Bechtle AG (BECTY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2024 10:57 AM ETBechtle AG (BECTY) Stock, BHTLF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.67K Followers

Bechtle AG (OTCPK:BECTY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Olemotz - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Olemotz

Thank you. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to our Analyst Conference on the First Quarter of 2024 at Bechtle AG. I am delighted to see that our event is met with such interest.

Before I follow my brief introduction by presenting the key figures for our business performance in the first quarter of the current year 2024, I would like to make what I consider to be the most important statement at this point already. It is two in particular.

One, against the backdrop of the persistently challenging macroeconomic conditions, our performance in Q1 can be considered very solid. This is particularly true when measured against the figures of many of our peers or competitors.

Two, nevertheless, from today's perspective, the first three months of the current financial year are not really a reliable indicator for the rest of the year. And moreover, we continue to assume that IT demand will improve in the second half of the year. And this is why we are sticking to our ambitious targets for the year as a whole.

So much, ladies and gentlemen, for my preliminary remarks, which may serve as something like a heading for our first quarter of the current financial year. As usual, the content of the following presentation is divided into four main sections.

As usual, we start out by looking at the business development and share price performance, then we'll shed some light on some highlights that are particularly important for the future of our company and then at the end of our presentation. As usual, we will have an outlook on the remainder of the year.

But first, business

Recommended For You

About BECTY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BECTY

Trending Analysis

Trending News