Note: We have used Barrick to represent Barrick Gold throughout the article and any other reference to the word "Gold" as a standalone, is a reference to the commodity. This is necessary to point out as Barrick has GOLD as its stock symbol.

In our last coverage of Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) we gave you three reasons why you should "Back Up The Druck". The buy rating might have come as a surprise for those that see a ton of our articles constantly criticizing companies in the precious metals sector. But RGLD is not the run-of-the-mill company. The quality of the play and the management execution have stood out over time. We were happy to give credit where credit is due and gave it a green light. The stock has done well and has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by a healthy margin without a single mention of AI.

3 Reasons To Back Up The Druck

Today we will look at things a bit differently and go over why we still prefer this over Barrick Gold (GOLD).

A Little About Barrick

In the mining space, and those are Barrick and Newmont Corporation (NEM). Barrick has a global presence with mines across North America, Africa, Middle East and South America. While the company produces some other metals as a by-product of Gold production, it is Gold that drives the top and bottom line. Our previous coverage on this has been flexible, and we have focused on how the company was priced relative to its prospects. We now go over why we prefer RGLD over Barrick.

1) A History Of Value Creation

One thing that both these companies have in common is that they like issuing shares. This is also true across the sector. Sure, you might have heard about the occasional "capital return" and "buybacks" from a Gold miner but unless you have completely dodged your due diligence duties, it is hard to miss just how much stock the companies issue.

Data by YCharts

But there is a critical difference between the two. RGLD has been a value creator by buying up royalty streams at bargain prices. Barrick has also bought everything in sight over the last decades, but unfortunately at really poor prices. A simple metric to look at this with zero distortions is the revenue the company produces per share. If we pull this back from the last two decades, we get a clear trend. Keep in mind that the price of Gold today is more than 5-fold higher than what it was in 2004. So you would expect the revenue per share to rise for all gold mining companies. Here is RGLD, where revenues per share are up more than 6-fold.

Data by YCharts

Next we show Barrick. Revenues per share are up about 40%.

Data by YCharts

So the price of Gold rose by over 500% and Barrick's revenues were up just 40% per share? If ever there was a clear-cut case of value destruction in black and white, you have it here. On a relative basis, RGLD's revenue per share outperformed Barrick's 15-fold over the last two decades.

2) The Right Structure For The Bull Market

In order to capitalize on the bull market for any commodity, the company's expenses have to rise slower than the price of the commodity. If they rise faster than that, you are going to have a hard time producing stock price gains. Let's look at how the two have done. In 2004 (we are going back 20 years again), Barrick led off the annual report with this.

Barrick 2004 Annual Report

Yep, they told the growth in the share count was coming. The next page shows the cash costs and total costs for the company.

Barrick 2004 Annual Report

Here are the same numbers for the most recent quarter.

Barrick 2024 Q1 Presentation

RGLD on the other hand, is a royalty play and there are no real cash mining costs to consider. In the current quarter, they showed 79% EBITDA margins.

RGLD Q1-2024 Presentation

This is actually higher than what you saw in 2004.

3) Royal Gold Is Still Cheaper Than Barrick

This might come as a surprise to those that gauge every company using P/E metrics.

Data by YCharts

But P/E ratios have not remotely told you which stock will outperform out of these two. A better metric is where they are trading relative to their Net Asset Value or NAV. This might be a new concept to investors but just like with REITs, analysts do compute a NAV using discount rates and price of Gold. RGLD almost always trades at a premium to this NAV and in general, if you get this under 1.4X, you should Buy.

TIKR

That is exactly where our last buy point came in, 3 months back.

With Barrick's epic value destruction over time, you need a huge buffer for compelling buy points. You generally want a 20% discount to NAV.

TIKR

Verdict

Over the past two decades, here are the price charts of the two companies.

Data by YCharts

Investors might argue that this is what makes Barrick cheap. Well, our way to look at it is if Barrick traded at the same NAV multiple as RGLD, we would barely close the performance gap. Of course the idea that Barrick should trade at a 50% NAV premium is ridiculous to us. But even in that case, RGLD would still be outperforming over all significant timeframes.

One parting thought here for investors is where Barrick could outperform. Here is the ratio of Barrick to RGLD over the last 5 years. Did you notice the parabolic move during COVID-19 then the slow steady down move?

StockCharts.com

Does that bring some other ratio to mind? While not the same, here is a ratio of the price of Gold to the CRB commodities index.

StockCharts.com

Our point here is that Barrick could outperform RGLD in a deflationary shock. One of the main reasons RGLD has creamed Barrick is the latter's poor expense control. In a deflationary shock, Barrick's margins would actually expand and Barrick could at least temporarily outperform. Of course, every bull on Barrick is there because they expect out of control inflation. So if they are right, RGLD will continue being the winner.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.