Introduction

It's time to talk about my biggest investment - ever.

On February 23, I wrote an article titled "Landlord To The Permian Boom: Why I Just Went Big Into Texas Pacific Land Stock."

As the title suggests, I explained why I started buying stock in the Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL). In fact, I made it my largest investment, as it now accounts for 12% of my portfolio. That's almost as big as the combined value of my second and third-largest investments.

Since then, I have highlighted the stock in a number of articles, as I believe it is the perfect stock for the next few decades.

It perfectly fits my long-term oil and gas thesis.

It's an ultra-high-margin business with tremendous pricing power.

It uses its assets for growth well beyond oil and gas.

It has no debt.

In this article, I'll update my thesis and explain why I believe the company has so much firepower left.

For that, I'll use its just-released earnings, which included a few phenomenal growth plans that could reshape the company as we know it.

So, as we have a lot to discuss, let's get to it!

The Perfect Stock For My

To most of my readers, it may not come as a surprise when I say that I have been bullish on energy for a while.

Even since the pandemic ended, I started to accumulate shares in what I consider to be one of the most promising sectors to be for the next few decades.

This is based on a number of factors, including strong global demand for fossil fuels. This year seems to be a turning point where the market finds out that electric mobility may not be the game changer some may have expected it to be.

We also see that new technologies like AI have a substantial impact on natural gas demand.

Using OPEC data, we are unlikely to see a peak in global oil demand for many decades, as even potentially declining demand from developed nations will be offset by rising demand from emerging markets.

On top of that, supply growth is slowing.

Between the Great Financial Crisis and the pandemic, the biggest driver of supply growth was the U.S. shale revolution. This revolution has lost its momentum completely, as only the mighty Permian Basin is capable of consistent growth.

In this "new environment," producers need to protect Tier 1 inventories, which has shifted the focus from production growth to free cash flow generation.

Now, free cash flow is used to build robust balance sheets and M&A to expand production reserves and shareholder distributions.

On top of that, it needs to be said that energy stocks, in general, are good assets in times of elevated inflation, as the chart below shows.

Hence, I'm building a substantial energy investment portfolio consisting of a few unique companies, each engaged in different parts of the sector.

I own Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), which produces oil and gas.

I own Antero Midstream (AM), which owns pipelines and processing plants for natural gas production in Appalachia.

I am looking to buy LNG exports through Cheniere Energy (LNG), which turns natural gas into liquified natural gas for export purposes.

And I own Texas Pacific Land.

The company behind the TPL ticker is an oil and gas company. However, it does not produce oil and gas. At least not directly.

Founded in 1888 as a result of the Texas And Pacific Railway bankruptcy, this company owns close to 900 thousand surface acres in the Permian Basin, where it allows major oil companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and EOG Resources (EOG) to produce oil and gas.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

While it cannot control how much oil and gas is being produced on its land (that's up to its tenants), it makes money through royalties on every barrel of equivalent that is pumped out of Texas' most valuable ground.

It's also the only royalty company that has royalties, water, and surface rights, which means that TPL makes money on everything that happens on its land, including (among others) drilling, production, pipelines, water sales, and solar/wind installations.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

As a result, the company has an almost unbeatable margin profile, as we can see in the overview below.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

Thanks to these qualities, the company has been able to outperform its energy peers by a wide margin, as it is less dependent on oil prices and a major beneficiary of increased demand for drilling in the high-margin Permian.

With that in mind, the company just had its first-quarter earnings call, which revealed a lot about its financial performance and even more about how TPL is reshaping its future.

Strong Results & An Exciting Future

The just-released quarterly earnings were the perfect example of the strength and diversity of the TPL business model.

The company reported total revenues of roughly $174 million, which marks a 4% sequential quarter-over-quarter growth. It's 19% higher compared to the prior-year quarter.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $152 million, with free cash flow reaching $115 million.

Notably, free cash flow grew by 30% year-over-year, primarily driven by increased royalty production, source water sales, produced water royalties, and easements.

In general, these were also strong drivers of revenue growth, as the "superstars" of the first quarter were non-oil operations, including water sales that rose from $22 million to $37 million.

However, growth in these segments was partially offset by lower natural gas and natural gas liquids ("NGL") prices.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

Moreover, due to high oil prices, the company's near-term well inventory remains elevated compared to historical levels.

At the end of the quarter, the company had 5.1 net permitted wells, 10.3 net drilled but uncompleted wells, and 2.2 net completed but not yet producing wells. The number of producing wells rose above 70, with a strong crude oil price realization of 100%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

So far, so good.

Looking forward, the company is not just benefitting from what I expect to be a very long bull market for fossil fuels but also from its investments in high-margin projects.

The company, which currently holds $837 million in cash (no debt), is seeing an innovative breakthrough in the form of produced water desalination technologies.

This project has been developed over the past few years and aims to deal with the tremendous complexities that come with the treatment of produced water.

In this case, it is very important to understand that produced water is a by-product of oil and gas production, as many oil and gas-bearing rocks also contain water.

Especially the Delaware and Midland Basins (part of the Permian Basin) are very water intensive, with Delaware operations producing almost 4x more water than oil.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

Treating and dealing with rising water volumes is critical for the ability of the Permian to maintain production growth.

