My Favorite 4 Compounder Stocks: Updated Stock Price Targets For Q2 2024

Stocks that continue to compound

Back in February, I wrote an article that addressed my wish list of high-quality names that have compounded the top and bottom lines steadily for years. The list was comprised of 4 select names:

(COST): At 870 retail warehouses, Costco is now the 3rd largest retailer worldwide. The company touched a 32 X multiple as its lowest "post-Covid" earnings multiple and that would seem about the best an investor could get in the next 5 years under the right set of circumstances. Waste Management (WM) is a waste management company that removes your trash, and recyclables, own and manage dumps. The moat in these kinds of companies is that it is very hard to establish new waste dumping facilities. Once a company like this is entrenched in a community, there is very little likelihood that a competitor could step into the picture. As population and consumption grow, so does waste. The price elasticity that consumers are willing to absorb for dumping their trash is very inelastic.

(WM) is a waste management company that removes your trash, and recyclables, own and manage dumps. The moat in these kinds of companies is that it is very hard to establish new waste dumping facilities. Once a company like this is entrenched in a community, there is very little Constellation Software Inc. (OTCPK:CNSWF): The Canadian company has over 50,000 employees considering their fully and partially owned stakes in numerous vertical market software companies. Similar to Berkshire Hathaway, this holdings company makes serial private acquisitions in their area of expertise. These software companies are often small and serve niche industries where their products are very sticky. The company growth is inorganic for the most part but is very consistent with a holdings portfolio that now tops 500 companies.

(OTCPK:CNSWF): The Canadian company has over 50,000 employees considering their fully and partially owned stakes in numerous vertical market software companies. Similar to Berkshire Hathaway, this holdings company makes serial private acquisitions in their area of expertise. These software companies are often small and serve niche industries where their products are very sticky. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE):This is not the household Coca-Cola, yet one of the largest bottling partners of the company. This is one of those, invest in the pipes rather than the product plays. According to the company, 86% of total sales volume is attributed to Coca-Cola products across 14 states. The company also bottles for Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP) and Monster Energy (MNST).

All of these companies function in different industries, but all share a commonality, steady undisturbed compounding for years in revenue, earnings, and free cash flow. As the ever-hopeless optimist that I am, I believed that the market was due for a 10% or more correction at the time of that February 2024 article due to general market over-valuations. Well, here we are today, close to making new highs, as are the compounders on my list.

Past 3 month performance of this quartet of stocks

Data by YCharts

As we can see, not only have these 4 beat the S&P 500 return over the past 3 months outside of Constellation Software, but they have continued to do so with multiples that exceed the lauded "expensive" multiple of the market.

The Joys of Compounding By Gautam Baid

An excellent modern-day value and growth investing piece to add to your collection is The Joys of Compounding by Gautam Baid.

Gautam is an expert on US and Indian equities. He runs the Stellar Wealth Partners India Fund.

The book and recent interviews give me a lot of confirmation bias on which stocks to hunt for and which to avoid. The mental models he uses and the compilation of quotes the book puts together are well thought out.

In essence, we should look for:

Un-regulated non "public" companies. Those that are purely for profit rather than partnering with and being regulated by the government.

Commodity companies that are operating at the bottom of their cycles rather than the top. An example would be Exxon Mobil (XOM) in 2020 or possibly lithium companies like Albermarle (ALB) currently.

Avoiding companies who's earnings are highly cyclical at the top of a cycle. This is easily seen when comparing the earnings growth line in a chart to the share price growth line. Quickly take note of how jagged the lines appear. The top of a cyclical cycle can create a "value trap", where the P/E is deceptively low.

Smooth curvature up and to the right compounder stocks can trade at expanded multiples for a long time. Baid noted that the top compounding Indian stocks will trade at high multiples seemingly forever since there is a lack of them in the Indian market. He sets his upper limit of when to sell such a quality compounder at 100 X P/E or greaterwhich is too euphoric. He also concludes as Peter Lynch advises: don't make your initial buy-in excess of a 25 X earnings multiple.

This assumes more than 25% growth ongoing if using a PEG ratio and a GAAP earnings number. This is unrealistic and the math will one day be against you. However, if the company is unprofitable by choice, which is mainly through operating expenses and R&D, then the calculus can be expanded by adding back some voluntary expense items.

