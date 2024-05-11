NoDerog

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) is a multinational toy, gaming and entertainment company known for its iconic brands like Monopoly, Transformers, Play-Doh, Peppa Pig, PJ-Masks, Magic: The Gathering, and Dungeons & Dragons. Founded in 1923, it has evolved into one of the largest toy manufacturers globally, with a diverse portfolio spanning action figures, dolls, electronic games, and entertainment properties. Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, Hasbro has expanded its reach into various entertainment mediums, including movies, television, and digital gaming, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and storytelling, Hasbro continues to captivate the imaginations of children and adults alike worldwide.

Thesis

Hasbro Inc. significantly underperformed the market and its peers in recent years, as revenues and profit margins steadily declined since 2021. In October 2022, CEO Chris Cocks, together with a refreshed management team, launched a revised strategy under the name of Blue Print 2.0, aiming to correct certain missteps of the past. The core intent of the new strategy is the focus on fewer, bigger, more profitable brands, while cutting cost and getting rid of non-core parts of the business – in short, a typical turnaround playbook.

While it took some time for the turnaround plan to show its effects, the late 2023 and Q1 2024 results look very promising. While revenues are still in steady decline, profit margins have surged in Q1, and the path for a return to growth in 2025 has become much clearer. As a result, HAS stock has outperformed the market in the last 6 months, gaining 41% since November 2023 (vs. 20% for the S&P500).

Based on my DCF valuation, which reflects growth assumptions based on the improved outlook and mid-term industry trends, I conclude that the great progress made by management in turning the ship around has largely been priced in already. With a fair value of $63, I initiate my coverage with a hold rating for HAS, acknowledging the stock may be a reasonable pick for a dividend investor given its 4.5% dividend yield and low likelihood of a dividend cut.

2022-2023 have been rough for Hasbro

A look at HAS stock performance since 2021 shows that the company has gone through a rough patch, down 39% in three years despite its recent recovery attempt from year-end 2023 lows. Not only did it underperform the broader market substantially (the S&P 500 is up over 24% over the same time period), but it also did much worse than one of its top competitors, Mattel (MAT), down "only" 13%. To be fair, unlike Mattel, Hasbro has been consistently paying dividends over this period, so it may be more appropriate to look at total returns. Including dividends, HAS is down 30% since May 2021, still way below both benchmarks.

HAS 3-Year stock performance vs. benchmarks (Source: Seeking Alpha)

And honestly, once you start unpacking the fundamentals, you could even wonder why the stock performance has not been worse. 2023 revenues of $5 billion are -22% below 2021 record revenues of $6.4 billion, with decline coming literally from all brand portfolios, as shown in the table below.

Hasbro has gone through a perfect storm, as consumer demand for toys & games shrank drastically since the Covid buying frenzy, while partners reduced the number of movie and television releases (reducing royalty revenues), and license agreements expired without renewal. Meanwhile, Hasbro’s own branded film and TV entertainment portfolio suffered from lower television deliveries, impacted amongst other things by the month-long worker strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the American actors’ union in 2023.

Hasbro 2023 10K report

The rate of decline has been steady and alarming, as visualized by the quarterly revenue growth chart below.

Stock Research Platform

Even worse, not only did revenues decline, but profit margins also suffered severely. Consumer products, historically a high single digit operating margin business unit, dropped sequentially to 6% and -2% operating profit margin in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Wizards of the Coast [WOTC] and digital gaming, the company’s cash cow, also started to show some weakness in 2023, with operating margin falling below the 40%-mark for the first time since 2019. And finally, Hasbro’s entertainment segment, which struggled with profitability since Hasbro’s acquisition of Entertainment One [eOne] in 2019 for $4 billion in cash, drilled a massive hole into the company’s profits in 2023 following massive impairment charges, in large part related to the sale of eOne to Lionsgate for $375 million in cash. This marked the end of what activist investor Ancora called a "$4.5+ billion capital allocation misstep that has become a non-synergistic distraction" in a letter to the Board back in 2022.

Hasbro 2023 10K report

Chris Cocks, who took on the CEO job in January 2022 after successfully doubling the company’s WOTC and digital gaming division since joining from Microsoft in 2016, announced Hasbro’s Blueprint 2.0 strategy in October 2022, after a nine-month long strategic review process. This marked the beginning of a remarkable turnaround plan, which ended up taking much longer to play out than initially expected, but has finally been bearing fruit. Let’s review some key proof points that the turnaround is happening.

Turnaround game plan finally playing out

The essence of the turnaround plan is simple, and can be summarized in three fundamental strategic pillars: (1) focus on fewer, bigger, and more profitable brands, (2) cut cost across supply chain, marketing and administrative functions, and (3) divest non-core parts of the business. Below, I have summarized what I believe are the key proof points that the turnaround strategy is working, even though they have not yet translated into the overall business returning to growth.

