What To Choose, 8% Yield Or Price Appreciation? Why Not Both With These 2 Pick

The fact that between March 2022 and July 2023, the Fed raised the federal funds target rate by 525 basis points has completely changed the rules of the game for dividend seeking investors.

Before that investors had to really search hard to find a yield that was above 5% and with somewhat acceptable risk profile. In the fixed income markets, it was impossible to lock in attractive yields from investment grade companies. Similarly, there were no blue chip REITs or conventional equities with fortress balance sheets that offered meaningful current income streams.

Instead, most of the names that carried yields that could be deemed satisfactory in the eyes of yield-chasing investors were either going through some fundamental challenges or were subject to flat growth outlook.

In other words, back when the rates were so depressed, it seemed unrealistic to find a high yielding instrument that would also embody a strong growth aspect (i.e., price appreciation potential) together with a defensive capital structure in place.

Now thanks to the higher discount rate stemming from more restrictive SOFR, the multiples have gone down across the board, thereby expanding the investable universe for investors, who want to capture three things: (1) high yield; (2) growth; and (3) sound balance sheets or well managed financial risk profile.

In my opinion, these are the characteristics that the companies have to carry in order to tick all three of the above-mentioned boxes:

Yield that is at least 200 basis points above the T-bill rate, which implies ~7% yield or higher (this level is close to a long-term return average of the S&P 500). Investment grade balance sheet or in case a company has not opted to be rated by credit rating agencies then the net debt to EBITDA has to be at 5x or lower. The dividend payout ratio (measured against a metric, which reflects cash generation level such as FFO, AFFO or adjusted NII) has to provide a reasonable margin of safety that would, among other things, leave some internal equity to fund growth. Revenues that are indexed to inflation, periodic rent escalators or are attached to some component, which allows for a gradual growth of the top-line over time without being fully dependent on the inorganic avenues like M&A. The industry in which the company operates has to be defensive and characterized by stable demand, which is relatively inelastic to the changes in the economy or how the consumer spending profile evolves.

Having said this, let me now offer you two investment picks, which, in my opinion, meet all of these criteria.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Pick #1:

ET is a widely recognized yield-focused stock, which offers not only an attractive yield of 7.8%, but also a decent upside potential from the share price increase perspective.

Starting from early 2020, when ET made aggressive steps in repositioning its business and capital allocation strategy, the Company has been delivered solid results across all of the key metrics. We are currently seeing a meaningful momentum of growth in ET's top-line and bottom-line figures.

For example, the guidance for 2024 is based on a target of adjusted EBITDA generation between $14.5 billion and $14.8 billion, which translated to an EBITDA growth of more than 7%. This is despite the fact of very tough benchmark year of 2023.

In terms of the balance sheet and the overall risk profile, ET is nicely positions. Namely, from the moment when the dividend cut was made in 2020, ET's leverage has been consistently going down from debt to EBITDA of 7.5x to a level, which currently has been classified by credit rating agencies as an investment grade. Here it must be mentioned that in 2023 ET's senior unsecured credit rating was upgraded by the S&P to BBB, and right at the end of 2023, Fitch updated its stance on ET by assigning BBB as well.

Yet, besides the dedicated debt reduction activities, a major driver behind the structural improvement in ET's capital base is a more balanced stance against the organic growth CapEx. For instance, the 2024 guidance indicates that the organic CapEx spend will be at around $2.5 billion, which is significantly below the level in, say, 2018 when ET incurred ~$5 billion of CapEx, while having significantly lower EBITDA generation.

Given the dividend yield of 7.8% that is underpinned by ~61% TTM cash payout ratio and IG balance sheet, the current income streams are clearly de-risked and could be deemed very stable. Since the FWD P/E is just 10x, while the EBITDA is set to grow meaningfully with the balance sheet remaining strong, in my opinion, there is a strong share price appreciation potential here as well.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Pick #2:

BTI is a pure-play value and dividend stock with a market cap of over $66 billion. The current dividend yield is very enticing, around 9.6%.

The main reason why BTI is so depressed multiple-wise (FWD P/E of 6.4x) is because of the regulatory risk in conjunction with declining demand for conventional cigarettes. Another factor that has recently punished the stock even further was the $31.5 billion writedown of the pre-accumulated goodwill position. So, on the surface BTI does seem to carry some unfavorable aspects that might introduce unnecessary risks (e.g., sudden and a major drop in the top-line due to a ban on one of its main products).

In my opinion, these risks are not that huge to justify the prevailing discount that has sent BTI's multiple in so deep value territory. While I agree that BTI deserves to trade at a lower than average multiple, the extent of the current discount has went just too far.

Below are the main arguments why I think that BTI could be considered a reliable high yielder and, perhaps more importantly, why there is a notable potential for investors to capture returns from the Stock price appreciation component here.

First, the most recent earnings report revealed an organic revenue growth of 3.1% and an increase organic EPS of 5.2%. It is not typical to experience growth in both top-line and bottom-line from a stock that trades at P/E of ~ 6x.

Second, BTI has clearly succeeded in new product launches, which already now can compensate for the declining core (or traditional) segments. Plus, by looking at the currently assumed growth momentum within these new product categories, it is highly likely that we will continue to see advancements in BTI's cash generation.

Third, the balance sheet is very strong as the current leverage ratio is at 2.6x - i.e., this could be easaly deemed as a conservative level. On top of this, the Company has a well-laddered debt maturity profile as the weighted average debt maturity is just over 10 years. This provides a major help in avoiding unfavorable refinancing, while the SOFR is this high.

Fourth, the TTM cash payout ratio is just below 50%, which leaves plenty of capital in the Company to either continue debt reductions or accomodate the current share buyback program.

So, in a nutshell, the case of BTI is rather simple. The Company has strong fundamentals and improving cash generation profile, while the multiple is at the level that is typically associated with truly deep value plays (i.e., companies that are clearly fighting to remain in business or that are soon to report a dramatic drop in results). Given this mismatch between multiple and underlying fundamentals, my base case is that over the foreseeable future investors will be able to capture not only high yielding dividends, but also returns from price appreciation.

The bottom line

The current market environment has unlocked a broader investment space for dividend seeking investors, where to deploy their capital. While there are now indeed a plethora of high yielding alternatives out there, finding securities, which provide high yield together with growth angle and low financial risk profile is not that easy.

Energy Transfer and British American Tobacco are two companies, which provide high yield in combination with price appreciation potential and strong balance sheets.

By allocating into these two companies investors can count on not only receiving juicy dividend in a stable fashion, but also benefiting from a very likely share price increase that makes the overall investment thesis even more attractive.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.