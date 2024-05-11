James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brett Shirreffs - IR
Frank D'Orazio - CEO
Sarah Doran - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Casey Alexander - Compass Point
Mark Hughes - Truist Securities
Meyer Shields - KBW

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Benjamin, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to James River Group Q1 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed in mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

Thank you. I would like to turn the call over to Brett Shirreffs, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brett Shirreffs

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the James River Group first quarter 2024 earnings conference call.

During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current beliefs, intentions, expectations and assumptions that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in yesterday's earnings release and the Risk Factors of our most recent Form 10-K and other reports and filings we have made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

In addition, during this presentation, we may reference non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted net operating income, underwriting profit, tangible equity, tangible common equity and adjusted net operating return on tangible common equity. Please refer to our earnings press release for a reconciliation of these numbers to GAAP, a copy of which can be found on our website at www.jrvrgroup.com.

Lastly, unless otherwise specified, for the reasons described in

