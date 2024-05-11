EschCollection

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA: NYSEARCA:CTA) is an actively-managed, multi-asset class, long-short futures ETF. Positions and allocations are set through a proprietary model designed by Altis Partners, with subject matter experience. CTA has outperformed its managed futures peers since inception, slightly underperformed S&P 500. Fund returns have been particularly strong during down markets, so the fund could be used to decrease risk and volatility at the portfolio level. Future performance is strongly dependent on future positions, which might not perform as well as those as in the past.

In my opinion, CTA's strong performance track-record make the fund a buy. As performance is strongly dependent on the future success of the fund's investment strategy, I would keep position sizes small, to minimize risk. Pairing CTA with other managed futures ETFs would reduce the risk from any individual strategy failing, and seems ideal. These include the iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) and the KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA: KMLM).

CTA - Overview and Analysis

CTA is a multi-asset class, long-short, futures ETF. Let's have a closer look at what this specifically entails.

Futures

CTA invests in futures, derivative contracts with explicit characteristics and payment profiles. In simple terms, futures contracts are standardized legal agreements to buy or sell a particular commodity at a predetermined future price and date. As an example, the fund might enter into a futures contract to buy 100 ounces of gold for $2,500 an ounce in December 2024.

Futures can be used to speculate and profit from asset price movements. In the example above, CTA would profit from higher gold prices. As an example, if gold market prices rise to $3,000 in December 2024, the fund would:

buy at $2,500, as per the futures contract

sell at $3,000, as per the market price

Generating $500 in profit per ounce. Same process and logic for other asset classes and sentiment. As an aside, in almost all cases futures are settled for cash, so the fund would simply receive the $500 in profit without any buying or selling. This does not directly impact fund returns though.

Futures are generally leveraged financial investments, as they can be bought on margin / with only a small initial investment. Leverage magnifies potential gains and losses and is particularly harmful during severe market downturns / price movements.

Multi-Asset Class

CTA uses futures to speculate on asset price movements for 15 different assets in the following asset classes:

CTA

Importantly, the fund does not take positions in equities, bonds, or currencies. CTA does not explain why it excludes bonds, but positions in rates are somewhat similar. CTA excludes equities and currencies for the following reasons:

CTA

In my opinion, it would obviously be better if the strategy worked for equities and currencies, and for these asset classes to be included in the fund. As the strategy does not seem to work, excluding these makes sense, and I can't fault the managers for doing so.

Notwithstanding the above, CTA does have quite a bit of security and asset class diversification. This reduces portfolio risk and volatility and means that fund performance is not excessively dependent on the performance of a specific asset class or position. As the fund excludes both equities and bonds, returns could materially defer between them. As an example, the fund has seen significant gains in April, even though both equities and bonds are down during the same.

Data by YCharts

Due to the above, CTA could serve to diversify and de-risk an investor's portfolio. As an example, adding CTA to a balanced equity and bond portfolio would have reduced losses last month, as evidenced above.

Asset class diversification also increases complexity and makes it somewhat difficult to analyze and understand the fund. As an example, the fund saw significant losses in March 2023. I don't know why these losses occurred, what position was responsible, or why these were so sudden, and I remember really looking into the issue at the time. DBMF also saw sizable losses, although a bit lower.

Data by YCharts

Long-Short

CTA employs both long and short futures positions. Direction depends on a suite of systematic, proprietary models developed by Altis Partners, a commodity trading advisor. Although I was unable to find any specific information about these models, other funds focus on trend following, and CTA implies the same. Specifically, management argues that the fund is expected to perform best when assets are trending, struggle when these are trendless or choppy. So, CTA should be long when asset prices are rising, short when these are decreasing.

As CTA is a multi-asset class long-short fund, returns could be positive or negative during any conceivable market scenario, depending on positioning.

As an example, the fund has saw positive returns this past April, even though equities were down.

Data by YCharts

CTA saw negative returns this past October, during which equities were down too.

Data by YCharts

CTA has seen positive returns the past twelve months, during which equities were up.

Data by YCharts

CTA saw negative returns during late 2023, during which equities were up.

Data by YCharts

So, equity market gains and losses have no bearing on the fund's performance. CTA could see gains or losses when equities are up, gains or losses when equities are down. Positioning is what matters, which is dependent on the fund's systematic models, market conditions and trends. The same is true for all other relevant asset classes, including bonds, commodity prices, rates, etc.

Notwithstanding the above, one would expect outperformance to mostly occur during bear markets, as it is easier to outperform one's peers when these are down. As an example, the fund significantly outperformed the S&P 500 this past April, in large part because the S&P 500 was down.

Data by YCharts

It has only slightly outperformed these past twelve months, as the S&P 500 has seen significant gains.

Data by YCharts

Performance Track-Record

CTA's overall performance track-record is quite strong, with the fund significantly outperforming its peers since inception. It has underperformed the S&P 500, although not significantly so.

Data by YCharts

CTA's is in some senses safer, less volatile than the S&P 500. Losses seem a bit more infrequent, even during bear markets. I've given several examples already, but to give another one, CTA was up during 2022, during which equities were down.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, the fund did see a significant, swift drop in early 2023, much larger than is common for the S&P 500. As mentioned previously, I don't know why this occurred.

CTA's future returns are dependent on future positioning, which might not necessarily be as strong and effective as it has been in the past. As the fund does not give us many details about its strategy, it is almost impossible for me to analyze the situation further.

In my opinion, the fact that CTA's strategy has worked so well these past two years counts for something and gives us reason to believe it will continue to work in the future. At the same time, in prior coverage I've discussed some of the long-term results of these strategies, which tend to be quite strong. These strategies do tend to work, which further bolsters my bullishness on CTA.

CTA - Quick Holdings Analysis

Due to CTA's leverage, some of its holdings and exposures are hard to parse. CTA provides us with a table detailing its volatility exposures, which are a bit easier to read. These are as follows:

Data by YCharts

Of the positions above, the short 10y Canadian bonds is the largest and, from prior coverage, quite recent. Said position has almost certainly led to sizable gains in the recent past, as rates continue to trend upwards.

Data by YCharts

Besides the above, I would also like to emphasize that CTA's positions are subject to change, so I would not read too much into these. When you buy CTA, you are not buying a short rates fund. You are buying an actively-managed, multi-asset class, long-short futures ETF which just so happens to be short 10y Canadian bonds right now. Said position is of some short-term importance, but basically irrelevant in the medium and long-term.

Conclusion

CTA is an actively-managed, multi-asset class, long-short futures ETF. CTA's strategy has led to strong, market-beating returns in the past and will, I believe, continue to do so in the future. As such, I rate the fund a buy.