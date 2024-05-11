Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

My Thesis

Imagine a typical financial analyst who confidently endorses a particular investment. After initial conviction, it's disappointing for that analyst to see their recommendations eventually falter. Such was the case with my StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) bullish call - the stock plunged over 7% over the past quarter (since I initiated coverage of the stock here on Seeking Alpha), while the S&P 500 index grew only 6%:

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's STNE coverage

However, in view of the latest data on hand, I firmly believe that the stock remains a convincing buy from both a fundamental and technical perspective. This could be a good time to either add to an existing position or enter into a new one at current prices.

My Reasoning

As in my previous article, I'd like to start with a macroeconomic analysis, as this has a significant influence on the performance of equities. Understanding the favorable macroeconomic environment is critical to understanding growth dynamics, especially for companies like STNE whose business is closely linked to financial transactions and consumer activity in the region. According to one of the most recent reports from BofA that I could find (April 2024 - proprietary source), the bank is sticking to its above-consensus GDP growth forecast of 2.2% for 2024, with the potential for even higher growth. Factors such as interest rate cuts, improved credit market conditions, a robust labor market, and local elections are expected to boost growth in private consumption and investment, with the result that GDP this year will be driven mainly by domestic demand, whereas last year it was still dependent on net exports. It's also important to note among other things that just a few days ago Moody's reaffirmed Brazil's sovereign rating, revising the outlook to positive - it's a great achievement for the country's credit markets, in my view.

Furthermore, we're in a phase in which the entire Brazilian stock market is valued near its lowest point. If we look at the price/earnings ratio, for example, we'll see that the current multiple stands at 7.67x, which corresponds to the lows of 2011 or 2006. This is in stark contrast to the valuation levels of most Western markets, particularly the USA, which are trading significantly higher by their own historical standards.

I therefore believe that the Brazilian stock market is well positioned, taking into account the economic changes in the country and the stock market valuation, which is roughly in line with the lows of recent decades.

Let's delve into the company's current financial standing. STNE reported adjusted EPS of $35 cents, surpassing the consensus forecast by $5 cents. While revenue fell short of expectations by around $47 million, it still demonstrated a robust YoY growth of 25.5%.

Seeking Alpha

In October 2023, the company decided to reorganize its business in terms of management structure and now reports on the "Financial Services segment" and the "Software segment" as well as "Unallocated Activities". However, as shown in the management presentation, it's better to divide the "Financial Services" segment into sub-segments to allow a more detailed analysis - let's do exactly that. According to the management's commentary, in the financial services segment, they saw a 37% rise in active customers compared to last year. Although StoneCo's net new additions were slightly lower (-9% YoY) due to some strategic changes, the company made significant gains in market share, with MSMB's TPV jumping by 20% (2x the industry's norm), and their take rates improving by 2 b.p. YoY to 2.43%. On the flip side, TPV for their larger customers dipped over 17% YoY, as they continued to focus on prioritizing higher-margin clients (the key accounts take-rate surged 11 b.p. YoY). This approach, in my opinion, should do more good than harm in the long run. STNE's banking segment also had a strong quarter, with the number of active customers tripling to 2.1 million, and deposits skyrocketing by 52% YoY to R$6.1 billion. The lending segment saw a notable increase in disbursed working capital (+2.7x QoQ) and positive portfolio metrics: NPLs rose a bit, but still remain below 2%, which is quite low. Despite seeing a slight drop in software sales (-3.5% YoY) due to lower corporate business revenue, StoneCo's strategic push to "provide comprehensive solutions is yielding promising results." In general, I don't see any clear red flags in the Q4 results in terms of financials. Yes, perhaps not everything went smoothly in individual metrics and sub-segments, but StoneCo's consolidated results speak for themselves - the company is growing and actively developing.

STNE's Q4 2023 presentation

Consolidated adjusted earnings before taxes (EBT) reached ~R$638 million, more than double the figure from last year. This growth trend appears to be pervasive across all business segments, which should undoubtedly please investors. Quarter-on-quarter, the adjusted net cash position improved significantly, increasing by R$1.6 billion or +44.8% YoY, with a positive evolution of +R$196 million or +4.0% QoQ. At the same time, the company continued to actively invest in CAPEX and buy up its shares from the market, pursuing a fairly balanced policy in terms of capital allocation in my opinion.

