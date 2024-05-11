onurdongel

Investment Thesis

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) is the largest player in the managed business travel market and is now in the process of acquiring its second largest competitor, CWT. Despite its dominant position in the market, its dominance is yet to show up in the company's profit margins. With revenue expected to land close to $2.5 billion this year, free cash flow is only expected to be $100 million. With nearly $0.9 billion in debt, the company needs to improve its profitability to assure investors that its financial position is healthy.

The recent announcement of its acquisition of CWT looks appealing for shareholders on a post-synergy basis, but execution risks exist. Even though the company is presently valued at a low multiple and at a discount to peers, I believe it is prudent for investors to wait on the sidelines and watch how its profitability and deleveraging plays out in the coming quarters.

Business Overview

Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) previously Amex GBT, was a part of American Express (AXP) until 2014 when it was divested to an investor group. In May 2022, the company came public via SPAC. Today it is a leading business travel management company with a global platform providing software and services for companies to manage travel and other related activities. According to its Investor day presentation from April 2022, prior to the pandemic, GBTG was the largest player in the Managed Global Business Travel market in 2019, 40% larger than its nearest competitor. Since the pandemic, GBTG's market share has grown with its acquisition of large rival Egencia in 2021 for $750 million from Expedia Group (EXPE). In a sign of further dominance, GBTG is set to acquire another large competitor in a deal, which depending on execution, can be highly accretive to GBTG's business as well as its shareholders. I will discuss the deal in a section later on in this article.

A review of recent business performance

GBTG has shown strong growth after the pandemic, benefiting from industry tailwinds as global business travel demand was recovering. Below, I will walk through some of the key aspects to evaluate its recent business performance, while also comparing the company's actual performance versus management's forecast that was provided to investors during their Investor day in 2022.

Recent revenue growth slowdown

Created from Seeking Alpha and company data

As depicted above, revenue growth has sharply decelerated in recent quarters, now that the major benefits from the pandemic reopening are behind it. Revenue for 2023 was $2.29 billion, falling 6% short of management's guidance from their Investor day. Nevertheless, with global business travel spending expected to grow at 7% until 2027, GBTG will continue to benefit from industry tailwinds. In the last two quarters, revenue growth for GBTG has fallen to the high single digits, but analysts forecast growth to pick up to around 10% in upcoming quarters. The expectation is that GBTG will grow at or above market growth, considering its dominant position.

Improving Adjusted EBITDA margins, yet weak FCF

Created using company data

Owing to its capital light business model, GBTG has been able to grow its bottom line much faster than its revenue. As shown above, its Adjusted EBITDA margin has doubled since 2022 to reach 20% in Q1 2024. Management expects an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25% for this year.

The issue I see with GBTG's profitability is the low conversion rate from Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow (FCF). Though management's guidance this year for Adjusted EBITDA is $475 million, FCF is expected to be just $100 million. This translates to a FCF conversion of just 21% of Adjusted EBITDA, which pales in comparison to management's target of 50%.

Company Q4 2023 presentation

The image above provides the reasoning behind why its FCF conversion is low. In addition to the high capex spend due to investments the management is making to drive growth, the business seems to still bear a significant cost for Integration and Restructuring which amounts to nearly $65 million, even though the last acquisition was done back in 2021. Management has not commented on the recurring nature of these costs and its magnitude going forward, but for now it is a major factor contributing to GBTG's weak FCF conversion.

Ongoing deleveraging of its balance sheet

GBTG has a significant amount of debt on its balance sheet and has only recently begun deleveraging through FCF generation. Due to the sharp increase in Adjusted EBITDA over the recent quarters, its Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio has fallen to much healthier levels. Nevertheless, due to its weak free cash flow generation, net debt still stands at more than 8 times its expected FCF in 2024. Therefore it is imperative that GBTG continues to further generate FCF and continue to strengthen its balance sheet.

Created using company data

CWT acquisition

Company merger announcement presentation

GBTG has announced that it will acquire its competitor CWT for $430million in stock and $70 million in cash. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2024. GBTG stands to benefit from CWT's customer base which has a larger mix of revenue from the US, including the US government and defense sectors. The figures shown in the image above from its investor presentation released as part of its merger announcement, demonstrates that CWT will add more than a third to GBTG's expected 2024 revenue. The adjusted EBITDA contribution is expected to be $75 million at a margin of around 9%, which implies that the deal will be margin dilutive to GBTG, at least initially.

