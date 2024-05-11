Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call May 10, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Toshihiro Mibe - President, CEO
Shinji Aoyama - Director, EVP & Representative Executive Officer
Eiji Fujimura - Managing Executive Officer, CFO

Operator

Thank you so much for taking time to join us here today. And I'd like to begin Honda FY '24 financial results press conference. First, the executives in attendance today are Toshihiro Mibe, Director President and Representative Executive Officer. Hi, Mibe, and thank you very much. Shinji Aoyama, Director, Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer. Aoyama, thank you. Eiji Fujimura, Managing Executive Officer and CFO. And Fujimura, thank you very much.

First, Mr. Mibe will give a summary of the results, followed by Mr. Aoyama who'll present the FY '24 results and FY '25 forecast and shareholder returns. Mr. Mibe, please.

Toshihiro Mibe

Once again, good afternoon. I'm Mibe. I'd like to first thank all of you for taking time today and providing generous support to Honda's business. As a mobility company, Handa Pilot its value proposition of 0 environmental impact and absolute safety through the social values of environment and safety, we aim to realize our vision of future mobility and an attractive mobility society. This will enable us to manifest a new corporate path of growth. We see for continuing understanding and support us Honda's initiatives.

I would now like to review our FY '24 financial results and explain our forecast for FY '25. FY '24 operating profit was a historical high, JPY 1,381.9 billion. Operating profit margin was 6.8%. In FY '25, we will steadily dedicate resources to electrification and aim for operating profit of JPY 1.420 billion, operating profit margin of 7%, 1 year ahead of our original plan. FY '24, cash flows from operating activities, the source for future investment, excluding R&D expenses was roughly JPY 3 trillion, up JPY 1 trillion

