federal government to block a new law that would force the sale of the popular short-video app or face a ban in the country. TikTok said the bill violated the First Amendment right to free speech, adding that the divestment being demanded is "simply not possible." Things will likely head to the Supreme Court as Washington pushes ahead with efforts to protect its national security interests. The Biden administration also revoked export licenses that allowed Qualcomm (QCOM) and Intel (INTC) to supply Chinese firm Huawei with chips for laptops and phones. (47 comments)

While the streaming wars have been going on for years, things are changing amid the formation of new alliances. Walt Disney (DIS) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) unveiled a new streaming bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu and Max, which will be available in the U.S. this summer. The move comes as customers ditch large-bundled cable packages and look to downsize streaming subscriptions, but there are also risks that bundled streaming could eventually produce the same effects that led to cord-cutting. Don't forget that Disney and WBD, along with Fox (FOX), are scheduled to launch a joint sports-streaming service this fall. (72 comments)