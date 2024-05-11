1stdibs.Com, Inc. (DIBS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2024 8:03 AM ET1stdibs.Com, Inc. (DIBS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.66K Followers

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin LaBuz - IR
David Rosenblatt - Chairman & CEO
Thomas Etergino - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Nick Jones - Citizens JMP Group

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the 1stdibs First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I'd now like to turn the call over to your host, Kevin abuzz, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. You may begin.

Kevin LaBuz

Good morning, and welcome to first dibs Earnings Call for the Quarter Ended March 31st, 2024. I am Kevin LaBuz, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Joining me today are Chief Executive Officer, David Rosenblatt, and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Etergino. David will provide an update on our business, including our strategy and growth opportunities, and Tom will review our first quarter results and second quarter outlook. This call will be available via webcast on our Investor Relations website at investors dot firstdata.com. Before we begin, please keep in mind that our remarks include forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding guidance and future financial performance, market demand, growth prospects business plans, strategic initiatives, business and economic trends, including e-commerce growth rates and our potential responses to them, international opportunities and competitive position. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed and implied in these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including those described in our SEC filings. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on our beliefs and assumptions as of today, and we disclaim any obligation to update them except to the extent required by law.

Additionally, during the call, we'll present GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in

Recommended For You

About DIBS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DIBS

Trending Analysis

Trending News