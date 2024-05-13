PM Images

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was the first REIT I invested in at the end of 2016. After reinvesting 30 individual dividends that STWD has paid, my share count and dividend income have doubled. Despite the shares of STWD being down by 10.77% ($2.44) from my original purchase price, the number of shares I have in this account and the forward annualized dividend income have increased by 99.62%. This has caused my initial investment to grow by 78.13%, which is a 10.2% annualized return despite the fact that the actual shares were down by -10.77%. Despite the pandemic and a rising rate environment, STWD has been able to deliver a $1.92 annualized dividend per share, no matter what operating environment they have faced. I think STWD is well positioned for the future, and I am excited to see what it will do when the Fed switches its policy on interest rates. I am still bullish on STWD, and I look forward to reinvesting all the future dividends and organically growing this position for years to come.

Following up on my previous article about Starwood Property

I had previously written an article about STWD on 2/24/24 (can be read here). Since then, shares of STWD have appreciated by 2.28%, while the S&P 500 has increased by 2.55%. When the dividend is taken into consideration, the total return from STWD over this period has been 4.76%. In that article, I discussed STWD's Q4 2023 earnings and the macroeconomic environment. Now that STWD has delivered Q1 2024 earnings, and we have more clarity on the Fed's outlook, I wanted to follow up with a new article about why I am still bullish on STWD. I have also hit a milestone with my initial share count as they have doubled from reinvesting the dividends. I will also discuss how my initial investment is going and why I feel the compounding effects will continue to benefit me in the future.

Risks to investing in Starwood Property

All investments carry a level of risk and no matter how bullish I am or someone else is on a company, nobody knows what the future holds. Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) recently sent a shockwave through the dividend community. LEG was a Dividend King that had increased its annual dividend for more than 50 years and just the other week slashed its dividend by -89%. Shares of STWD have traded sideways for a long time, and while they are in the low-mid portion of the channel, many investors gravitate toward STWD because of the reliability of its dividend and the yield it produces. STWD faces macroeconomic risks that are outside of its control. Regardless of how well STWD is managed, they can't control what occurs in the economy, if a recession happens, or if the Fed takes rates higher or lower. While the market is doing well, REITs are still under pressure, and the higher for longer rate environment is negatively impacting the real estate market. If the Fed keeps rates higher for longer or sees inflation significantly increase and cause them to take rates higher, the real estate market, along with STWD, would likely suffer significant consequences. Some of STWD's holdings may not be profitable in a higher rate environment, and if their level of indebtedness increases, it could correlate to a lower amount of capital being allocated to the dividend. Unlike other companies, a lot has to do with rates, and if STWD's dividend is reduced, we could see a large sell-off, as that is a driving factor behind the investment thesis.

How reinvesting the dividends has impacted my original investment in Starwood Property

I own shares of STWD in several accounts and ended up keeping my first batch separate. This has allowed me to track every aspect of the initial investment. At the end of 2016, I purchased 135 shares of STWD for $3,059.07. My average price per share was $22.66, and today shares of STWD are $20.22. While I have witnessed shares trade sideways, sometimes higher and sometimes lower, today shares are valued -10.77% lower than my initial share price. My original block of shares was expected to produce $259.20 in forward dividend income from the $1.92 dividend per share. Today, I now have 269.49 shares in this account, which is producing $517.42 in dividend income. By reinvesting the 30 dividends that STWD has generated since purchasing shares, my share count and annualized dividend income have doubled, as they have both increased by 99.62%.

Over the past 7.5 years, this investment has generated $2,752.83 in dividend income, which is 89.99% of my initial investment. This has allowed me to add 134.49 shares by reinvesting the dividends, as I now have 269.49 shares in this account. STWD is still paying a $1.92 dividend per share, which puts my forward dividend income from this investment at $517.42. The forward dividend income has also increased by 99.62%. After my first dividend was paid, it grew by 94.72% over the past 29. The current investment is valued at $5,449.09, which is a 78.13% total return despite shares being down -10.77% since I made the investment. This works out to a 10.42% annualized return. The quarterly dividend that my shares generate has grown at an average of 2.33% per quarter despite STWD keeping the dividend the same.

