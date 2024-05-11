The Eastern Company (EML) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2024 8:03 AM ETThe Eastern Company (EML) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.66K Followers

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marianne Barr - Treasurer & Corporate Secretary
Mark Hernandez - President, CEO & Director
Nicholas Vlahos - CFO & VP

Conference Call Participants

Ross Davisson - Banneton Capital

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Eastern company's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Marianne Barr, Treasurer of the Eastern company. Marianne, over to you.

Marianne Barr

Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning for a review of the Eastern company's results for the first quarter of 2024. With me on the call are Eastern's President and CEO, Mark Fernandez, and Eastern CFO. Nicholas fully of the company issued an earnings press release yesterday after the market closed.

If anyone has not yet seen the release, please visit the Investors section of the company's website, www.easterncompany.com, where you will find the release under Financial News. Please note that some of the information you will hear during today's call will consist of forward-looking statements about the company's future financial performance and business prospects, including without limitation, statements regarding revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, other income and expenses, taxes and business outlook.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or trends to differ significantly from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the call. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties, please refer to risk factors discussed in our SEC filings, including Form Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 12, 2024 for the fiscal year 2023 in Form

Recommended For You

About EML Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EML

Trending Analysis

Trending News