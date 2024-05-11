Stella-Jones Inc. (STLJF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCPK:STLJF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Eric Vachon - President & Chief Executive Officer
Silvana Travaglini - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

James McGarragle - RBC Capital Markets
Benoit Poirier - Desjardins Securities
Jonathan Goldman - Scotia Capital
Michael Tupholme - TD Securities
Maxim Sytchev - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Stella-Jones' First Quarter of 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will hold a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 8th, 2024.

Please note that comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking information, and this information, by its nature, is subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the views expressed today.

For further information on these risks and uncertainties, please consult the Company's relevant filings on SEDAR+. These documents are also available in the Investor Relations section of Stella-Jones' website at www.stella-jones.com. We have also prepared a corresponding presentation, which we encourage you to follow along with during this call.

I'll now hand the call over to Eric Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stella-Jones. Eric?

Eric Vachon

Thank you, Matthew. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. I'm here with Silvana Travaglini, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Stella-Jones. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release reporting our results for the first quarter of 2024. Along with our MD&A, it can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.stella-jones.com, as well as on SEDAR+. As a reminder, all figures expressed on today's call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