The growth lines of our subject stocks

Examining the growth lines of our subjects tells a thousand words in a single picture:

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Data by YCharts

Waste Management

Data by YCharts

Constellation Software Inc.

Data by YCharts

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

Data by YCharts

10 year total return vs the S&P 500

Data by YCharts

And that's essentially it. These are unregulated companies that are not too large, leaving room to expand. They grow with inflation and with each incremental reinvested dollar, their top and bottom line growth is up and to the right. As smoothly as possible. As simple and poetic as it comes.

Updated stock valuations

Waste Management previous and current fair price estimate

Seeking Alpha

In my previous estimates of fair value, I noted that the best P/E ratio we were able to nab on the company was 24 X in the past 5 years. At the time the EPS multiple estimate of 2025 earnings was $7.76 a share, resulting in a price target of $186.24/share, 24 X $7.76.

With the upward revision to $8.04 / share, that now increases the target to $192.96.

Current price: $210.23

Costco previous and current fair price

Seeking Alpha

For Costco, I noted that the 5-year best-priced P/E ratio was 32 X. At the time 2025 analyst EPS estimates were at $17.2/share. This resulted in a price target of $550.4/share based on 32 X $17.20. Earnings have been revised up slightly to $17.49/share for FY 2025 which would get us to a fair price of 32 X $17.49 = $559.68.

Current price: $778

Constellation Software Inc. previous and current fair price

Seeking Alpha

With Constellation Software being a more thinly traded Canadian stock, fair price-to-sales estimates are the most available analyst estimates. I determined in my previous article that a 5 X price-to-sales ratio was the most common lower level of support for the stock during the last decade where an investor could buy the cheapest.

The current 2025 revenue estimate has been revised since my last article to $12.1 Billion versus $9.83 Billion. Therefore:

2025 expected P/S value target: $12.1 Billion X 5 = $60.5 Billion/ 21.2 million shares outstanding = $2,853 fair price

Current share price: $2,831

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc.

Seeking Alpha

In the previous 5 years, we'd have been able to get Coca-Cola consolidated for their lowest multiple of 12.8 X in 2023, I determined in my last article.

This is again, another smaller company without analyst coverage.

The company has a TTM return on common equity of 32.16%

Retained earnings as per the last report had increased by $165.8 Million on a TTM basis.

Seeking Alpha

I will give the company the benefit of the doubt and use their return on equity rate for forward returns on retained earnings. Assuming a 32.16% ROE X $165.8 should increase forward earnings by $53.32 million.

Long-term debt and total shares outstanding have remained constant year over year.

With 9.4 million shares outstanding, that should translate to another $5.67/ share in additional forward earnings.

With $48.64 TTM EPS, adding $5.67 to this would give us a forward FY estimate of $54.31/share.

$54.31 X12.8 would equate to a fair price of $695/share.

Current price: $949/share.

Summary of current to fair price:

stock fair price current discount/premium waste management $193 $210 9% premium costco 559 778 29% premium constellation software $2,853 $2,831 7% discount coca-cola consolidated $695 $949 27% premium Click to enlarge

Risks

The biggest risk in a portfolio of stocks that have long and consistent growth is a growth stall. These stocks are likely to maintain their high market multiples should they continue to grow the top and bottom lines in steady upward curves. Should that subside, the market multiples will re-rate and there could be a lot of downside in any one of these names.

Summary

This is my favorite watchlist of stocks I have yet to take a dip into. If the market corrects 10% and any or all of these fall within my price ranges, I am a buyer. Waste Management and Constellation Software are the most fairly priced, with Constellation now selling at a slight discount after FY 2025 revenue revisions. We should all keep a list like this of our favorite compounders should the opportunity strike.

Since these have proven over long periods to make current multiples look cheap over time, we should not be too reticent to buy a stock because it sells at a multiple higher than the market. Just wait for a multiple that's fair enough based on 5-year ranges. Such companies are a rare breed.

The longer you can extend your time horizon, the less competitive the game becomes, because most of the world is engaged over a very short time frame- William Browne

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.