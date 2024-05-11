Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kim Golodetz - LHA, IR
Joe Sardano - Chairman and CEO
Michael Sardano - President and General Counsel
Javier Rampolla - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Yi Chen - H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Sensus Healthcare First Quarter 2024 Financial results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kim Golodetz, LHA, Investor Relations. Go ahead, please.

Kim Golodetz

Thank you. This is Kim Golodetz with LHA. Thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me from Sensus Healthcare are Joe Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Sardano, President and General Counsel; and Javier Rampolla, Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, some of the matters that will be discussed during today's call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements other than historical facts that address activities Sensus Healthcare assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends or anticipates and other similar expressions will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are management's beliefs based on currently available information as of the date of this conference call, May 9, 2024. Sensus Healthcare undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the company's Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

During today's call, references will be made to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Sensus believes these measures provide useful information for investors, yet they should not be considered as a substitute for GAAP nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation

