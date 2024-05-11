bluestocking/E+ via Getty Images

Franklin Resources (NYSE:NYSE:BEN) is a US asset manager with offices in more than 80 financial centers that delivers investment solutions in equity, fixed-income, alternatives, and multi-asset. The company is predominantly a family-owned business and now rotates its fourth CEO in the family in its 76-year history.

In its last quarter, Franklin Resources reported $2.153 billion in revenue and $124 million in net income. It currently has a market cap of $12.7 billion with a forward dividend yield of 5.14%. The core products of this asset manager are bundled in classical actively managed mutual funds, which is an industry that has been in decay due to the rise of passive funds in ETF structures.

In this analysis, I will go through the product offering, financial results evolution, price action, M&A strategy, and valuation to finally come up with a bearish thesis and end with thoughts of BEN being a value trap, as their cheap multiples aren't even justifiable.

Franklin Resources Product Offering

BEN IR

Franklin Templeton has a great product offering, with the majority of the AUM concentrated between Equity and Fixed Income products. Nonetheless, these two assets have represented net outflows in the last five quarters as compared to alternatives and multi-asset.

As seen in the image on the left, 69% of the AUM has been able to outperform the respective benchmarks, which is fantastic. I would love to know if this comparison is based on gross or based on net performance. I couldn't find the information on their earnings presentation. Nonetheless, in case this information is not based on net performance (ultimately what matters), I can't make a fair assessment.

These previously discussed 10-year outperformance of 69% of the AUM is superior to the one of competitor T. Rowe Price which had an outperformance percentage of 51%, as discussed in my previous analysis about TROW.

BEN IR Q2 2024

One particular component I don't like about Franklin Templeton is their client type. 52% of their clients are retail investors, who tend to move in and out more rapidly than for example institutional investors who possess longer investment horizons. So, with a decaying active mutual fund industry, this client composition leverages even more against them.

Assets Under Management Growth

Author's Compilations | Annual Reports

As you can see in the image above the evolution of AUM has been alarming for the past decade. As you can see, it took six years for the AUM to rise again to 2014 levels, and even with that the company was only able to do it inorganically with the large acquisition of Legg Mason, which I will later discuss in the analysis.

At a period when markets performed well, global wealth continued to accelerate higher than GDP, and yet, BEN not being able to grow its AUM organically confirms the fact that this company seems to be in the decline stage of the lifecycle of a business.

Lost Decade in The Stock Price

The stock of BEN has been on a decay following the fundamentals of the business. Currently, the stock price is situated at a level that was first tested 20 years ago in 2004. Furthermore, the company's stock price hit its peak in August of 2014, which aligned with the fundamentals as it was the FY year when Franklin registered the highest amount of both revenues and earnings at $8.491 billion and $2.384 billion, respectively. From there the situation has only deteriorated, with the stock price falling around -60% and revenues still -4.62% down from nine years ago. How much would that be accounting for inflation?

Franklin Resources Margin Contraction

Seeking Alpha

On top of the absolute decline in revenue and earnings, margins have trimmed in tandem as well. As you can see in the image above all net, operating, and gross income margins have experienced severe reductions year after year over the past decade making it a less appealing business to achieve higher ROEs that ultimately translate into market price appreciation.

Franklin Resources Valuation

Author's Compilations | Data: Seeking Alpha

Using probably the simplest valuation method, the single-period Gordon Growth Model, I got an intrinsic value of $19.09.

The growth rate of the regular dividend payments has been falling considerably passing from a 10-year CAGR of 9% to a consolidation of 5,4,3, and a 2-year CAGR of around 3%, as seen in the image above. Taking this into account, I used 3% as the input for growth, and 9.6% as the discount rate. After that, I calculated the forecasted dividend one period away of $1.26 which includes two more payments at the current rate of $0.31, and two more with a 3% increase at $0.32. Currently, their trading price stands at $23.74, which means an overvalued status of -19.6%.

Data by YCharts

Now when having a look at its price-to-earnings ratio, over the past five years, the situation improves. Yet, it's slightly in the overvalued territory with its current PE of 13.57x falling 15% above the historical PE of 12.11x. Nonetheless, the stock is significantly "cheaper" now than at some peaks of last year, when the stock moved above the 16x PE ratio level.

Last, when compared to peers, the stock on a trailing basis, trades cheaper than firms such as SEI Investments (SEIC), and Invesco (IVZ) and close from T. Rowe Price's (TROW) P/E GAAP.