In other words, my earlier observations regarding the company's solid financial metrics and overall financial health have not changed in the last 3 months since I published my first article on StoneCo. This continuity is reflected in the unchanged Piotrosky's F-Score, which remains at a high level of 8 out of a possible 9 points. StoneCo has shown consistent growth and operational momentum with increasing margins, market share, profitability, and other key metrics while maintaining its creditworthiness.

Data by YCharts

On May 13, 2024 - 2 days from now - StoneCo is going to release its Q1 2024 earnings report. I'm eagerly awaiting these results. According to Seeking Alpha data, earnings forecasts have risen 6 out of 8 times (75% of cases) in the last 90 days - indicating that the Q4 2023 report has certainly not triggered a significant negative reaction on Wall Street.

Seeking Alpha

Let's examine what the market expects from the company this time around. If we take a close look at the expectations for Q1 2024, we'll find that the market is forecasting a 90% year-over-year growth in EPS ($28 cents), coupled with expected revenue of $600.5 million, representing a 9.81% YoY increase. Assessing the achievability of these results is challenging. It's complicated to determine how the company could beat these numbers. However, if we refer to management's guidance, we'll find that their focus is on net income growth. Although they aim at an EPS CAGR until 2027 at 31% which covers a fairly long period of four years, there are no concrete forecast values for Q1 2024. But looking at StoneCo's forecast, it can be seen that it's 10% above Wall Sreet's long-term expectations:

STNE, Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's notes

You may have noticed that the company gives its forecasts in Brazilian real. However, in the last 3 months, the Brazilian currency has depreciated by more than 3.5%. There's therefore a possibility that the figures for Q1 will be lower than what would be expected based on the figures for the end of 2023.

Investing.com, USDBRL

However, the stock's reaction to the company's report will depend heavily on the management's comments. Considering the current economic situation in Brazil, the economy seems to be doing well. Therefore, it's plausible that management will be optimistic about the company's growth prospects in the near future - this optimistic sentiment could inject positivity into the market and trigger an upward reaction in STNE's stock price. I also think it's important to consider the valuation levels. The implied (based on consensus) price-to-earnings ratio for FY2027 shows that the company's valuation should fall to 5.8x, as shown in one of the charts above. Such a cheap valuation for a fast-growing company is remarkable. Currently, STNE stock is trading at 12.5x (FY2024), which is significantly lower than many other Western companies. Even when compared with peer companies from the Latin American end market, the STNE stock doesn't appear to be significantly overvalued either:

Data by YCharts

In general, I expect a sustained recovery rally for STNE. From a technical perspective, the stock remains stable above important moving averages such as the 52-week moving average, which indicates a strong upward trend. The consolidation phase seen since the beginning of the year points to a potential increase in momentum which, combined with a potentially strong earnings report, could act as a catalyst for further growth. In any case, I'm optimistic about this possibility.

TrendSpider Software, Oakoff's notes

Risks To My Thesis

The main risk to my current thesis lies in the possibility of a disappointing report for the first quarter of 2024 - especially considering the weakness of the Brazilian currency. The aforementioned consolidation phase of several months reflects the market's uncertainty about the company's medium-term prospects. If the report for the first quarter falls short of expectations and/or the earnings commentary is pessimistic, it's very likely that the stock will open with a significant downside gap despite the undervaluation I mentioned above.

By the way, my conclusions regarding the undervaluation of the company should be taken with a grain of salt. As you have probably noticed, STNE is not the most expensive stock, but neither is it the cheapest among its direct competitors in the region. Therefore, we can't claim that the company is cheap enough to prevent further declines. In the medium term, the margin of safety might actually be lower than I'm assuming in my base-case scenario.

Your Takeaway

Despite the risks described, I maintain my stance that StoneCo stock remains an ultimate "Buy" and currently represents one of the most attractive options on the fintech market. The macroeconomic conditions for the company's development appear to be very favorable, as the company is growing rapidly and qualitatively, as various key figures show. The company's long-term targets exceed Wall Street expectations and provide a solid foundation for potential future outperformance, so even if the first quarter results fall short of expectations, I remain optimistic about the long-term outlook. When considering the long-term perspective, it's important to look at the valuation, which is currently relatively cheap. If the company's net profit does not fall sharply in Q1 and in the following quarters triggering a valuation adjustment to the upside, I'll remain positive on STNE stock for the foreseeable future.

Good luck with your investments!