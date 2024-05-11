youngvet/iStock via Getty Images

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) founded in 1923, is one of the major manufacturers in the global injectable drug delivery industry. Like many other companies in the healthcare sector, the company experienced astronomical growth during the COVID years and is now in the process of normalizing figures, similar to what is happening with Danaher (DHR), for example, about which I have already written a couple of articles. Despite all the advantages of the business, the valuation is demanding, as we will see later.

Business Model

The global injectable drug delivery market is a $49 billion market expected to grow at rates of 8%-9% over the next decade. Taking into account the nearly $3 billion West made in sales in 2023, we can infer that it holds around 6% of the market, although in some niches, its competitive position is much stronger. It is a market that has clearly benefited from the emergence of COVID vaccines, as companies in this sector manufacture syringes or smaller components of them. Despite the current normalization, the industry has several tailwinds, such as increased life expectancy, the rise of biological therapies, or the growing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes.

Source: Sifterfund.com

West's products represent a tiny portion for its customers costs but offer high added value and are critical for their customers. Furthermore, once a drug is FDA-approved, the instruments used in its research or distribution are also included in the regulation, making switching costs enormous. This secures a series of lifelong captive customers. Additionally, once the patent expires, West benefits from the creation of generic drugs, as packaging and injections typically remain unchanged and drugs are manufactured by many other companies.

They are the picks and shovels of the injectable industry. The nature of the products and the company reminds me of Texas Instruments' (TXN) analog semiconductors. Centennial company, industry with little disruption, critical products, but representing a tiny fraction of the cost for the customer, monopoly in some market niches...

But if we look more closely at the segment in which West specializes, the rubber-based components, we find that West Pharmaceuticals' market share is 78%. Its main competitors are segments of the business of larger and less specialized companies, such as Daetwyler Holdings AG with 45% of the group sales and AptarGroup (ATR) for 19% of its sales. This greater specialization of West gives it an advantage in terms of innovation, customer relationships, and brand image.

Source: Author's representation

The revenues are split as follows:

Source: Author's representation

At the same time, it is divided into 3 subsegments and 5 markets, but I will not delve much into it to facilitate the analysis and because it seems to me that it does not add much value.

Proprietary Products (9.91% CAGR, 81% of sales). This segment houses all kinds of instruments for different fields and sectors. They are proprietary IPs, and it is a highly diversified segment in terms of countries, end markets, and products. And Contract Manufactured (6.2% CAGR, 19% of sales). It is specialized in the design, manufacturing, and automated assembly of intricate devices, primarily serving pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device customers. The company operates without intellectual property ownership, instead manufacturing systems based on customer-provided designs. It is a way for companies to outsource critical but low-value-added products, which would otherwise necessitate building factories—a very costly endeavor for them.

Source: 2023 annual report

Competitive Advantages

Being a century-old company, it has managed to endure over time while gaining market share. The scale it has attained during this period, in the form of manufacturing facilities (27 worldwide distributed), most of which are owned by the company. This is hard to replicate, especially for competitors that are not fully specialized in West's niche market, giving it a competitive position that appears almost monopolistic. All of this generates an effect on the ROIC, which I will explain later on.

Switching Costs: As I have mentioned before, West's products fall under FDA regulation for medications. If a company wanted to switch suppliers for parts of the instruments, the medication would have to undergo Phase One testing again. This is why West secures captive customers (the largest customer represents 10.9% of sales, and the top 10 customers represent 41.4%), giving West pricing power over them and a high demand recurrence.

Capital Allocation

West Pharmaceuticals is a company that grows entirely organically, as it hardly engages in M&A activity. Forty-six percent of the FCF generated in recent years has gone towards buybacks, and another 13% towards dividends (0.21% yield, 5% CAGR, 15% average payout), making it less attractive for a DGI strategy. The conversion of Net Income to normalized FCF is 93%. I normalize this FCF due to the investment cycles in CAPEX that the company typically undertakes. For this, I calculate it as OCF - D&A - SBC.

The majority of the cash generated by the company is used in the form of CAPEX to reinvest in the business. In fact, the reinvestment rate is 69% of NOPAT, with incremental returns (ROIC, not ROCE, which we will discuss later) of 30%. This results in the +20% bottom-line growth achieved by West.

Source: Author's representation

Financials

West Pharmaceuticals is a company that has been greatly benefited by COVID and is in the process of normalizing its figures. Growth across all its figures is in double digits, but we see a clear operational leverage, as sales have increased at a rate of 10.7% CAGR and FCF has done so at a rate of 26.4%. This is due to the clear margin expansion the company has experienced in recent years, from a 9% FCF margin in 2017 to the current 21%. However, these are normalized margins because, as I will explain later, the company tends to have expansive CAPEX cycles that then have a positive effect on the rest of the figures. In addition to all of this, it has $650 million in net cash, despite being a capital-intensive company, so the cash it generates is typically reinvested in its business to continue growing. The question is, at what rates does it reinvest? And here I want to make a comment about its ROIC.

Source: Author's representation

As I also mentioned in my first article about Danaher, something curious happens in the segment of healthcare equipment or utensil manufacturers. Despite being companies with oligopolistic positions, the returns their businesses generate are low (16% on average in recent years). The reason may not be as evident at first glance. West allocates approximately 14% of its sales to R&D and capex. However, if we think in numbers instead of percentages, we see how these figures are remarkably large. Few companies can allocate such an amount of money annually and even more so if its competitors are much larger conglomerates that do not allocate all their resources to this business niche. This constant investment "expands the MOAT" despite the apparent low return. In addition, this fact makes it not so attractive for new players to allocate so many resources and efforts by trying to disrupt West, as they are going to obtain such low returns. So we can think that the low ROCE is actually a barrier to entry or a competitive advantage that West has. (It has 27 manufacturing sites in 11 different countries).

Another comment I would like to make relates to its CAPEX cycles, mainly for constructing or improving existing factories. Whenever there is an expansive CAPEX cycle, it is followed by subsequent years of a surge in OCF. With CAPEX normalization, unnormalized FCF increases. We can already see how the margins of these figures keep rising over time. This indicates that investments are profitable and well-made, and the capital allocation is good. Additionally, it is done without external debt and helps continue increasing entry barriers.

Source: Author's representation

Antonio Linares, a friend of mine, showed me the FCF/EBIT Margin ratio as a measure of manufacturing efficiency and whether West is able to generate more FCF despite variations in the EBIT margin. If the line is ascending (as is the case), the demonstration is positive. Once again, it demonstrates how skilled West's executives are at capital allocation and their long-term vision and commitment to preserving the company.

Source: Author's representation

Valuation

Undoubtedly, one of the most challenging aspects of the thesis. The expansion of its figures due to COVID has left it with very tough comparables. With the increase in its sales and profits, as well as its margins, the company reached a PE ratio of 70x. Currently, it is trading at 46x, a multiple that I still consider very high despite all the strengths of the business.

The question we all ask ourselves is when West will return to the 7%-9% growth trajectory it was accustomed to before 2020, in line with its market. I expect another 2 years of normalization, with growth returning to these rates after 2026. However, to assess West, I will prepare a table of various reverse DCFs (growth rates the market is discounting based on West's stock price) with the following inputs: 3.5% TGR, 10% minimum internal rate of return.

The following table would show the fair value of the stock according to different growth rates. However, the growth rate that the market is discounting at current prices is 16.5%, figures that seem high to me after the growth experienced during COVID. Nevertheless, given that it's such a high-quality business, well-managed, and with little risk of disruption, I would never short it. Therefore, I rate West as a hold and not as a sell.

Source: Author's representation

Risks

West seems to be a thesis with few risks. Aside from regulatory risks, which don't concern me because West has been operating in the same niches throughout its history, and antitrust risks, which also do not worry me. This is because West's competitive position has been achieved through constant investment over decades in specific niches, compared to less specialized rivals.

Given all of this, the main risk that concerns me is its valuation. A good company doesn't necessarily have to be a good investment, and West may be one of those cases. It's uncertain when it will return to a path of sustainable growth once demand and the cycle normalize. Until then, despite all the strengths of the business, its current valuation seems excessive to me and may prevent us from achieving the desired long-term results. I will follow it closely but for now I am staying on the sidelines.

Other useful graph

West has delivered a total return to its shareholders of more than 4,500% over the last 20 years. Drawdownds of more than 30% are not frequent and can be a good purchase option in more normal environments (now distorted by the rise in its share price by the COVID)

Source: Koyfin

Conclusion

West is a leading company in an industry with tailwinds, little risk of technological disruption, and rivals not very specialized in the niche it operates in. Its position and competitive advantages are strong, as well as its capital management. Operating for almost 100 years has specialized its behavior and operations. The biggest risk I see, which prevents me from investing in it, is the current valuation, although it will always be on my radar to possibly add it someday.