BEN TROW SEIC IVZ P/E GAAP (TTM) 13.99 13.22 18.74 NM Click to enlarge

Seeking Alpha

Nonetheless, this is completely justified as the growth protects, particularly in earnings, lacks the peers. For example, the forecasted EPS Diluted growth for BEN is -8.53%, compared to 3.04% for TROW, 9.26% for SEIC, and 3.24% for IVZ. Their PEG GAAP stands extremely elevated at 3.40x, which is a clear sign of overvaluation accounting for future growth. Meanwhile, TRWO has a PEG ratio of 0.35x, and SEIC of 0.69x, and IVZ doesn't have this information yet.

BEN TROW SEIC IVZ EPS Growth Diluted (FWD) -8.53% 3.04% 9.26% 3.24% PEG GAAP (TTM) 3.4 0.35 0.69 - Click to enlarge

Seeking Alpha

M&A Strategy

In a CNBC interview, CEO Jenny Johnson stated how they believe active management is in a position to do well over the upcoming years. In my opinion, this could hold, but the secular transition towards passive products would keep going, and I believe it was a PR-made response. Nonetheless, their actions in M&A tell something different as they have been incorporating many acquisitions in the alternative space where industry AUMs are on the rise.

In 2020, they acquired Legg Mason which was an asset manager with considerable exposure of $74 billion AUM in alternative assets. With that, BEN became one of the largest alternative players with alternative AUM accounting for $255.5 billion in AUM. Other transactions over the last years that had a focus on alternatives have been the ones of Alcantra, Lexington, and Benefit Street. To remind you, this is a company with an enterprise value of $15.4 billion, so these transactions combined are a big deal.

Close Date Target Acquirer Deal Type Transaction Value ($M) Target Industry Jan '24 Putnam U.S. Holdings I LLC Franklin Resources, Inc. Acquisition / Merger 1298.6 Investment Managers Nov '22 BNY Alcentra Group Holdings, Inc. Franklin Resources, Inc. Acquisition / Merger 700 Financial Conglomerates Nov '22 Alcentra NY LLC Franklin Resources, Inc. Acquisition / Merger 700 Investment Managers Apr '22 Lexington Partners LP Franklin Resources, Inc. Acquisition / Merger 2088 Investment Managers Jul '20 Legg Mason, Inc. Franklin Resources, Inc. Acquisition / Merger 4527.9 Investment Managers Feb '19 Benefit Street Partners LLC Franklin Resources, Inc. Acquisition / Merger 582.4 Investment Managers Jun '18 Oldapco, Inc. Franklin Advisers, Inc. Acquisition / Merger 796.1 Pulp & Paper Click to enlarge

FactSet

Based on an article from the Financial Times, the current CFO Matthew Nicholls is credited for opting for these acquisitions instead of running a strong share buyback campaign or distributing more dividends to shareholders.

What is true, is that even though these efforts towards diversifying the business and their exposure to decaying active public markets products are huge and would hardly be offset by demand for alternatives.

Risk to the bearish thesis

I see two major risks to my bearish thesis,

Active management on average outperformance Alternatives taking off offsetting other assets decay.

The first one would come from the fact that in the foreseeable future, active funds on average, end up obtaining outperformances net of fees vs. passive funds. I don't think it is enough for only Franklin Templeton to outperform to bring a shift back to active management. One scenario that could help this to occur, is the deconcentration of single-name stocks pondering high in the index. With the top 10 companies in the S&P 500 representing around 33% of the index, is hard to win against passive funds, especially when several of the big names have a multi-bagger performance that explain the majority of the performance. If a manager didn't own most of those big names in adequate times, forget about outperformance.

The second one is that the 16% exposure in alternatives ends up growing fast enough to offset the decay of the outflows in the other asset types making the M&A corporate actions play out. Similar to T. Rowe Price, diversifying into alternatives seems like the right move, nonetheless I don't think it would be enough for BEN due to its weight in classical active mutual funds.

Even though the core business is within active management in mutual fund structures, Franklin Templeton also offers passive and active funds in an ETF structure. From a top-down perspective, this fund structure is inducing demand from investors. Nonetheless, their AUM based on those ETFs is approximately $17.05B, which remains low compared to the $1.64 trillion AUM achieved in Q2 of 2024.

Takeaway

To conclude Franklin Resources is a company that has been deteriorating through the years from investor preferences towards passive products, despite having 69% of its AUM outperforming the respective benchmarks. It might be tempting to find deep value here but, in my opinion, this could be a value trap as the stock stands overvalued when incorporating growth prospects.

Finally, what made me opt for a strong sell rating instead of a simple sell, is their poor financial strength metrics that are lagging behind the ones of the asset management industry. For example, this is where Franklin Resources stands vs. the Asset Management Industry

Cash-to-Debt 71.37% worse

Equity-to-Assets 87.54% worse

Debt-to-Equity 87.13% worse

Interest Coverage Ratio 63.37% worse

Clearly a stock I currently do not want to own.