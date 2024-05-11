West Pharmaceutical: Pick And Shovels Of The Injectable Drug Industry

Miguel Daban profile picture
Miguel Daban
434 Followers

Summary

  • West Pharmaceutical Services is a major player in the global injectable drug delivery industry.
  • It enjoys a strong market share in the rubber-based component niche.
  • West's products offer high added value, have lifelong captive customers, and benefit from the creation of generic drugs.

El coste de medicamento inyectable

youngvet/iStock via Getty Images

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) founded in 1923, is one of the major manufacturers in the global injectable drug delivery industry. Like many other companies in the healthcare sector, the company experienced astronomical growth during the COVID years

This article was written by

Miguel Daban profile picture
Miguel Daban
434 Followers
I am a young enthusiast for investment. I like companies with strong competitive advantages, aligned management teams, high FCF generation, and high ROIC with many reinvestment possibilities. I am looking for the best businesses in the world in order to create a long term portfolio that can outperform the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News