Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) recently delivered better than expected EPS, quarter revenue, and double digit cash flow growth. Moreover, taking into account dividend yield close to 8.4% and recent growing demand for the natural gas compression services, I believe that USAC could receive a lot more attention from market participants. In addition, in my view, CPI-based customer contracts reported and beneficial expectations about future EPS in 2024 and Q1 2025 could also bring significant demand for the stock. Despite the risks from the total amount of debt or some concentration of clients, USAC could trade even higher.

Business Model, And Horsepower Utilization Records

USA Compression Partners is one of the main providers of natural gas compression services in the United States, having a presence in the regions with the highest concentration of projects of this type such as Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, and Woodford among others.

The company designs, develops, and markets its own compressors, manufactured by subcontracted sources, facilitating the circulation of gas internally in the exploration and exploitation infrastructures as well as in the future transmission and distribution through the pipelines of its clients, thus forming part of all phases of this process and being fundamental in their production chains.

Clients are mostly established oil companies as well as independent products, processors, storage, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil, with whom the company establishes relationships based on contracts of 6 months to 5 years duration, which are usually extended on a monthly or annual basis for the continuity of the activity.

USA Compression Partners reports a single business segment to manage its compression activities, maintaining similar activities in all the regions where it participates. The segment includes specialized designs of compressors, in some cases developed specifically for the needs of particular clients, always by subcontracted manufacturers since USA Compression Partners does not have any manufacturing capacity. Currently, there are approximately 275 clients of the company. The company receives income from the monthly fee for the use of its services, while the top 10 clients concentrate approximately 40% of the company's income.

The company assembles the compressors from parts and components, and installs the compressors in its clients' projects, offering training and advice for their use. The corresponding maintenance services are included within the application to ensure the operation of compressors. For their part, the company's suppliers, unlike its clients, demonstrate greater diversification, being in some cases companies recognized for their brands internationally such as Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Cummins Inc. (CMI), or Arrow Engine Company.

I decided to write a report about the stock after observing the most recent quarterly report, which included several records with respect to horsepower utilization. The company also reported better quarterly earnings than expected and better sales than expected. In addition, analysts expect beneficial EPS growth in 2024 and some part of 2025.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, this quarter reports double digit increases in discount cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, and gross profit margins, which may accelerate the demand for the stock.

Source: 10-Q

Competitors

Regarding competition, it should be noted that USA Compression Partners is one of the main providers of compression services based on the power capacity it offers by adding all its participations in projects, but not on a geographic basis, because there are several companies with national reach that have more reach and resources for their operation.

Furthermore, in regional terms, competition intensifies since there are small participants that, due to their low infrastructure, have greater conditions for adaptation in the face of disruptions and sudden changes. For now, a part of the company's sales has been sustained by financial investment in projects for the acquisition of compressors per unit or in low quantities.

Balance Sheet, And Cost Of Debt Assessment

I believe that the balance sheet appears quite healthy, with total assets/liabilities close to 1.05x and current ratio of 1.4x. USA Compression Partners does not really report a lot of cash because it doesn’t really need it. Property and equipment has the largest part of the balance sheet worth close to $2.29 billion and total assets of about $2.8 billion. Net debt stands at about $2.4 billion, which is close to the value of the property and equipment. With this in mind, I would not be really afraid of the total amount of debt.

Contractual debt obligations include several notes and a revolving credit facility. I reviewed a bit the terms of the debt agreements in order to assess the cost of debt and the WACC in my models.

Most debt agreements include interest rates close to 6% and 8%. Hence, I believe that assuming a WACC close to 6.5% and 7.5% would make sense.

Our weighted-average interest rate in effect for all borrowings under the Credit Agreement for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was 7.99%, and our weighted-average interest rate under the Credit Agreement as of March 31, 2024, was 8.00%. We pay an annualized commitment fee of 0.375% on the unused portion of the aggregate commitment. Source: 10-Q On March 18, 2024, the Partnership and Finance Corp co-issued the Senior Notes 2029, a $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes that will mature on March 15, 2029. The Senior Notes 2029 accrue interest from March 18, 2024 at the rate of 7.125% per year. Source: 10-Q

It is also worth noting that USA Compression Partners signed covenants that include debt-to-EBITDA ratio close to 5.25 to 1.00. Investors, who do not like debt, may appreciate that USA Compression Partners may not go above 5.25x EBITDA. Having a debt-to-EBITDA ratio close to 3x would be even better, however this is better than having no limit at all.