Steven Fiorillo

Dividend investing isn't for everyone, but that's fine. I believe that these stats illustrate the power of reinvesting and how a strong dividend can impact an investment. I plan on holding STWD for decades to come unless something changes in my investment thesis. I created the chart below to represent what could occur to the dividend I am paid from STWD if they simply maintain the current $1.92 per share. The blue represents the first 30 dividends I have been paid, and the gold represents the future 30 quarterly dividends based on 2.33% quarterly growth rate on the payments, not STWD increasing the dividend. Based on these assumptions, the quarterly dividend payment would increase by 99.57% over the next 30 quarters, and I would produce $5,517.54 in dividend income. This would be 180.37% of my initial investment and 101.26%, where the investment is valued today. Over a 15-year period, I would end up generating $8,270.37 in dividend income, which is 270.36% of my initial investment. At an average share price of $22.66, which was my initial purchase price, I would add 243.49 shares and bring my total share count to 512.98. My forward annualized dividend income would grow to $984.93 compared to the current $517.42 being generated and $259.20 from the initial investment. This is a large reason of why I like allocating capital toward dividend producing assets and an example of why they are part of my overall investment mix.

Steven Fiorillo

Why I think Starwood is positioned to do well in the future

Nobody has a crystal ball, but we certainly have more data than we did at the end of the year regarding the economy and additional insight as to what the Fed is looking to do. We have experienced 7 quarters of consecutive economic growth as the economy has absorbed interest rates exceeding 5% well. The March meeting came to a close without a rate cut, and the Fed didn't pivot during the May meeting. Despite rates remaining at 525 – 550 bps, Fed Chair Powell delivered a dovish press conference, and the labor report came in softer than expected. As 3 rate cuts in 2024 have come into question, Fed Chair Powell was clear that the next move was likely to be lower rather than higher when the Fed acts next. I think the setup is positive for STWD as they have continued to build their business throughout the higher for longer rate environment and have seen an appetite for their assets as they generated a $188 million profit from selling their master lease portfolio in Q1.

In Q1 2024, STWD generated $523.08 million in revenue and produced $0.59 in distributable earnings due to the sale of the master lease portfolio. STWD received $1.2 billion of repayments across its business lines while originating and acquiring $413 million of assets throughout its portfolio. Their adjusted debt-to-equity level declined to 2.33x from 2.47x, which is the lowest it's been for the past 2 years. STWD has $1.5 billion in liquidity between its cash on hand and undrawn debt capacity. STWD operates at a low leverage rate, and only 11% of its asset base are tied to loans on offices across the U.S. This is the segment of real estate that still seems to raise the most concerns, but of the loans in offices, 87% are tied to class A buildings. STWD has 17,000 housing units that have been generating rent growth, and more will be booked next year. One of the compelling aspects is STWD's diversity as it operates in commercial and residential lending, infrastructure lending, investing and servicing, and its owned properties. Any of the loans that STWD conducted have higher financing costs tied to them than several years ago due to the higher rate environment. If the Fed does pivot and the Fed continues to reduce rates, then STWD could replace the current cost of capital in the debt markets at lower costs and create a better spread for STWD and benefit shareholders.

Conclusion

Unless something drastically changes, we're likely much closer to a Fed pivot rather than another rate hike. STWD is in a position where it will be able to originate business through its lending and financing arms as rates subside and more projects get approved. I am bullish on STWD's future as they have been able to navigate a tough operating environment well and have the liquidity to deploy when the operating environment for real estate improves. I plan on holding my position in STWD for a long time, and if you have a long-term horizon, the large dividend can dramatically shape an investment by reinvesting it each quarter. Over the past 7.5 years, I have doubled the shares and forward projected dividend income by reinvesting the dividends. If the same trend continues, I expect to generate around 189.37% from my initial investment over the next 30 dividends. I have added to STWD in another account over the years, and I think they are an interesting investment anytime shares exceed an 8.5% yield. If the Fed takes rates lower, I think that we will see shares of STWD trade in the upper end of their channel rather than the lower end, as they could generate capital appreciation for investors from these levels while producing a large dividend yield.