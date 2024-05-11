Franklin Resources: Falling Industry, Lagging Financial Strength, And Margins Contracting

Daniel Urbina profile picture
Daniel Urbina
146 Followers

Summary

  • The stock of Franklin Resources has experienced a lost decade in its share price due to the deteriorating active mutual fund industry.
  • The company has been experiencing margin deterioration for decades, and no growth in revenues since 2014, despite large acquisitions.
  • On top of that, the stock stands overvalued based on its own PE history, and lags asset management peers in terms of financial strength, justifying a strong sell rating.

Closeup portrait of Benjamin Franklin on hundred dollar bill

bluestocking/E+ via Getty Images

Franklin Resources (NYSE:NYSE:BEN) is a US asset manager with offices in more than 80 financial centers that delivers investment solutions in equity, fixed-income, alternatives, and multi-asset. The company is predominantly a family-owned

This article was written by

Daniel Urbina profile picture
Daniel Urbina
146 Followers
Hey there! My focus here is to provide you with insightful rating analysis on the world's leading fintech firms to help you navigate and comprehend the latest investment opportunities while identifying potential pitfalls. My favorite picks are those that are tilted towards both the growth and quality factors. These are stocks that have a strong growth story combined with robust financial statements to support the growing narrative. My first investment was made seven years ago, and I have passed all CFA Program exams.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BEN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BEN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BEN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News