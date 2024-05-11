Joa_Souza/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying Itaú shares (NYSE:NYSE:ITUB). In 1Q24, the company achieved a good combination of increased revenue with a very controlled credit cost. As a result, Itaú obtained a net income of $1.95 billion (+34.8% y/y and +8.2% q/q) and an ROE of 21.9%.

The results reinforce Itaú's consistency and are in line with my thesis of starting coverage. At the time, I mentioned how the company has modernized to face fintechs, while its P/E is significantly below historical levels, and the company could still pay extraordinary dividends.

According to the president, the bank is expected to announce a likely payment of an extraordinary dividend at the end of 2024, which could be the icing on the cake of this thesis.

Update Of Itaú’s Results In 1Q24

All initiatives to improve processes, technology and credit models enabled Itaú to improve revenues and achieve good cost control. On the other hand, the credit portfolio still shows little growth. I will talk in detail below:

Loan Portfolio - Growing Below Guidance

The loan portfolio expanded 1% q/q and 5.6% y/y, driven mainly by corporate loans (+3.6% q/q and +9.3% y/y) and loans to SMEs (+1.9% q/q and +10.2% y/y).

Loan Portfolio (IR Company)

On the other hand, loans to credit cards and others stood out negatively. As a result, total growth was below the lower limit of the guidance range for 2024 (6.5 to 9.5%)

Financial Margin (NII) and Service Revenue

Itaú's Financial Margin (NII) totaled $5.38 billion, down 0.9% q/q but up 8.9% y/y. The small reduction compared to the previous quarter is largely due to seasonality (especially the lower number of calendar days). However, in an annual comparison, the increase can be explained by the growth in both the financial margin and the number of customers:

Financial Margin (IR Company)

Service revenue reached $2.18 billion, a 5% increase year-over-year but a 3% quarter-over-quarter decline due to seasonal declines in revenue from card activities in addition to lower revenues from performance fees in the asset management business.

Cost of Credit and Delinquency

The cost of credit reached $1.768 billion (-3.9% q/q and -3.2% y/y). The quarterly improvement was mainly due to lower levels of impairment (-65% q/q) and lower discounts granted (-14.% q/q). In the annual comparison, the improvement was due to higher levels of credit recovery (+34% y/y) and a reduction in discounts granted to local retail businesses. Now let’s look at the delinquency levels:

NPL (IR Company)

Defaults over 90 days improved by -10 bps q/q, reaching 2.7%. The good performance is related to lower default rates in the individual segment in Brazil (-20 bps q/q), which Itaú benefits from having a more resilient customer.

Expenses - Following the plan

Total operating expenses made a great contribution to the result, reaching $2.88 billion (-6% q/q and +4% y/y). The efficiency index reached 38.3% consolidated, showing how Itaú remains focused on cost control.

Expenses (IR Company)

The bank continues to reduce the number of branches and banking service points, with a drop of -10.7% y/y, totaling 3,401. Finally, let's analyze the net income and see the strength of Itaú's results.

Net Income - Following The Plan

Itaú presented a result in 1Q24 that is considered good, with a recurring net profit of $1.95 billion, which is equivalent to a return on equity of 21.9%. The dynamics of the result were similar to the previous ones, except for seasonal events typical of the first quarter.

Guidance (IR Company)

It is worth noting that the bank is not yet within its guidance in terms of its credit portfolio. However, as defaulting customers are removed from the balance sheet, default rates improve, resulting in less need for provisions for debtors, and the possibility of expanding the credit portfolio more vigorously opens up.

In short, the results were positive in all aspects, except for the growth of the credit portfolio. However, confidence can be given to the company's management, which has been following a more cautious strategy that has proven to be successful. Let's now check whether the valuation remains attractive:

Valuation Remains Attractive

As I said in the coverage initiation report, the Price/Earnings (P/E) multiple is appropriate when comparing large Brazilian banks, as they have a stable track record of profitability. Therefore, let's compare Itaú with Banco do Brasil (NYSE:OTCPK:BDORY), Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) and Bradesco (NYSE:BBD):

P/E FWD (Seeking Alpha)

We can conclude that, although there is little difference between the pairs, the P/E of both banks is low, which presents a good opportunity. It is important to remember that it is not uncommon for Itaú to trade with a P/L of 12x historically.

P/E (Koyfin)

In my opinion, a good target is an average P/E over the last 10 years of 9.5x earnings. With this, there is a potential appreciation of 20% considering only that the share returns to trading at the historical average. This should occur, as multiple repricing depends on high return on capital and high margins, and the company presents both.

However, I will show you how the Quant Rating and Factor Grades tools make this vision even clearer.

Seeking Alpha Quant Rating and Factor Grades

Since my coverage start reporting, we had some changes in the ratings, such as the Valuation that evolved from D to C.

Quant Rating and Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

The fact is that the Quant Rating tool indicates to buy the shares, and this corroborates my bullish thesis for the shares.

Potential Threats To The Thesis

As mentioned at the beginning of this report, the slow growth of the loan portfolio is a point of attention. Although it is part of the company's more conservative strategy, the indicator is outside the guidance and deserves attention.

The growth of the individual portfolio has been affected by the departure of customers with a high risk profile. Since December 2022, the individual portfolio has grown by 4%, but according to Itaú, if these high-risk clients were excluded, the growth would be 7%.

Finally, insurance results were below expectations (-2% q/q), although they grew 10% y/y, driven by the increase in earned premiums. However, it is another point of attention for the next result. Although the risks to the thesis are lower than others, they exist and investors should be aware of them.

The Bottom Line

Itaú is the largest bank in Latin America and continues to trade at just 7.8x earnings. When we consult the history, we see that the bank has already reached a multiple of 12x P/E several times.

The quarterly results were good, although the credit portfolio has been slowly accelerating, the modernization carried out at the bank together with cost control draws attention.

Based on this analysis, I recommend buying Itaú shares. Its excellent results should provide an extraordinary dividend at the end of the year, which would be the icing on the cake for a thesis with such an attractive risk-return ratio.