Proof Point #1: WOTC growth continues

While also impacted by margin pressures as mentioned above, Wizards of the Coast revenue kept growing in both 2022 and 2023.

Hasbro 2023 10K report

In particular, Magic: The Gathering had another record year in 2023 with a series of new successful card sets. Hasbro extended its audience by leveraging its Lord of The Rings IP, launching the The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth card set in June 2023, its best-selling set of all time.

Meanwhile, for Dungeons & Dragons, Hasbro released Baldur’s Gate 3, a role-playing video game developed by partner Larian Studios, as well as the movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. As we will see later when discussing Q1 results, Baldur’s Gate 3 is gearing up to become a great success.

Keeping WOTC growing is a strategic imperative for Hasbro given the material contribution of this segment to overall profitability. This is definitely the right place to focus resources on.

Proof Point #2: Out-licensing drives profitability

An important element of Blue Print 2.0 has been for Hasbro management to review the entire portfolio of brands and determine which ones meet the following criteria:

brand generates at least $50 million revenue at minimum 10% operating margin

brand can grow to $100+ million revenue at minimum 15% operating margin

Brands that meet these criteria are kept in-house, while those that do not pass those thresholds are licensed to partners. During Q1 earnings, Chris Cocks pointed out early success with the Littlest Pet Shop, which is now manufactured and distributed by Basic Fun, while Hasbro is collecting royalties. This turns out to be a more profitable business model for Hasbro than doing it all in-house. He also announced the new strategic partnership with Playmates, who will produce and distribute Power Rangers starting 2025.

This is an excellent example of execution towards the strategic imperative of "focusing on fewer, bigger, and more profitable brands".

Proof Point #3: On Track to deliver $750 million cumulative gross savings by 2025

After launching the Hasbro Transformation Office [HTO] in late 2022, Hasbro announced the elimination of 1000 positions or 15% of global full-time employees in January 2023 under its Operational Excellence Program. In December, the company announced it will cut an additional 900 positions over the coming 18 to 24 months in an effort to offset the impact of more persistent industry headwinds. This second wave includes an organizational restructuring whereby certain corporate functions will be supported by a third-party outsourcing provider.

In the latest earnings update, management reiterated to be well on track to achieve the $750 million cumulative gross savings by 2025, which are expected to translate to about $325 million net savings (as some of the costs saved will be replaced by lower costs elsewhere). On a $5 billion business, this translates to about 650 bps of operating margin improvement.

Hasbro 2023 Q1 earnings presentation

Proof Point #4: eOne Film & TV Business sold

Finally, the sale of eOne was completed on December 27, 2023 for $375 million in cash, that was subsequently used to reduce outstanding debt. This transaction entailed the recognition of over $1.3 billion of non-cash goodwill and impairment charges, which tanked Hasbro’s 2023 earnings into negative territory. However, the mistake goes back to the $4 billion acquisition of this business just 4 years earlier. The sale is consistent with the Blue Print 2.0 strategy of focusing on the core.

In that regard, it is important to note that Hasbro retained its brand-based created content and the capability to develop and produce entertainment going forward, including animation, digital shorts, scripted TV and theatrical films related to the company’s IP.

At the end of the day, all these actions are lead indicators that are expected to translate into a return to top line growth and significant operating margin expansion. Q1 results contained encouraging trends, notably on margin improvement, and were accordingly rewarded by a double-digit stock price jump on earnings day.

Q1 results encouraging as profitability improves more than expected

In his prepared remarks, CEO Chris Cocks described Hasbro’s Q1 results as follows:

We began 2024 with a healthier balance sheet, a leaner cost structure, and an improved inventory position. In Q1, we saw tangible progress on our turnaround. Our revenue landed as expected, and our margins outperformed.

Let’s unpack this statement a little bit, starting with revenue. Revenue was down -24% in the quarter, a decline of $244 million from prior year. Excluding the impact of the eOne divestiture, which is predominantly reflected in the Entertainment Segment (-85% vs. PY), the underlying performance shows a revenue drop of -9%. This decline was driven by the continued weakness in the consumer products segment, which declined -21%, as the company calls out persisting broader market softness and a reduction in closeout volume (i.e., less "fire selling" than in 2023, as inventories are now at healthy levels).

Meanwhile, WOTC grew 7% in Q1 driven by Magic: The Gathering card sales and licensed digital gaming, notably Baldur’s Gate 3 and Monopoly Go!, both of which are breaking records. Baldur’s Gate 3, the video game launched in 2023 by partner Larian Studios based on Dungeons & Dragons IP, is the only game to ever win all five prestigious Game of the Year awards. At the same time, Monopoly Go!, a mobile version of the iconic Monopoly game launched by partner Scopely, has crossed $2 billion in lifetime revenue and 150 million downloads, making it the fastest-growing mobile game ever.

Hasbro Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

Turning to margins, this is where Hasbro was able to really positively surprise the market, as their overall strategy to focus on core brands and their operational excellence program started to visibly pay off. The operating margin waterfall table below shows how despite negative volume & mix, cost saving initiatives across the supply chain, procurement efforts with vendors, efficiency gains in marketing through digital advertising, and the effect of headcount reductions are providing a substantial year-over-year lift. The strategic divestiture of eOne, a non-core part of Hasbro’s business, also contributed positively. Combined, these factors added more than 1300 basis points of operating margin, or $100 million, compared to the first quarter of 2023.

When asked, CFO Gina Goetter confirmed that these benefits are expected to be sustained or even accelerated as the year unfolds, while she also pointed out a one-off benefit of about $20 million to Q1 results from a stock-based compensation adjustment (captured in the "corporate & other" segment).

Hasbro Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

Finally, the company reiterated full-year guidance, taking a cautious approach despite the Q1 beat:

Wizards operating margin will be between 38% and 40%, up two points from last year, driven by the favorable mix shift within digital, lower royalty rates across Magic and strong cost management, both in supply chain as well as within operating expenses. For Consumer Products, revenue will be down at 7% to 12%, and operating profit margin will be between 4% and 6%. As a reminder, about half of the revenue decline is due to actions we've taken to improve profitability, and the other half is due to prevailing category trends. We continue to expect a similar revenue decline in Q2 as we saw in Q1 with the pace of decline moderating in Q3 and flipping to growth in Q4 behind sharper innovation and marketing effectiveness as well as healthy retail inventory levels heading into the holidays. However, we expect to see profitability improving as we move through the year as we build volume ahead of the holidays, and we realize more of our net cost savings.

During Q&A, analysts asked why guidance was not raised in light of strong Q1 results. While both Chris Cocks and Gina Goetter gave reasons for their caution, their answers clearly suggested that a beat both on top line and margins is "in the cards". For example, talking about consumer product demand, Chris Cocks pointed out "very healthy trends" starting in March and going into Easter, and that while they are "taking a little bit of a cautious tone" and want to monitor performance, they will "get back at the end of Q2 on a potential revision to guidance if [they] continue to see positive trends play out." Similar, on WOTC, Chris clarifies that "Outlaws and Thunder Junction, which is our first major release of Q2, [is] off to a promising start."

All this extra color was certainly reason enough to fuel a double-digit stock price jump on earnings day. While the stock price has slightly retraced towards the $60 mark since then, the ultimate question is to what extent the positive momentum and expectations for the remainder of the year and beyond have already been priced in by market participants.

Positive outlook is already priced in

As described above, Hasbro has gone through a rough patch, with revenues declining substantially since 2021. Meanwhile, management has revamped the strategy, focusing on franchise brands, more effectively monetizing the company’s IP across all aspects of BluePrint 2.0, getting rid of non-core brands, and driving cost efficiencies across the organization. As we have seen, 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 are showing solid progress across the different pillars of this transformation agenda.

This is all positive news, and thus it is not surprising to see that Hasbro has outperformed the S&P500 over the past 6 months, as more and more proof points of a successful turnaround came to light. HAS is up 41% vs. 20% for the S&P.

HAS 6-Months stock performance vs. benchmarks (Source: Seeking Alpha)

To determine if Hasbro is still a good investment at current price levels, let’s model what we might expect from this leader in the toys & game industry over the coming decade.

The majority of Hasbro’s sales relates to toys and table top games, although video and mobile games have been growing faster. Statista expects the global toy & games market to grow only 2.5% annually from 2024-2028. This includes all sorts of toys, dolls, puzzles, and tabletop card and board games, but excluding digital games. Video games are expected to grow 9% annually in the same time period, which should allow Hasbro’s digital gaming segment to continue outperforming consumer products.

Statista

From a competitive standpoint, there is no doubt that Hasbro is a well-established leader in the toys & games industry, with iconic brands that I believe are unlikely to become obsolete overnight. I think it’s fair to assume that kids and adults will continue to play with Play-Doh, Monopoly or Magic: The Gathering cards for the decade ahead, assuming the company is able to leverage these brands through continued innovations, following or creating new toy & game trends. At the same time, I also don’t see any reasons to assume Hasbro will outperform the market, given its moat is relatively weak.

