Killam Apartment REIT (KMMPF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.66K Followers

Killam Apartment REIT (OTC:KMMPF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Philip Fraser - President, CEO, & Executive Trustee
Erin Cleveland - SVP, Finance
Dale Noseworthy - CFO
Robert Richardson - EVP & Executive Trustee

Conference Call Participants

Mike Markidis - BMO Capital Markets
Mark Rothschild - Canaccord Genuity
Jonathan Kelcher - TD Cowen
Kyle Stanley - Desjardins Securities
Sairam Srinivas - Cormark Securities
Jimmy Shan - RBC Capital Markets
Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial
Dean Wilkinson - CIBC Capital Markets
Brad Sturges - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on May 8, 2024.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Philip Fraser, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Philip Fraser

So thank you good morning, and thank you for joining Killam Apartment REIT's First Quarter 2024 conference call. I'm here today with Robert Richardson, Executive Vice President; Dale Noseworthy, Chief Financial Officer; and Erin Cleveland, Senior Vice President of Finance. Slides to accompany today's call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website under Events and Presentations.

I will now ask Erin to read our cautionary statement.

Erin Cleveland

Thank you, Philip. This presentation may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Killam Apartment REIT and its operations strategy, financial performance conditions or otherwise. The actual results and performance of Killam discussed here today could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements involve numerous inherent risks and uncertainties. And although Killam management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable.

There can be no assurance that future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements will

Recommended For You

About KMMPF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on KMMPF

Trending Analysis

Trending News