Due to the high levels of development activity and high water cuts experienced in the Permian Basin, the industry has begun to experience constraints concerning traditional disposal into both of these zones. - TPL 1Q24 Earnings Call

So, not only is the company making money from selling water to customers for the drilling process, but it is now also becoming a more important player in cleaning used water and produced water.

This comes with a wide range of benefits, as the treatment of wastewater is profitable and because clean water can be used for other operations.

As we can see below, the company's technology comes with a "75 cube" matrix, which aims to reclaim 75% of water volumes, a 75% reduction in analytes, and a $0.75 per barrel treatment cost.

So far, it has reached a number of critical milestones and seen significant interest and positive feedback from oil companies - even in other basins(!).

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

Essentially, by targeting a treatment cost of $0.75 per barrel for desalinated high-spec water, TPL aims to make its technology economically viable while also offering superior environmental benefits.

As I briefly mentioned, clean water can be used for a wide range of operations.

Texas Pacific Land has conducted a number of successful pilot projects, including greenhouse irrigation, using soil and plants from the region. It is doing this with many partners, including the University of New Mexico.

Currently, the company is building an outdoor alfalfa plot where it will grow alfalfa using desalinated water.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

I'm extremely excited about these growth opportunities, as the company is finding new ways to add value to its operations. In this case, it is finding a way to increase the value of its land, which isn't typical land for agriculture.

Producing crops like alfalfa with in-house water in the desert would be a huge deal.

Not only because it utilizes the internal supply chain but also because alfalfa is a fast-growing crop, with almost 5.0% annual compounding demand growth through 2032, according to Straits Research.

Straits Research

Unfortunately, but understandably, it will take time for these plans to materialize, as we're currently in the regulatory phase.

Using the company's timeline below, we see that in the second half, it aims to start the procurement of a facility capable of processing 10 thousand barrels of water per day.

In 2026 and beyond, the company aims to advance a 100 thousand barrels per day facility, which would allow it to significantly ramp up related operations as well.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation

Here's a quote from the company's earnings call, which shows a few things:

Demand for its new technology is very high.

It's a very important development for oil production in the Permian.

The company will likely be able to share costs with commercial partners.

In the long term, it can perfectly integrate these operations into its high-margin business.

Interest has been incredibly high, as oil and gas operators understand how critical this type of technology is to keep the Permian oil and gas machine going. This first 10,000 barrel per day facility, which we refer to as Phase 2, will cost approximately $20 million on a 100% basis. Though our aim is to offset a substantial amount of TPL capital costs with any commercial arrangement. Longer term, our intent and desire is to structure commercial arrangements that align with TPL's ongoing business principles of high-margin capital-light cash flows. - TPL 1Q24 Earnings Call

So, what about its valuation?

Valuation

Before I continue, I need to mention that the company also announced a strategic acquisition committee as a standing committee of the board.

This includes Mr. Murray Stahl, the CEO of Horizon Kinetics, the largest shareholder of TPL. I believe this is a great move to show shareholders that the company will not turn into a vehicle that wastes free cash flow on M&A, potentially ruining its high-margin profile.

Valuation-wise, it's tough to put a good valuation on TPL. After all, it's not valued like a traditional oil producer or royalty company. It simply has a too-differentiated business model.

That said, going back two decades, the company has a 31x normalized FCFE ratio, which is free cash flow to equity. FCFE measures how much cash can be distributed to shareholders after capital expenses and debt repayments.

FAST Graphs

Using the data in the chart above, analysts expect $26.21 in per-share FCFE in 2026, resulting from 17% growth in 2024, 15% growth in 2025, and 11% growth in 2026.

While all of these numbers are subject to change, they imply a fair price target of roughly $817, which is 33% above the current share price (based on an 8% surge after earnings).

Although I have a large position already, I will continue to buy future corrections, as I believe TPL is one of the best stocks on the market.

For what it's worth, it fits my strategy so well that I would make it my only holding if I could buy just one stock.

Takeaway

Investing in Texas Pacific Land has been a strategic move aligned with my long-term energy thesis.

As an unconventional player in the oil and gas sector, TPL's diversified revenue streams, including royalties and water sales, offer robust margins and resilience to oil price fluctuations.

Moreover, its innovative initiatives in water desalination technology position it as a crucial player in addressing the Permian Basin's water-intensive operations, providing sustainable production growth.

All things considered, I believe TPL has everything needed to generate tremendous wealth for decades to come.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

High-margin Business : TPL boasts ultra-high-margin operations, thanks to its diverse revenue streams like royalties and water sales, offering stability and profitability.

: TPL boasts ultra-high-margin operations, thanks to its diverse revenue streams like royalties and water sales, offering stability and profitability. Innovative Growth Initiatives : The company's investments in water desalination technology position it as a key player in addressing the Permian Basin's water challenges and adding new growth opportunities.

: The company's investments in water desalination technology position it as a key player in addressing the Permian Basin's water challenges and adding new growth opportunities. Resilience to Oil Price Volatility: Unlike traditional oil producers, TPL's revenue streams are less dependent on oil prices, providing a buffer against market fluctuations.

Cons: