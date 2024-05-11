ACM Research: The Road To $1B Revenue

May 11, 2024 8:35 AM ETACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Stock
Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
458 Followers

Summary

  • ACM Research reports strong Q1 earnings, beating revenue expectations with a 103% YoY increase.
  • The China semiconductor market continues to grow, with ACM Research benefiting from the country's focus on self-sufficiency.
  • ACM Research's revenue momentum remains strong, and the company is on track to achieve its $1 billion revenue target by 2026.

technician with wafer

PonyWang

Solid Q1 Earnings

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) reported a strong Q1 quarter with both top and bottom-line beat. The company reported revenue of $170.5 million, a 103% YoY increase, beating consensus by $0.52 million. Company also maintained its FY2024 guidance of $650 - $725 million. However, market reacted negatively to

This article was written by

Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
458 Followers
At Miletus Research, we specialize in analyzing technology companies, exploring the nuances of their strategies in depth. Our team of experienced researchers merges cutting-edge market analytics with strategic expertise, empowering you with actionable insights that drive informed investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACMR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ACMR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACMR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACMR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News