The company describes the fragility of its own moat on page 20 of its 2023 10K report:

The changing trends in consumer preferences with respect to entertainment and low barriers to entry as well as the emergence of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, and different mediums for viewing content, such as the growing number of streaming platform options, continually creates new opportunities for existing competitors and start-ups to develop products and offerings that compete with our entertainment and toy and game offerings.

With that in mind, let’s model 2024 to 2033 revenue growth in line with market for consumer products (2.5% CAGR) and digital gaming (9% CAGR). I am assuming Wizards of the Coast card games will continue to grow faster than the broader tabletop games segment (5% CAGR), and I am assuming entertainment growth will follow digital gaming, although this category will largely depend on how much Hasbro will invest into this now very small segment of its business. On average, the above implies a 4% revenue CAGR for the company.

Stock Research Platform

The good news here is that the product categories expected to grow faster are also the more profitable ones, which should continue to drive operating margin expansion in years ahead. At the mid-point, Hasbro is guiding for 2024 operating margins of 5% in consumer products, 39% for WOTC and digital gaming, and 60% for entertainment, following the sale of eOne.

Based on the company’s productivity efforts, we can expect operating margins for consumer products and WOTC to further expand beyond 2024. In combination with positive mix, this could raise total operating margins from the 10% range up to the 20+% range over time. Company guidance implies operating margins could reach as high as 18% in 2024, and management confirmed their goal of reaching 20% goal by 2027 at the latest.

Stock Research Platform

With that, as shown in the model above, I expect operating profit and free cash flows to grow at a faster pace than revenue. For valuation purposes, I will assume a 5.9% CAGR for free cash flows between 2023 and 2033 as my base case scenario, with a range of +/- 150bps of CAGR for the high/low case.

Given Hasbro’s capital structure, I am discounting cash flows with a 6.5% WACC. To account for dilution, I am adjusting FCF for stock-based compensation. Acknowledging that trends in the gaming and entertainment industry may evolve rapidly in the era or AI, I am also applying caution on terminal growth rates, which I keep between 0% and 1%, depending on the scenario.

Hasbro Valuation Scenarios (Source: Stock Research Platform)

Using these assumptions, my base case enterprise value is about $11.6 billion, translating to an equity value of $8.7 billion considering Hasbro’s net debt of $2.9 billion. That’s a fair value per share of $63. The fair value range resulting from +/- 150bps of growth in the next 10 years, and +/- 50bps of terminal growth, is $50 to $80.

The current stock price of roundabout $60 suggests that the significant progress made towards turning the business around back to growth with higher margins has already largely been priced in by market participants.

Risks & Opportunities

Let’s differentiate short- versus longer-term risks and opportunities for Hasbro.

In the short-term, the most probable upside trigger would be a blow-out second quarter. I believe that the market would not be impressed with a small beat, but if revenues come in significantly above consensus expectations of $944 million, which would inevitably lead to a guidance raise for the full year, the stock could shoot up yet again towards the $70-mark.

On the flip side, the biggest downside risk would be anything negatively impacting the margin improvement story that gained momentum in the first quarter. I would even argue that the absence of a guidance raise following Q2 results could be perceived negatively by the market. Given the momentum going into Q2, and the lack of known new headwinds, I believe the chances of a positive surprise are higher than 50%.

In the mid- to longer-term, the main upside opportunity to my valuation scenarios is faster revenue growth (i.e., above the 4% average I assumed), which could come from both a more significant rebound in consumer demand in the U.S. and Europe (i.e., faster overall market growth) and a better-than-expected performance of Hasbro’s Wizards of the Coast franchise and its digital gaming segment. Indeed, the latter would have an outsized positive impact on margins and cash flow contribution. From a risk perspective, while I believe that management will deliver at least the $750 million in cumulated gross cost savings they promised, the biggest headwind to margins would be a lackluster performance of the WOTC franchise and/or digital gaming. To a lesser degree, depressed consumer demand for a longer period of time could weigh on prices (and thus, margins), particularly if Hasbro gets back into a situation where it needs to liquidate excess inventories.

Conclusion

Hasbro management has done a great job over the past 18 months re-defining and executing on a strategy that refocuses the company on growing its core brands in a more profitable way. While revenues will still decline in 2024 due to a combination of decisions the company made to increase profitability and continued industry weakness in toys & games, profit margins are surging and may even exceed 20% soon. However, these improvements are largely reflected in the current stock price, making HAS a reasonable choice for dividend investors looking for a 4.5% yield, but no longer a stock to buy now for market beating returns.

On the Stock Research Platform, I am looking for asymmetric low risk, high reward opportunities. At round-about $60, HAS is close to its fair value, which is why I am giving the stock a hold rating.