Company merger announcement presentation

Hence the crux of the TWC acquisition lies in the potential for GBTG's management team to deliver on the target of $155 million in synergies. By accomplishing this, the acquisition price of CWT drops from 7.6x to an highly attractive multiple of 2.5x Adjusted EBITDA. To demonstrate the management team's ability to execute on this opportunity, on the merger conference call CFO Karen Williams referred to the successful integrations of its previous two acquisitions. She stated:

We acquired HRG, the fourth largest TMC in the world at the time which added approximately 25% TTV and 24% incremental revenue to Amex GBT for an acquired adjusted EBITDA multiple of 11.4x that we now own at 5.1x post synergy. We acquired Egencia, the leading global B2B travel software platform in a transaction that added approximately 27% and 24% of incremental TTV and revenue, respectively. The purchase multiple of 18.8x adjusted EBITDA and total synergies delivered to date and forecast in 2024 drive a post synergy multiple of 5x.

Despite successfully executing on their previous acquisitions, I still remain skeptical of the management team due to their mixed history. Though prior acquisitions may have been a success, GBTG has recently not delivered on the revenue and free cash flow conversion targets that were set by management during their Investor day. Even though the CWT acquisition has many benefits, it will negatively impact GBTG's profitability due to additional integration costs until the integration is complete and the synergies are realized. If done right, there is indeed significant potential for this deal to be immensely accretive as I will show in the next section.

Valuation

Created with data from Seeking Alpha

Since businesses like GBTG are capital light and highly scalable, I believe valuing them based on an EV/EBITDA multiple is appropriate. From my valuation table shown above, it is evident that GBTG trades at a substantial discount to its peers like Sabre (SABR), Amadeus IT Group (OTCPK:AMADF) and Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCPK:CTMLF) which are all businesses that offer competing managed business travel services. In my opinion the valuation discount is mainly due to GBTG's poor cash flow conversion metric. Additional reasons could also be its short life as a public company, low float and its high debt load.

My valuation based on company's guidance numbers

As tabulated above, when considering the valuation of the business after its combination with CWT, we have to account for the issuance of roughly 72 million shares and $70 million in cash spent from the balance sheet. The combined company is expected to produce $550 million in adjusted EBITDA, which could imply a valuation similar to its current valuation, as shown in my calculations. Nevertheless, assuming that the synergy target of $155 million is met, the valuation multiple of the combined company would drop to just 6. This leaves ample room for upside in the share price of 28% to 67% respectively, if it were to trade at either today's multiple or in line with its peers.

Risks and what investors should track going forward

Free cash margins and deleveraging

Though GBTG is expected to produce in excess of $100 million in FCF this year, the upcoming integration of CWT is expected to negatively impact its profitability in the near term which could weaken its balance sheet. GBTG needs to show that it can stay free cash flow positive during the integration process so that its balance sheet remains healthy.

Macro economic headwinds impacting business travel

Business travel spend is highly sensitive to the macro economy. Any events that hurt the macro economy could lead to a reduction in business travel spending which would in turn impact GBTG.

Selling pressure from CWT shareholders after lockup period

Existing CWT shareholders are allowed to sell 50% of their GBTG shares after 3 months, and then all their shares after 9 months. This lockup period seems rather short, and if these shareholder's decide to sell their stakes, it could end up being a large overhang on the GBTG shares traded on the market.

Conclusion

GBTG's business has seen a strong rebound since the reopening after the pandemic. The company has a dominant position in its market and its dominance is set to increase with its acquisition of CWT. Though the CWT acquisition has the potential to be highly accretive to GBTG, it remains to be seen if management can deliver on their synergy targets. Even though GBTG trades at an attractive valuation, it is not currently demonstrating strong profitability in terms of free cash flow conversion. Moreover the high level of debt on its balance sheet remains a concern. Therefore I believe the current risk-reward warrants a Neutral stance towards GBTG as an investment.