CEF Weekly Review: Closed-End Funds Are Not Closed

Luis Alvarez

Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review, where we discuss closed-end fund ("CEF") market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual fund news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as the relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of.

This update covers the period through the first week of May. Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the business development company ("BDC") as well as the preferreds/baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

It was a fairly strong week for CEFs with only Muni funds seeing lower NAVs. All but two CEF sectors enjoyed discount tightening.

Systematic Income

April delivered a total return of around -2.5% - the first negative monthly drop since October of last year. May has been fairly strong so far and recovered much of the lost ground in April.

Systematic Income

Discounts have been relatively resilient and the average CEF sector discount stands only around 1% wider of its historic average level.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

A recent reader comment questioned how a CEF could possibly do anything in response to investor distribution reinvestments. The view, presumably, is that because a CEF is by definition a closed-end fund, it cannot receive any capital from investors and hence its actions are not in any way guided by external capital. This is misguided and the definitions do not help all that much. CEFs are not closed to all investor capital - they are only closed in some ways.

The key distinction between open-end and closed-end funds lies in secondary-market trading. An open-end fund like a mutual fund or an ETF can continually offer new shares or redeem shares from investors. This is more obvious for mutual funds whose shares are transacted only with the fund itself. For other types of open-end funds like ETFs, new shares can be created or redeemed as well, though this is done on a much smaller scale and typically by third-party authorized participants. Indeed, much of ETF trading is typically done between investors themselves in the secondary market.

For a CEF, nearly all trading is done between investors rather than between the fund and investors. However, this does not mean a CEF is closed to new capital. In fact, there are 3 ways in which this is not the case. One, the fund can issue new shares via at-the-market programs if the stock trades above the NAV. Two, it can reinvest dividends into new shares automatically via the so-called DRIPs. And three, it can issue rights offerings, allowing shareholders to purchase shares at a discount to the NAV. These capital inflows, though infrequent, play a role in how the CEF manages its portfolio.

Market Commentary

There was a question about two 2024 term CEFs, DCF and MMD, and whether they are worth holding given their near-term termination dates and discounts of around 4%.

Looking at the pull-to-NAV yield metric from our subscriber CEF Tool, both funds look fairly attractive. Recall that the PTN yield is the annualized (if termination date is more than a year away) change in the discount to zero from today to the termination date. For example, a fund with a 4% discount that is 2 years away from termination will have a PTN yield of 2%. This is the additional performance the fund should enjoy relative to the NAV in case of termination.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

DCF actually used to be in our Income Portfolios when its discount was trading at wider levels and closer to the loan CEF sector average, which presented a very attractive proposition. This is because a termination would have been highly beneficial to the return (i.e., discount moving to zero) while a turn into a perpetual fund would not have had a big impact as the discount was already near the sector average. These kinds of asymmetric risk/rewards are worth keeping an eye on.

One thing to keep in mind with respect to these funds is that BNY and MainStay, who manage the funds, don't have a track record of terminating term CEFs. The only reliable manager to terminate is Nuveen. It doesn't mean that the funds will not terminate, but some managers, such as Blackstone, for example, have historically extended the termination date (e.g., BSL).

In short, not every term CEF will terminate and so a term CEF with a wide discount is not necessarily money in the bank. Some managers will just ask shareholders to approve a conversion to a perpetual fund or to extend the termination by a long time. That said, you can make an argument for both funds as loan CEF discounts are pretty tight anyway and the MMD discount has tended to trade tighter than the Muni sector average (and often at a premium) due to its stronger historic performance. Neither is a slam dunk, but a tactical nibble may be worth it.