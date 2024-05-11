PonyWang

Solid Q1 Earnings

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) reported a strong Q1 quarter with both top and bottom-line beat. The company reported revenue of $170.5 million, a 103% YoY increase, beating consensus by $0.52 million. Company also maintained its FY2024 guidance of $650 - $725 million. However, market reacted negatively to the results as it was expecting a raise to the guidance. See below the results:

Q1 Results (Seeking Alpha)

We have issued two multiple bullish calls on ACM Research since the last year. See our initiation of the company here when price was $17 (see below)

October 2023 Article (Seeking Alpha)

And than in January we reiterated our buy rating when price was $21 (see below)

January 2024 article (Seeking Alpha)

We have been closely following the company and one thing we are confident about is its exceptional execution. Company is on top of its business, knows its risks very well and delivers on its promises. Due to great execution, the company continues to gain market share in China and expand its customer base.

The strong quarterly performances and the China semiconductor boom indicates that ACM Research’s growth momentum will continue throughout the year. As result, we are reiterating our bullish outlook for the company. This article will review the Q1 results and look at some key factors such as the China semi market situation and the long-term growth strategy of the company.

China Semi Market Growth Continues

The global semiconductor industry has started to recover. Growth has been positive since few months and the industry grew by 15% YoY in Q1 as per the SIA (see below)

Global semiconductor sales (SIA)

Looking at regional level, China stands out as the fastest-growing market, thanks to its efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in its semiconductor supply chain. Interestingly, China has exceeded United States in semi sales by $2 billion in March (see below)

Global semiconductor sales (SIA)

As part of its "Made in China 2025" initiative, the Chinese government has prioritized the development of its local semiconductor industry. To support this goal, it is injecting billions of dollars in investments and incentives which creates a favorable environment for semi-equipment companies like ACM Research.

We believe that China semiconductor sales figures are a key leading indicator for ACM Research's future performance. We track China sales on a monthly basis as you can see below. The two-year trajectory shows strong sales acceleration which is currently at its highest levels. As of March 2024, the growth was 27% with no sign of a slowdown. SIA (Semiconductor Industry Association) expects the strong trend to continue throughout the year.

China semiconductor sales (monthly) (Author)

Path to $ 1Billion Revenue

ACM Research has been growing very fast and the revenue momentum is very strong. The company maintained its full-year 2024 revenue guidance of $650 million to $725 million, representing a yearly increase of 23% at the midpoint. We think the company will finish 2024 at the upper range of its revenue guidance as the overall revenue momentum and market dynamics look very positive. We are also expecting guidance raise in the second half of the year as the company narrows is guidance throughout the year.

ACM Research Revenue Trajectory (ACM Research Q1 investor slide)

Looking ahead, we believe ACM Research will achieve its $1 billion revenue milestone by 2026. The company has a strong position in the growing China semiconductor market, and is also expanding its portfolio to address new market segments. We think that these factors create a solid foundation to sustain its long term growth. See below the CEO’s answer to an analyst question in the Q1 earnings call in regards to product diversification:

Suji Desilva (Analyst)

Which of the new product categories is going to help drive the highest growth in ’24, just to understand are you diversifying the product categories?

A – David Wang (CEO)

Yeah, good. And obviously, as I mentioned here, cleaning tools has continued our major portion of the revenue. And we see that this, as I mentioned this SPM tool with a cover middle and lower temperature by Tahoe and also single-wafer. And also we’re making a breakthrough in a high temperature SPM tool and that's going to be also another driving factor. And plus, also have this - our bevel etcher and also continues [aware] of growing our auto bench for the mature [auto nodes] [ph]. And then looking the real next year, by looking for property are semi-critical CO2 will start contributing on our revenue too. So, that's the one on the cleaning side and they are looking the - our ECP will continue to see that growth and both in the front-end and also on the advanced packaging side and we have quite good backlog in ECP. And also, we see the furnace was that contributing for our revenue too in this year and also continuing next year. And we have basically [other LPCVD and the AOD] starting evaluation. And others, vacuum [Indiscernible] continue to get into market. So that's the major driving force this year for our revenue contribution.

Healthy Operating Metrics and Strong Balance Sheet

ACM Research is executing with operational discipline and has healthy operating metrics. The company reported a gross margin of 52.5% in Q1, which is above the company’s expected range of 40% to 45%. Company says gross margin can vary from quarter to quarter due to a variety of changing sales volumes, product mix and currency impacts. For the full year, the company expects the gross margins to fall back to 40% to 45% range.

Q1 operating margin was 26.2%, up from 14.7% a year ago. This was due to a $0.3 million sales of a short-term investment . Normally, the company's operating margin is lower and hovers around 20% due to heavy R&D and international investments.

For the balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with $288 million in cash and $121 million in debt. All in all strong balance sheet.

ACM Research Financial Results (ACM Research Investor slide)

Valuation - Undervalued

Despite ACM Research's strong growth trajectory and strong fundamentals, the stock remains severely undervalued. With a forward P/E ratio of 17, ACM trades at a substantial discount compared to its peers in the semi equipment industry (AMAT, LRCX and KLA). Its forward EV sales multiple is 2.2 which is not even half of others. Also none of these three companies have any revenue growth, whereas ACM Research is growing at a 50% rate.

Valuation Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

Furthermore, due to the stock's attractive valuation, Seeking Alpha's Quant system rates the company as strong buy since March 2024 (see below)

Quant ratings (Seeking Alpha)

We want to find a fair sales multiple for ACM Research. If we take a conservative approach and consider the average forward sales multiple of AMAT, KLA, and LRCX, we get 8. We want to apply a 50% risk adjustment to the multiple due to the China-US trade war risks. ACMR is guiding for $683 million in revenue for FY2024 at the midpoint. With a risk-adjusted sales multiple of 4, we still get at a compelling price target of $44 for the company.

China Risk

ACM Research is a US-based company, but treated as a Chinese company by the market due to its China operations(99% of the business is China). This creates a significant risk for the company due to the ongoing US-China trade war. While we acknowledge the risk, we believe it is not as severe as the market is pricing it. Our assessment shows that the market is discounting the stock excessively leading to a significant undervaluation of the stock.

Conclusion

Our view is ACM Research is a mispriced company. Company shows great execution, has a very strong sales momentum, is benefiting greatly from the Chinese semiconductor boom, and has a very healthy balance sheet. As the company continues to gain market share and expand its customer base, we believe ACM Research is on track to achieve the $1 billion revenue target by 2026.

While risks exist for ACM Research, we believe its already priced in. We reiterate our Buy rating with a price target of $44.