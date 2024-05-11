WEYCO Group, Inc. (WEYS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

WEYCO Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Judy Anderson - CFO, VP & Secretary
Thomas Florsheim - Chairman & CEO
John Florsheim - President, COO, Assistant Secretary & Director

Conference Call Participants

David Wright - Henry Partners

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Weyco Group First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker for today, Jody Anderson, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Judy Anderson

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Weyco Group's conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 results on this call. With me today are Tom Florsheim, Junior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and John Florsheim, President and Chief Operating Officer. And before we begin to discuss the results for the quarter, I will read a brief cautionary statement. During this call, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding our current expectations concerning future events and the future financial performance of the Company.

We wish to caution you that these statements are just predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially We refer you to the section entitled Risk Factors in our most recent annual report on Form 10 K, which provides a discussion of important factors and risks that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our projections. These risk factors are incorporated herein. By reference. They include in part the uncertain impact of inflation on our costs and consumers. Demand for our products, increased interest rates and other macroeconomic factors that may cause a slowdown or contraction in the U.S. or Australian economy.

Overall, net sales were $71.6 million, down 17% compared to record first quarter sales of $86.3 million in 2023. Consolidated gross

