Acadian Timber Corp. (ACAZF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.66K Followers

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCPK:ACAZF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Susan Wood – Chief Financial Officer
Adam Sheparski – President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ariana Milin – CIBC Capital Markets
Matthew McKellar – RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Acadian Timber Corp.'s First Quarter 2024 Analyst Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Susan Wood, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Susan Wood

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Acadian Timber's first quarter conference call. With me on the call today is Adam Sheparski, Acadian's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Before discussing Acadian's results, I'll first remind everyone that in discussing our first quarter financial and operating performance, the outlook for the remainder of 2024 and responding to your questions, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, and future results may differ materially. For further information on our known risk factors, I encourage you to review our news release and MD&A, which are available on SEDAR+ and on our website at acadiantimber.com.

I'll begin by outlining the financial and operational highlights for our first quarter ended March 30, 2024. Adam will then provide some additional comments and will discuss our outlook for the remainder of 2024.

Acadian delivered very strong financial results for the three months ended March 30, 2024, driven by a significant sale of voluntary carbon credits and stable regional demand and pricing for our timber products. Timber operations were somewhat hindered by unseasonably warm weather conditions. However, improved contractor availability led to a substantial increase in timber