A maximum funded debt-to-EBITDA ratio, defined in the Credit Agreement as the Total Leverage Ratio, determined as of the last day of each fiscal quarter with EBITDA annualized for the most-recent fiscal quarter, of 5.25 to 1.00. Source: 10-Q

Business Catalyst 1: Redeployment Of Existing And New Large-horsepower Compression Units Will Most Likely Bring Further FCF Growth

The company's growth is largely driven by the increase in demand for compression services in the operating regions where it is already present, which form the main concentration of this type of activities within the United States. In my view, if the company continues to deliver increased demand for its services and redeployment of existing large-horsepower compression units, we would expect further increase in CFO and FCF per share. In this regard, I believe that the following lines from the most recent quarterly report are worth having a look at.

The increases in revenue-generating horsepower, revenue-generating compression units, average horsepower per revenue-generating compression unit, horsepower utilization, and horsepower utilization based on revenue-generating horsepower and fleet horsepower as of or for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to March 31, 2023, primarily were driven by the addition and deployment of new, and redeployment of existing, large-horsepower compression units due to increased demand for our services commensurate with an overall increase in U.S. oil and gas production levels. Source: 10-Q

Business Catalyst 2: Higher Market-based Rates And Increase In Inflation Expectations Could Also Improve Future Net Sales Growth And CFO

The company appears to benefit from market-based price increases on existing customer contracts. In the last quarterly report, the company noted that CPI-based contracts explained some of the recent increase in the average revenue per revenue-generating horsepower per month. With this in mind, I believe that future inflation increases could bring additional net sales growth and CFO growth.

The 9.7% increase in average revenue per revenue-generating horsepower per month for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023, primarily was due to higher market-based rates on newly deployed and redeployed compression units, and CPI-based and other market-based price increases on existing customer contracts that occur as market conditions permit. Source: 10-Q

Business Catalyst 3: 8.4% Dividend Yield Could Bring New Investors

I think that the company’s dividend yield of close to 8.4% and annual payout of about $2.1 could interest investors out there. The fact that the payout is larger than 100% appears also quite attractive.

Source: Seeking Alpha

It appears that the company paid a constant dividend for more than 10 years. Even when the EPS did not grow, management continued to pay the same amount of dollars. In conclusion, USA Compression Partners appears to be taking care of shareholders. In my view, if the company does not make money for whatever reason, it seems to use debt agreements to pay shareholders.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Interest-rate Risks Are Managed With Derivative Instruments, Which Could Lower The Cost Of Capital In The Long Term

Given the total amount of debt, I would expect certain skepticism because of potential changes in the interest rates. These risks seem to be managed thanks to swap agreements indexed to the one-month SOFR. In the long term, I believe that these derivative agreements may lower the cost of capital.

As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, we had an interest-rate swap outstanding to manage interest-rate risk associated with the floating-rate Credit Agreement. The interest-rate swap’s notional principal amount is $700 million and has a termination date of December 31, 2025. Under the interest-rate swap, we pay a fixed interest rate of 3.9725% and receive floating interest-rate payments that are indexed to the one-month SOFR. Source: 10-Q

Best Case Scenario: Sustained Demand, Higher Market-based Rates, And Low Cost Of Capital Would Imply A Valuation Of $36 Per Share

Under my best case scenario, I assumed double digit net sales growth in the coming years, so that 2034 net revenue would be close to $4.8 billion. I also included increases in D&A as well as selling, general, and administrative expenses. However, the top line would be growing more than total operating costs.

The results would include operating income of $1.6 billion, with operating margin close to 34% and net income of about $569 million. The profit margin could reach close to 11%, which is a bit better than what the company reported in 2023.

Source: My Expectations

I also estimated 2034 net income close to $569 million. Depreciation and amortization is expected to be at least $72 million, accompanied by a provision for expected credit losses close to $7 million and an amortization of debt issuance costs of approximately $0.08 million.

