Investment summary

My recommendation for Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is a buy rating. I believe the current macro situation (strong US economy and high-for-longer interest rates) is favorable for AJG, and it should be able to grow organically at similar strength seen in 1Q24. AJG balance sheet also remains strong, which enables it to continue acquiring targets to grow.

Business Overview

AJG provides insurance brokerage and risk management services, with the primary focus on brokerage services (86% of revenue). Historically, AJG has been a US-focused company, with around 80% of its revenue originating from the US; however, in recent years, AJG has diversified its revenue base, now having ~36% of revenue from overseas. Of which, ~20% are from the UK.

1Q24 results update

Released in late April 2024, AJG reported 1Q24 adj EPS of $3.49, which beat consensus of $3.41. Organic growth came in strong at 9.4%, driven primarily by strong growth in reinsurance and employee benefits. By segment, Brokerage saw total revenue of $2.78 billion, representing y/y 20.2% growth, of which 10.9% is acquisition-driven. EBITDAC for the segment came in at $1.048 billion, representing a 36.6% margin. For the Risk Management segment, total revenue came in at $391.4 million, representing 18.3% y/y growth. EBITDAC for the segment came in at $70.5 million, representing an 18% margin. Management reiterated 2024 Brokerage guidance for organic growth of 7 to 9% and adj EBITDAC margin of 60 bps expansion, but raised Risk Management FY24 margin guidance from 20% to 20.5%.

Competitive advantage

AJG has strong competitive advantage that stems from its scale (AJG is one of the top 5 largest insurance brokers by revenue in the states). Scale is important because it enables AJG to better negotiate for rates against policy providers (ie the insurance companies) and also provides AJG with more data. Specifically, when it comes to identifying trends, getting the best terms for clients, and providing comprehensive advice, larger brokers with access to billions of dollars in client premiums (more data) have a significant advantage over smaller brokers. Additionally, smaller brokers lack the financial resources to invest in platforms that would enable data analysis.

Brokerage segment outlook

From the 1Q24 performance, it is evident that organic growth strength remains strong (1Q24 organic growth performance, which came in 60bps above the midpoint of management’s 8–8.5% guidance provided in March). Although there are some areas to dislike, such as retail organic growth decelerating across many geographic areas as renewal premium change decelerated, the U.K. specialty saw the greatest sequential organic growth deceleration, which saw organic growth decelerate by 600 bps. I think AJG fared really well overall, where it saw reinsurance growing 13% organically and employee benefits growing 8% organically.

Looking ahead, I am positive about the brokerage segment’s outlook, as I expect higher renewal premium changes and continued organic growth. AJG should benefit from a US economy that continues to remain resilient, which is positive for AJG organic growth volume. On this end, management has observed that, for the past few quarters, there have been signs of policy endorsements and audits that are ahead of last year's levels. The top line should also be well supported, as interest rates are staying higher for longer, which is helpful for fiduciary investment income. Pricing has continued to show resilience as well, where primary insurance renewal premiums were up 7%, driven by property up ~10%, umbrella up 9%, general liability up 7%, workers' compensation up 2%, and personal lines up 13%. AJG should see pricing tailwinds from Cyber and D&O as they seem to have reached a bottom.

Strong balance sheet to supercharge growth

M&A has been a core part of AJG's growth strategy over the years, where it has made more than 100 acquisitions since FY20. Aside from the obvious contribution to growth, I am positive about this strategy because it enhances AJG’s scale and competitive advantage. As I noted above, the bigger the platform, the greater the advantage against subscale players. And for a large player like AJG, they have more financial resources to continue this streak of M&A. As of 1Q24, AJG has $1.76 billion in cash and cash equivalents and around $8.5 billion in gross debt. The majority of this debt is going to mature in 2029, so there is no immediate liquidity risk. Assuming AJG generates a similar level of FCF over the next 2 years, which I believe is likely given the outlook for the brokerage segment, the total expected FCF generated is about $4 billion (in FY24/25 based on LTM FCF of ~$2.2 billion). Hence, I view the AJG balance sheet as strong despite its net debt position. The pipeline of deals remains very strong as well; management noted they have completed 12 acquisitions and 50 term sheets that are already signed or about to be signed.

Looking ahead our pipeline remains strong. We have around 50 term sheets signed or being prepared, representing around $350 million of annualized revenue. Good firms always have a choice, and will be very excited if they choose to join Gallagher. 1Q24 earnings

Valuation

Redfox Capital Ideas

I model AJG using a forward PE approach, and using my assumptions, I believe AJG is worth $273. My revenue growth forecast is based on my organic and inorganic growth expectations for AJG. Given the strong US macroeconomy, higher for longer interest rates, and 1Q24 performance, I expect organic growth to continue sustaining at a high single-digit level for FY24 (similar to the past 3 years), followed by a slowdown to 5% (similar to pre-covid levels) as rates should start to fall. Inorganically, I am positive that AJG can continue acquiring targets to grow as the pipeline remains strong and AJG has the required dry powder to do so. Following a similar trend over the past few years, a high revenue base should drive a higher adj. earnings margin as AJG scales bigger (more operating leverage). Based on FY20–FY230 performance, I expect another 100 bps of margin expansion.

I also expect AJG to trade at 22.5x forward adj earnings, which is a premium to where peers’ are trading (~19.7x based on Marsh & Mclennan Cos, Aon Plc, and Willis Towers Watson) as I expect AJG to grow faster than the industry growth rate (peers’ expected average revenue growth rate is ~10% in FY24 and ~7% in FY25). From a historical perspective, AJG has typically traded at a ~14% premium over the past 5 years, and attaching the same 14% to peers’ median multiple of 19.9x yields ~22.5x.

Risk

AJG is rate-sensitive. If the Fed were to cut rates faster than expected despite inflation being sticky and a strong US economy, it would impact AJG’s topline as policy pricing and fiduciary income get impacted. Additionally, although AJG has a good track record of growing through M&A, this track record does not guarantee that AJG will not overpay or misintegrate future deals.

Conclusion

My view for AJG is a buy rating. The strong US economy and rising interest rates create a favorable environment for AJG's organic growth, which was apparent in 1Q24. AJG's large scale grants it a competitive edge in negotiation and data analysis, and I believe this advantage will continue to grow from here as AJG scales larger. On this point, AJG’s healthy balance sheet provides ample firepower for future acquisitions. While AJG's earnings are sensitive to interest rates and potential M&A missteps, I believe positive growth drivers outweigh these risks.