In addition, a unit-based compensation expense of $4 million is estimated along with a deferred income tax benefit that would be around -$0.13 million. The change in fair value of the derivative instrument is projected to be around -$1.96 million, with an impairment of compression equipment of approximately $11.90 million.

Furthermore, 2034 changes in accounts receivable and related-party receivables are expected to be -$66.31 million. Besides, inventories are estimated to be -$63.23 million, along with prepaid expenses and other current assets of -$0.05 million and other assets of $0.42 million.

With these assumptions, I obtained a 2034 CFO of around $605 million. In addition, assuming a capex/sales ratio close to 1.72%, 2034 FCF would stand at $522 million, so it would present FCF/net sales of 10.88%.

Source: My Expectations

If we consider a WACC of 6.6%, we could expect NPV of future FCF of approximately $1.203 million. Furthermore, by calculating the terminal value with an EV/FCF multiple of 19x, I estimated a terminal value of at least $9.926 million. This should result in NPV of TV of approximately $4.914 million.

Source: Ycharts

Total EV would be close to $6.117 million, from which I substracted the net debt close to $2.462 million, which would give us an equity value of at least $3.655 million, resulting in a price per unit of $36.31 dollars.

Source: My Expectations

Worts Case Scenario: Unsuccessful Business Catalysts, Lower Net Income Growth, And Higher WACC

My second case scenario is a bit less optimistic than the previous case scenario. Net sales growth, FCF growth, and net income growth would be a bit worse than that in the previous case. I assumed that the assumptions I made about future demand, cost of capital, and pricing dynamics would not be that beneficial. Note that I took into account previous cash flow statements, and income statements.

Source: Seeking Alpha

My results include 2034 net sales of $3.4 billion, with operating profit of 9%, 2034 net income of $441 million, and profit margin close to 12%.

Source: My Expectations

The net income for the year 2034 would be around $441 million, with a provision for expected credit losses of $5 million. Losses on disposition of assets would be close to -$1.60 million, with change in fair value of derivative instrument of close to -$1.51 million.

On the other hand, I expect that the accounts receivable and related-party receivables will be projected at -$50.73 million. In addition, the change in inventories would be at least -$49.15 million, with changes in other current assets of around -$0.02 million and changes in other assets of $0.16 million.

Moreover, with changes in accrued liabilities and deferred revenue of about $55.07 million by 2034, we can estimate 2034 CFO of $515 million. If we deduct the capex close to $10 million, which represents a capex/sales of 2.10%, we could obtain 2034 FCF of $415 million.

Source: My Expectations

If we take into account a WACC of 7.5%, the NPV of FCF would stand at about $983 million. I also assumed an EV/FCF of 18.5x, which would imply total EV of $4.449 billion and equity of $1.986 million. So, under this case, I obtained a price per share of $20 dollars.

Source: My Expectations

Risks

The company's activities are directly subject to the activities of the natural gas sector in the United States, specifically to the demand for compression services within these activities. Despite the growth forecasts for these markets in the short and long term, a disruption in these economies as well as the insurgence of specific cases in particular regions could condition the company's operating margins.

Within this, we must also take into account the high concentration of income that the company maintains in a low number of clients. The loss of one or more of these clients would translate into significantly lower income. Moreover, in many cases, the contracts are established for a short-term duration, and there are no certainties about their renewal, which also reflect a risk factor.

It should also be noted that the evolution and development of environmental regulatory measures on gas and oil activity in the United States could eventually affect demand for the company's services.

My Final Thoughts

USA Compression Partners could deliver further double digit increases in discount cash flow, driven by demand growth as well as redeployment of existing and new large-horsepower compression units. There is significant room for optimism given the most recent quarterly results. Besides, the company reports CPI-based customer contracts, which could imply future net sales thanks to inflationary pressures in the gas market. Finally, I do think that the company’s current dividend yield close to 8.4% may accelerate the demand for the stock. Even considering risks from concentration of clients, debt, or lower demand, USA Compression Partners appears to be a company to follow carefully. In my view, there is significant upside potential in the stock price.